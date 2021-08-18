Rivers Council Polls: Williams Wins Again At Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the death of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Mantu.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja, described late Mantu, as a “pillar in the PDP,” who could not be forgotten.

Mantu was reported to have died on Tuesday morning in an Abuja hospital at the age of 74.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was devastated and inconsolable by the death of one of its leading elders and a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

He said that Mantu’s death was a huge tragedy which had befallen not only the PDP but Nigeria at large.

“Sen. Mantu was a highly resourceful leader, an excellent lawmaker, exemplary democrat and dazzling political mobiliser; a very humble and detribalised statesman, who spent his life in innumerable sacrifices towards the unity, stability and economic development of our dear fatherland,’’ he said.

Ologbondiyan noted that late Mantu brought his love for the nation, as well as his skills to bear in the Senate, where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Information, and Deputy Senate President.

He also noted that the late deputy senate president, played key roles in stabilising the Senate for greater legislative productivity.

“His political dexterity as the Chairman of Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and from 2003 to 2007, laid the strong foundation for successful reviews of the constitution to reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.

“Mantu was a pillar in the PDP and our party will never forget his sacrifices to ensure the success and growth of the PDP at all levels.

“Above all, Senator Mantu was a good man, a God-fearing soul, who spared nothing in ensuring the wellbeing of others above personal pursuits.

“Mantu’s death is indeed a big blow to our party, but we draw solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and made impart in his calling as a patriot,’’ Ologbodiyan said.

The national publicity secretary said that as the PDP grieves, the meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC) earlier slated for Tuesday had been rescheduled for Wednesday in honour of late Mantu.

“Our party commiserates with the Mantu family, the PDP fold in Plateau state, the people of Plateau Central as well as the entire state.

“The PDP also prays for God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed and to the bereaved, the fortitude to bear this huge loss,’’ Ologbodiyan added.