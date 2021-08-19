Politics
Group Wants Youth As APC National Chairman
Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP), a leadership advocacy group, say it wants the All Progressives Congress (APC), to elect a young, incorruptible Nigerian as its next national chairman.
The National Coordinator of NTYTP, Mr James Ezema, made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
Ezema stressed the need to consider the youth for more appointive and elective positions, to enable them contribute their quota to governance and development.
He said the group was building the capacity of the youth as an alternative to older generation of politicians, whom according to him, have failed to fix the country.
He appealed to the APC to remember the campaign promises it made ahead of the 2015 General Elections that brought it to power.
“As a group that advocates exceptional performance in governance, the best and incorruptible young Nigerian with capacity, should be given opportunity to be the next APC national chairman,’’ he said.
He noted that Nigerians elected President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019, because of his incorruptible posture.
Ezema said this fight against corruption must continue with the election of a young, incorruptible person as APC’s next national chairman.
“Without any ambiguity, Nigerians came out to support President Buhari in 2015, simply because of his avowed clean and unblemished records.
“And up till date no case or cases of corruption have been traced to his person,” he said.
According to Ezema, the onus is on the President, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other APC stakeholders, to take into cognisance records of those who will become the party’s next national chairman, as well as other executives.
He also stated that all eyes were on Buhari to make his word his bond in the fight against corruption in the country, by ensuring that the incoming state and national leaders of the party had no corruption baggage.
Politics
APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, yesterday accused the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, of hijacking nomination forms for the party’s forthcoming congresses in the area.
Addressing journalists at the end of his group’s meeting held at the Vanilla Garden in Bauchi, the leader of the group, Alhaji Bala Burga, alleged that the former speaker has perfected plans to deny political actors who do not belong to his camp in the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency the opportunity of seeking elective offices in the party.
According to him, instead of giving the nomination forms to the party chairman in Tafawa Balewa LGA, APC leadership of the party in the state gave the nomination forms to an ally of Dogara, Honourable Muhammad Aminu Tukur, who in turn gave them to Dogara’s supporters only.
This, Burga submitted, denied members who were not in Dogara’s camp the opportunity to get the forms in line with principles of justice, fairness and democratic tenets.
“The forms were supposed to be given to the APC chairman of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area but instead the state leadership of the party gave the nominations forms to Dogara’s close ally, Honourable Muhammad Aminu Tukur, who collected them on behalf of Dogara and gave it to Dogara’s supporters only, thus denying members who are not in Dogara’s camp the opportunity to get the forms in the interest of justice, fairness and democratic principles,” Burga alleged.
He informed that being law-abiding members of the party, the aggrieved members filed their complaints before the APC appeal committee.
He then called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee to intervene in the matter in order to give members equal right and opportunity in the best interest of the party line with its constitution.
“It is good for all APC members to learn their lesson from what happened in Zamfara State where the Supreme Court sacked all elected members of the party and gave victory to PDP for failure of APC to conduct party primaries according to party constitution,” he admonished.
Burga declared that in the best interest of justice, all interest groups in the party had to be consulted with a view to reaching an amicable resolution in accordance with the guidelines issued by the national leadership of the party.
When contacted, Hon Tukur denied the allegation against Dogara, saying that as the leader of the party in the federal constituency, interested party members paid for nomination forms through the former speaker who directed him (Tukur) to purchase the forms for them.APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
Politics
APGA Tackles Uzodinma On Owerri Sanitary Condition
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has asked the Government of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to “wake up from his slumber” and stop politicking with the lives of Imo people.
APGA noted that the state is dirty, adding that it is dangerous for Ndi Imo to live in such a dirty environment.
The opposition party, in a statement signed by Comrade Chinagorom Ifeanyi, Director General, DG Imo APGA Media, said the rate of indiscriminate dumping of refuse in Owerri Capital City at the moment cannot be overemphasized.
APGA said, “Owerri, Imo State capital, was once rated the cleanest city in Nigeria. An independent investigation shaowed that Owerri lost her glory in terms of cleanliness in the past eight years, particularly during the time of Senator Rochas Okorocha as Imo Governor. The investigation also indicated that Owerri Capital City at the moment, has virtually got out of hand as there is no conscious effort by the government towards putting the city back on the part of glory as far as clean and fantastic environment is concerned.”
“A movement round Owerri metropolis shows that the Capital City is now among the dirtiest in Nigeria. Where do we start from? Wetheral Road that used to be a wonderful sight to behold since it is the only road that leads straight to Imo Government House from the Airport, has suddenly become a valley of indiscriminate refuse dump coupled with the unpleasant presence of beggars and persons with mental health issues.”
“Ala Owerri is now favourable environment for beggars and mad persons due to its dirtiness.”
Okigwe Road – Orji; Douglas Road; Orlu Road, especially Amakohia-Akwakuma; World Bank; New Owerri; Onitsha and Aba Roads; Ikenegbu; Bishops Court and other parts of Owerri Capital City are indeed, a harbinger of sort. A stroll along Wethedral Road, between old ITC Park and Government House roundabout would give an individual clearer picture how messy things are at the moment.”
“Because of the dirtiness of Owerri Capital City, beggars and mentally unwell persons have occupied everywhere, including. They cook, warehouse their dirty bags and baggage; and worst still, openly defecate in these places without confrontation.”
“As a matter of fact, Imo Waste Management Agency does not know its jobs, as Imo Governor does not know his too.”
Politics
LG Boss Wants Appointees To Be Good Ambassadors Of PDP
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Michael John Williams, has charged appointees of the Council to be good and worthy ambassadors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by carrying their people along.
The council boss, who gave the charge, this week, while swearing-in newly appointed Supervisors and Advisers, added that the administration had come to support and complement the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike, by replicating his good works in the LGA.
Charging all appointees including the Supervisors, Advisers, Special Assistants and Media Aides, he urged all those who had been empowered by their appointments to also empower other people in their various communities and wards, in order to make the PDP continually attractive to people at the grassroots.
He warned that he would not hesitate to anyone who by virtue of their appointments, decide to abandon their people and become Port Harcourt based politicians, noting that politics is local and political office holders should not make themselves inaccessible to their people.
Hon. Williams enjoined committed party members who have not gotten appointment to keep faith with his administration, assuring that they would be accommodated in the long run.
The council chairman called for continued support for the leadership of the PDP in the LGA, under the chairmanship of Hon. Peter Abbey, adding that the Chairman needed the support of all party men to succeed.
“As a party man, support the party. Support Peter Abbey to succeed. Abbey is just a single man, but there is a way you will call him and the Umbrella will show.
“Support the Umbrella Peter Abbey is carrying like a shield. Let us remain united like a family,” the Council Boss urged.
The event was well attended by bigwigs of the PDP in the LGA, stakeholders, friends and family members of the appointees, amongst others.
