Health
Women Tasks Kaduna On Maternal, Newborn Healthcare
Some women in Kaduna North Senatorial District yesterday urged the state government to improve healthcare services for women and children in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).
The women made the call in Zaria at a townhall meeting organised by an NGO, Connected Development (CODE), over N191 million worth of constituency projects in the zone.
The women pointed out that the state government had declared free drugs and treatment for pregnant women and children under five years in the state.
They, however, said that they still buy most of the drugs they needed from their pockets.
One of them, Mrs Aisha Aliyu, from Hanwa in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of the state, claimed that the only drugs they get in the hospitals were mostly Panadol, Paracetamol, septrin and antimalaria.
She said that most times the health officers complained that drugs were not supplied to the facilities by the Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency.
Also, Mrs Rakiya Suleiman, from Ikara Local Government Area, said: “the health officers only give us drugs of about N200 or N300.
“They usually ask us to buy any drugs that are about N500 or N1000 in pharmaceutical stores outside the facilities.”
Health
HIV/AIDS: Mentor Mothers Task RSG On Facilities
Women under the aegis of “Mentor Mothers” have called on the Rivers State Government to provide necessary facilities and equipment to enable them enhance access to Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) services in the State.
The South-South Zonal Secretary of Network of People Living With HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Mrs. Gift Ezere, who made the call during the just-concluded six-day training programme for mentor mothers in Port Harcourt, stated that provision of such facilities as project vehicle and functional CD4 Count machines are very important at this point in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Rivers State.
Ezere, who explained that Mentor Mothers are women that have undergone PMTCT, and have now chosen to mentor newly diagnosed HIV positive women, also stated the importance of the project vehicle and CD4 Count machines.
“As Mentor Mothers, we not only counsel identified HIV positive women, we also carry out follow-ups on them in order to encourage them to access ANC services at approved healthcare facilities.
“The vehicle will enable us conveniently track HIV positive pregnant women and link them to uptake PMTCT services”, she said.
On CD4 Count machines, the NEPWHAN Zonal Secretary said for a long while now there have not been any functional CD4 Count machine in the State.
“There are CD4 Count machines in four healthcare facilities in Rivers State: Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Health of the Sick, Bori General Hospital, and University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).
“Unfortunately, none of the (CD4) machines in these facilities are functional. It’s just last week that that of RSUTH was repaired”, she said.
According to her, the CD4 Count machine “is very important because it enables you to know the level of CD4 in order to ascertain when a client (HIV infected person) is migrating to AA4 (advanced HIV/AIDS)”.
Earlier, the Lead Facilitator of the 6-day Capacity Training for Mentor Mothers, Dr. Francis Opubo Idoniboye-Obu said the objective of the training was to increase the knowledge and skills of Mentor Mothers on effective Dry Blood Spot (DBS) collection in the State and effective follow-up mechanism to track HIV positive mothers in the State.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Chocolate And Brain Health
Cocoa, especially if it is minimally processed, contains high levels of health enhancing antioxidant flavnols – a distinct group of naturally occurring compounds that can be found in a variety of foods such as tea and red wine.
Now a recent study has shown how this protection can extend to the brain.
It is normal for cognitive function to slightly deteriorate with age. Memory capacity begins to worsen, along with processing speed and the ability to form long-term memories. This decline is different from the cognitive decline that signals possible dementia. Finding a way to slow it down is becoming increasingly important as our population ages.
While previous studies have demonstrated the benefits of cocoa flavanols for people suffering from mild cognitive impairment, the current study focused on healthy people experiencing the usual mental wear and tear that comes with older age.
The researchers, from Italy’s University of L’Aquila and chocolate company Mars enrolled men and women aged 61-85 years with no evidence of cognitive dysfunction, the participants in this controlled, randomized, double-blind study were assigned to one of three groups and given a cocoa drink to consume for daily for 8 weeks.
The drinks were nutritionally matched except for their flavanol content which was either high (993 mg), intermediate (520 mg) or low (48 mg).
Significant improvements
The high- and intermediate-flavanol cocoa drinks were produced using Mars’ Cocoapro® a specially prepared, though not commercially available, flavanol-rich powder, while the low-flavanol drink was made with a highly processed, alkalized cocoa powder that you might find in everyday cocoa products.
Other than the inclusion of the test drink, normal diets and regular lifestyle were maintained throughout the study.
At the start of the study and again after eight weeks, cognitive function was assessed using a battery of tests that examined memory, retention, recall, as well as executive function. Among those individuals who regularly consumed either the high- or intermediate-flavanol drinks, there were significant improvements in overall cognitive function after only eight weeks.
The volunteers who drank either the high- or medium-flavanol drinks showed significant improvements in their overall cognitive function after only eight weeks. Plus, the group showed reduced blood pressure and improved insulin resistance. The researchers believe these positive results may be due, in part, to improved vascular function.
Study shows that even cognitively healthy individuals can quickly benefit from the regular inclusion of cocoa flavanols in their diets.
In addition to evaluating cognitive function, the researchers also monitored insulin resistance, blood pressure and other metabolic markers. Excitingly, there was also evidence of improvements in these cardiometabolic outcomes.
In the high- and intermediate-flavanol groups, both systolic and diastolic blood pressures were reduced and insulin resistance was significantly improved. In contrast, only a modest improvement in diastolic blood pressure was observed in the low-flavanol group, with no significant improvements in either systolic blood pressure or insulin resistance among the consumers of the low-flavanol drink.
It is not yet fully understood how cocoa flavanols bring about improvements in cognitive function, but the study’s authors suggest that the improvements in insulin resistance and blood pressure could be revealing.
“Earlier studies suggest a central role for insulin resistance in brain aging,” said Dr. Giovambattista Desideri, lead author on the paper. “These results could therefore provide some insight into a possible mechanism of action for the cognitive improvements we have observed.”
Health
Expert Cautions Against Self-Medication
A renowned Pharmacist, Jude Azai, has warned against self-medication as it can cause drug resistance and predispose individuals to other medical conditions.
Azai, who is the Public Relations Officer of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Plateau branch, gave the caution in an interview with the
The Tide source on Tuesday in Jos.
He explained that most medications have their primary function and aside the primary function, the medication may have other secondary and tertiary activities not known to the person who was self-medicating.
He maintained that the secondary or tertiary activities of the drugs could predispose the patient to other medical conditions not known to the individual.
According to him, such can actually inflict another health condition that is completely different from what the person is trying to treat.
He explained that there were times the individual may have co-existing health conditions and the drug the individual used could
trigger another underlining illness.
He added that “aside the wrong or inappropriate medication, wrong dosing regimen, self-medication can also lead to drug contraindication which can result in potential fatal reactions.
“Self-medication is when an individual takes a particular medication for a perceived illness.’’
The pharmacist attributed economic issues as factor that could be responsible for the act, as many people who did not have funds to access healthcare facility indulged in the act.
He, therefore, called for subsidised healthcare delivery in terms of consultation and cost of drugs.
Azai further called for increased awareness to educate the public on the ills of self-medication.
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Twitter Intensifies Efforts To Restore Operations
- News5 days ago
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
- News5 days ago
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
- Featured5 days ago
FG Dismisses Lockdown Rumours Over Covid-19 Delta Variant
- Features5 days ago
Odilism As Leadership Philosophy In Nigeria
- Featured5 days ago
Don’t Politicise Allocation Of Amenities To States -Wike
- Nation5 days ago
Covid-19: Nigeria Records Highest Cases Tally In Six Months – NCDC
- News5 days ago
Airports Concession Won’t Cost Jobs, FG Claims