Niger Delta
Sexual Harassment: Lecturers, Others To Face Disciplinary Committee
The management of the University of Calabar has hinted of plans to invite erring lecturers to face the varsity’s Disciplinary Committee over alleged sex for grades/sexual harassment, acts of sorting, extortion.
This was contained in an internal memo signed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Michael Okom and circulated around the University community at the weekend.
The memo with the subject matter, ‘Obnoxious and Abhorrable Acts of Sorting, Extortion and Sexual Harassment,’ which reads in parts stated thus: “Some departments and lecturers have been specifically fingered and investigations have commenced.
“Management also has information to the effect that lecturers have resorted to giving students scripts to write exams at homes, hotels and relaxation places.
“All those involved in these despicable activities are hereby warned to desist and repent. In fact, they will soon be invited to interact with the Disciplinary Committee,” it stressed.
Meanwhile a university don, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, has advocated for a pedagogic approach to learning in Nigeria’s higher institutions.
Enoh, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Cross River State, stated this during the 7th Post Graduate School lecture of the University of Calabar.
Speaking on the topic: ‘Curriculum, Teaching, Learning and Research: Misconceptions, Missing Links and Miscarriages’, he noted that research activities should emerge from the womb of ongoing teaching.
“There must be found the productive and creative union of town and gown in teaching by focusing on the active and current. The adoption of a pedagogic approach which involves active learner participation and the emergence of research activities from the womb of ongoing teaching.
All these are achievable only through continuous teachers’ training and the exercise of true academic freedom to both teachers and learners in teaching, learning and Research,” he said.
He condemned the rigid and externally imposed curriculum made worse by an Ivory tower mentality and also opposed the formal method of instruction aggravated by the banking learning ideology which is reinforced by a preparationist and dependency frame of mind.
He equally faulted the demand for correspondence in research and research for its own sake, unconnected to what is taught or current in society.
According to Prof. Owan-Enoh, “those who are schooled in the computer villages and the schools are learning better, getting real employment and making money and our products cannot compete.”
He stressed that it was only through good teaching that university curricula can be brought down from the ivory tower status and reconnected with the soil from which it sprang. He added that it was through good teaching that the present could be made the focus of learning and avoid the unproductive goal of preparation for an uncertain tomorrow.
Prof. Enoh equally suggested that the university system provide effective means for continuous training in pedagogical skills for all university teachers in the same manner that conference attendance and research activities have been funded through the establishment of a National Academic Staff College of Nigeria (NASCON).
Also Speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Florence Obi said she approved the lecture series because it is good for the system.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Urges Monarchs To Profile Non-Indigenes
Bayelsa State Government has said, traditional rulers who fail to open registers to profile visitors and non-indigenes engaged in business and other socio-economic activities in their areas, may face the wrath of the law.
The state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, dropped the hint at the second round of local government by local government meetings with traditional rulers across the state, beginning with Ekeremor Council Area in his office in Yenagoa.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, explained that the state government had earlier directed the traditional rulers to carry out the profiling in its previous meetings with them in which securty topped the agenda.
Making reference to a recent policy announcement by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, he maintained that the issue of profiling had become compulsory in view of the current security situation in the country.
The deputy governor, described the situation where most communities in Bayelsa State do not know the number and kinds of people carrying out all sorts of activities in their forests, farmlands and rivers, as “no longer acceptable to government.”
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who lamented that Bayelsans had left their traditional fishing and farming occupations to strangers, reiterated his call on the royal fathers to expedite action on the opening of registers and close monitoring of visitors in their various communities.
He also expressed deep concern about recent violent activities in some communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area due to unnecessary chieftaincy tussles and dispute over the chairmanship of cluster boards and community development committees (CDC).
The deputy governor urged traditional rulers to reside in their communities as the custodians of peace and play a neutral role in CDC and other community elections in order to earn and sustain the respect of their subjects.
“In our previous meeting, we took time to explain the policy thrust of government on security. We told you that communities will now do what we call profiling of visitors. We will be happy if you inform us in this meeting what each of you have done in that respect. We are going to follow up our directive now. So, you must cooperate with government to secure our communities because as you all know, security is a collective responsibility”, he said.
“Only last month, the National Security Adviser had written and announced that it is now compulsory for all traditional rulers in their communities to have a book to register visitors that come to their communities and what they came to do.You can see that what we discussed at the last meeting was preemptive of that announcement and the action the Federal Government is taking now. It means, we are on the right course.
“We will appreciate if you expedite it, because we need to know who is coming to farm, fish, or do any other business in our communities. Unfortunately, we have left all our traditional occupations to strangers to do, and now, we buy fish from strangers who have taken over our rivers and fishing ports, “ he added.
In their separate remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Ogbere, and the Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports, Hon. Tari Porri, expressed concern over the rising tide of piracy in the area and called on the traditional rulers to provide useful information to the security agencies to curb the menace.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Chief Thompson Amule, enjoined the royal fathers to always be on the same page with government to promote unity and peaceful coexistence in their communities.
In his contribution, the new Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng, promised to strengthen community policing and urged community leaders and their people to provide useful intelligence to the police for prompt response and action.
On their part, the traditional rulers including the Amananaowei of Ekeremor Town, King Agbodo Gbaseimo and the Regent of Oporomor Kingdom, Chief Mitin Tamaramieyefa, thanked the Deputy Governor for fulfilling his promise of meeting with traditional rulers before the end of the year.
While stressing the need for constant engagement and according more recognition to all levels of the traditional institution, they assured government of their preparedness to comply with the directive on profiling and other programmes to promote security in their communities.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Delta To Tackle Youth Restiveness Through
Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment at tackling youths’ restiveness and unemployment in the state through agricultural engagements.
