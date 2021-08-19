Politics
AGF Submits 2019 Audit Report To NASS
The Auditor General of the Federation, Mr Adolphus Aghughu on Wednesday, submitted the 2019 Audit report to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Amos.
The presentation ceremony was held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.
Aghughu said the audit was carried out on the 2019 Federal Government Consolidated Financial Statement, which included unsubstantiated balances amounting to N4.973 trillion.
He however, lamented that his office was incapacitated in so many ways from functioning effectively and efficiently as far as detection of mismanagement of public funds by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was concerned
“The N4.973 trillion unsubstantiated balances are above the materiality level of N89.34 billion set for the Audit.”
“In auditing, materiality means not just a quantified amount but the effect that amount will have in various contexts.
“During the auditing planning process, the auditor decides what the level of materiality will be taking into account the entirety of the financial statements to be audited.”
Aghughu said that auditing of consolidated financial statement of the Federal Government on yearly basis would be expeditiously carried out as made available by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation .
“You will recall that on March 25, Audit of Consolidated Financial Statement of the Federal Government for the 2018 was submitted to this office for the required investigation of queries raised in it by the National Assembly .
“Just five months after, we are here again to make submission of the 2019 Audit Report,” he said.
He however, decried that his office was not working the way it should due to myriad of factors crippling its operations and invariably giving room for all forms of financial infractions across the various MDAs.
He said that the problem incapacitating optimal functionality of the office’s mandate as far as thorough and appropriate auditing of financial statements of the MDAs was concerned, was gross underfunding which was telling much on their efficiency .
“For example, the office is understaffed but there is no money for recruitment. Imagine many of our state offices having just two or three staff. Auditing is done by a team not by an individual.”
In his remarks, the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA), Mr Bala Yabani, who represented the CNA said the report presented would be submitted to both the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for the required legislative consideration.
He said that all the complaints made by the AGF would be tabled before the leadership of the National Assembly for required actions and solutions
“ Your complaints are very germane. They will surely be conveyed to the appropriate quarters that will surely do the needful on them because the people heading the quarters have listening ears,” he said.
APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, yesterday accused the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, of hijacking nomination forms for the party’s forthcoming congresses in the area.
Addressing journalists at the end of his group’s meeting held at the Vanilla Garden in Bauchi, the leader of the group, Alhaji Bala Burga, alleged that the former speaker has perfected plans to deny political actors who do not belong to his camp in the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency the opportunity of seeking elective offices in the party.
According to him, instead of giving the nomination forms to the party chairman in Tafawa Balewa LGA, APC leadership of the party in the state gave the nomination forms to an ally of Dogara, Honourable Muhammad Aminu Tukur, who in turn gave them to Dogara’s supporters only.
This, Burga submitted, denied members who were not in Dogara’s camp the opportunity to get the forms in line with principles of justice, fairness and democratic tenets.
“The forms were supposed to be given to the APC chairman of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area but instead the state leadership of the party gave the nominations forms to Dogara’s close ally, Honourable Muhammad Aminu Tukur, who collected them on behalf of Dogara and gave it to Dogara’s supporters only, thus denying members who are not in Dogara’s camp the opportunity to get the forms in the interest of justice, fairness and democratic principles,” Burga alleged.
He informed that being law-abiding members of the party, the aggrieved members filed their complaints before the APC appeal committee.
He then called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee to intervene in the matter in order to give members equal right and opportunity in the best interest of the party line with its constitution.
“It is good for all APC members to learn their lesson from what happened in Zamfara State where the Supreme Court sacked all elected members of the party and gave victory to PDP for failure of APC to conduct party primaries according to party constitution,” he admonished.
Burga declared that in the best interest of justice, all interest groups in the party had to be consulted with a view to reaching an amicable resolution in accordance with the guidelines issued by the national leadership of the party.
When contacted, Hon Tukur denied the allegation against Dogara, saying that as the leader of the party in the federal constituency, interested party members paid for nomination forms through the former speaker who directed him (Tukur) to purchase the forms for them.APC Forms’ Hijack: Group Fingers Dogara
APGA Tackles Uzodinma On Owerri Sanitary Condition
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has asked the Government of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to “wake up from his slumber” and stop politicking with the lives of Imo people.
APGA noted that the state is dirty, adding that it is dangerous for Ndi Imo to live in such a dirty environment.
The opposition party, in a statement signed by Comrade Chinagorom Ifeanyi, Director General, DG Imo APGA Media, said the rate of indiscriminate dumping of refuse in Owerri Capital City at the moment cannot be overemphasized.
APGA said, “Owerri, Imo State capital, was once rated the cleanest city in Nigeria. An independent investigation shaowed that Owerri lost her glory in terms of cleanliness in the past eight years, particularly during the time of Senator Rochas Okorocha as Imo Governor. The investigation also indicated that Owerri Capital City at the moment, has virtually got out of hand as there is no conscious effort by the government towards putting the city back on the part of glory as far as clean and fantastic environment is concerned.”
“A movement round Owerri metropolis shows that the Capital City is now among the dirtiest in Nigeria. Where do we start from? Wetheral Road that used to be a wonderful sight to behold since it is the only road that leads straight to Imo Government House from the Airport, has suddenly become a valley of indiscriminate refuse dump coupled with the unpleasant presence of beggars and persons with mental health issues.”
“Ala Owerri is now favourable environment for beggars and mad persons due to its dirtiness.”
Okigwe Road – Orji; Douglas Road; Orlu Road, especially Amakohia-Akwakuma; World Bank; New Owerri; Onitsha and Aba Roads; Ikenegbu; Bishops Court and other parts of Owerri Capital City are indeed, a harbinger of sort. A stroll along Wethedral Road, between old ITC Park and Government House roundabout would give an individual clearer picture how messy things are at the moment.”
“Because of the dirtiness of Owerri Capital City, beggars and mentally unwell persons have occupied everywhere, including. They cook, warehouse their dirty bags and baggage; and worst still, openly defecate in these places without confrontation.”
“As a matter of fact, Imo Waste Management Agency does not know its jobs, as Imo Governor does not know his too.”
LG Boss Wants Appointees To Be Good Ambassadors Of PDP
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Michael John Williams, has charged appointees of the Council to be good and worthy ambassadors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by carrying their people along.
The council boss, who gave the charge, this week, while swearing-in newly appointed Supervisors and Advisers, added that the administration had come to support and complement the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike, by replicating his good works in the LGA.
Charging all appointees including the Supervisors, Advisers, Special Assistants and Media Aides, he urged all those who had been empowered by their appointments to also empower other people in their various communities and wards, in order to make the PDP continually attractive to people at the grassroots.
He warned that he would not hesitate to anyone who by virtue of their appointments, decide to abandon their people and become Port Harcourt based politicians, noting that politics is local and political office holders should not make themselves inaccessible to their people.
Hon. Williams enjoined committed party members who have not gotten appointment to keep faith with his administration, assuring that they would be accommodated in the long run.
The council chairman called for continued support for the leadership of the PDP in the LGA, under the chairmanship of Hon. Peter Abbey, adding that the Chairman needed the support of all party men to succeed.
“As a party man, support the party. Support Peter Abbey to succeed. Abbey is just a single man, but there is a way you will call him and the Umbrella will show.
“Support the Umbrella Peter Abbey is carrying like a shield. Let us remain united like a family,” the Council Boss urged.
The event was well attended by bigwigs of the PDP in the LGA, stakeholders, friends and family members of the appointees, amongst others.