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this during the opening remark of the 2021 International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Transforming Food Systems: Youths Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” in Asaba, the state capital.
Governor Okowa, who was represented at the event by the Chief of Staff, Rt Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, emphasised on the importance of youth engagement and encouraged Delta Youths to embrace Agriculture as avenue to ensure sustained food security, and steady earnings.
He commended the ministry of youth development for organising the masterclass, reiterating its commitment towards encouraging active youths’ participation in the agricultural policy drives of the state government.
Okowa added that resolutions from the 2021 masterclass will help enrich the various agricultural programmes of the state government, including the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme, YAGEP.
He said that the state government would continue to support programmes of the ministry of youth development, towards the actualisation of the Stronger Delta vision.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, stated that the international youth day was set aside annually to celebrate the role of young people in the socioeconomic development of the world.
He added that it was aimed at highlighting “the global efforts in driving innovation in the agricultural sector which will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people proferring solutions to the challenges of food system.”
The commissioner highlighted some of the challenges to include improving food production and promoting sustainable agriculture, using innovative and emerging technologies to ensure the healthy livelihood of humans and environmental sustainability.
He said that meeting the increasing food demand of a growing population required innovation in food systems to increase food production, processing, security and other value chain, as well as addressing other critical areas, such as inequality and access to improved agro-inputs.
The commissioner listed other areas to include poverty reduction, social inclusion, healthcare, biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation.
Comrade Egwunyenga stated that over the past six years, Delta State Government had demonstrated the importance of youth inclusiveness in agricultural development through several programmes towards ensuring not only food security but creating several job opportunities for the youths.
According to him, the effort was aimed at fast tracking the realisation of the Stronger Delta vision of the Okowa Administration.
The lecturers harped on the importance of youth participation in agricultural development, and as avenues of curbing unemployment and creating jobs.
Niger Delta
NDLEA Decries Cultism, Seizes 165Kg Of Hard Drugs
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom State Command, says it seized a total of 165kilograms of hard drugs from 105 youths within a period of four months.
Akwa Ibom State commander, Obot Bassey, disclosed this while speaking about the role of hard drugs in teenage cultism at the panel discussion on finding solution to teenage cultism: A case study of Uyo High school.
Bassey expressed concern over the alarming rate of youths involved in the illicit drugs business, heinous crimes such as rape, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping as well as cultism among Secondary Schools children in the state in recent times.
She advised the state government on the need to introduce drug testing in secondary schools as a way of detecting students whose violent actions were being influenced by abuse of hard drugs.
“I resumed here four months ago, and in four months the NDLEA, Akwa Ibom State command has seized 165kilogrammes of hard drugs from 105 youths,” Bassey said.
“It could be shocking and very alarming to see that last week, August 6 to be precise, a 26-year-old male was arrested with 1.2031kg of Cocaine worth N25million, the highest seizure in Akwa Ibom State in 18 years.
“What will a 26-year-old be doing with N25million?
On finding solution to teenage cultism, my take on this is that we should look at the protective factors and how to bring children out of cultism in Akwa Ibom state. Parents need to know how to develop their wards.
“We (NDLEA) enjoin the Commissioner for Education Akwa Ibom State that before you send the students back to Uyo High School, you should get Drug test-kits, let them be tested before they are reabsorbed into the school. Heinous crimes such as kidnapping, banditry, rape, cultism are all hinged on hard drugs.”
Giving an overview of the situation at Uyo High School earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet, noted that it did not only negatively affect the teaching and learning processes but also persons in the society, stressing that whenever there is an uprising the violence leads to destruction of people’s vehicles, houses and other valuable property.
Etiebet represented by Director, Quality Assurance in the ministry, Roseline Mfon, thanked the initiators of the programme aimed at finding a lasting solution to teenage cultism and prayed that the menace is exterminated in the school system or at least be reduced to the barest minimum.
“The case of Uyo High School has been at the front burrner in the state, and it is quite serious. It is a source of concern to everybody, both the government and the people of Akwa Ibom State and beyond,” Etiebet said.
“It has got to a point where even some teachers are living in fear. In that kind of atmosphere the teaching process is disrupted, the performances of the children are negatively affected. So this is a very, very big challenge. It is a big issue. And I want to thank the organisers of this programme, especially for this noble initiative.
“And we are trusting that God will help us to profer the appropriate solution to the problem. If it cannot be eradicated, at least it can be reduced to the barest minimum. In fact the issue of cultism should be exterminated completely from our Schools so that our children will have a better learning environment.”
The state commissioner for information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, said the collaboration of the service organisations became important so that the impact of their humanitarian services could be felt more in the society.
Ememobong, who disclosed that students would be invited during future discussions noted, “It is our hope that after today’s discussion, we will take it further by bringing the students. And we believe that before this year runs out we would have been able to find the solution to teenage cultism problem.”
“Also, this is the beginning of the process that will bring all the service organisations together to achieve strategic planning for humanitarian service in Akwa Ibom State,” Ememobong said.
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Twitter Intensifies Efforts To Restore Operations
- News5 days ago
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
- News5 days ago
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
- Featured5 days ago
FG Dismisses Lockdown Rumours Over Covid-19 Delta Variant
- Features5 days ago
Odilism As Leadership Philosophy In Nigeria
- Featured5 days ago
Don’t Politicise Allocation Of Amenities To States -Wike
- Nation5 days ago
Covid-19: Nigeria Records Highest Cases Tally In Six Months – NCDC
- News5 days ago
Airports Concession Won’t Cost Jobs, FG Claims