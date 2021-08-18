Business
PIB: OPEC Congratulates Buhari, Sylva
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
The Secretary General of OPEC, Dr Mohammed Barkindo, said this in a congratulatory letter on Monday.
“I wish to extend my congratulations to you on signing into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s oil industry and an historic achievement for your Presidency.
“With the stroke of a pen, you have inaugurated a new era for the industry following years of legislative efforts to strengthen the legal, regulatory, fiscal and governance framework of the petroleum sector.
“Indeed, the new law will enhance the Nigerian petroleum industry’s reputation, open the door to new investment and ultimately strengthen its position to meet the world’s growing demand for energy,” he said.
He added that the enactment of the legislation was timely as the investment outlook had become clouded by efforts aimed at accelerating a lower-carbon future.
According to him, the new law will help harness Nigeria’s potential to achieve its programme of raising oil production to 4 mb/d and oil reserves to 40 billion barrels, while also drawing on the country’s vast natural gas reserves to provide clean and efficient energy.
“In addition, these resources will be vital to supplying world markets with a broad portfolio of energy options, and support global efforts to alleviate energy poverty as outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7.
“The passage of the PIB by both houses of the National Assembly on 16 July and your act of signing it into law coincide with another significant milestone in our country’s history – the 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s Membership of OPEC.
“This golden moment provides a unique opportunity to reflect upon Nigeria’s rise as a global energy supplier and partner,” he noted.
The OPEC scribe said since the 24th OPEC Conference on 12 July 1971, when Nigeria was welcomed as the 11th member country of the organisation, it had symbolised Africa’s leadership within OPEC and its pivotal support for global oil market stability.
He said the past year had been a time of enormous challenges for the world, for OPEC and for each member country.
“Yet throughout this difficult period, we have demonstrated the enduring importance of OPEC and its timeless commitment to dialogue, cooperation, multilateralism and respect among all nations.
“I wish to express my sincere gratitude for your instrumental support in establishing the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) that was agreed on 10 December 2016.
“We could not envision at that time how important this framework would become during the Covid-19-related market crisis.
“It enabled bold, swift and decisive actions to address the historically unprecedented market downfall in 2020, and it has been vital to the ongoing efforts to provide a platform for recovery and future growth,” he added.
Barkindo further commended the president for the support of the Charter of Cooperation, signed on 2 July 2019.
He noted that it had paved the way for enhanced cooperation beyond the market-balancing efforts by all countries participating in the DoC.
He said the markets continued to recognise the vital contributions that OPEC and the non-OPEC Participating Countries were making to the market’s recovery, to the global economy as a whole, and to fostering constructive dialogue.
He also acknowledged the contributions of Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, to OPEC and the DoC.
Business
CBN Explains Depreciation In Naira’s Value
The Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Edward Adamu, has attributed the depreciation in the value of the Naira to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.
Adamu stated this at an interactive session with the House Committee on Finance on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) in Abuja on Monday.
He explained that the exchange rate was determined by the forces of demand and supply and that there were three main avenues by which Nigeria got its foreign exchange.
“We have proceeds from the sale of crude oil, we have foreign portfolio inflows and remittances; those are the three major ways that we get forex.
“Crude oil sale has not been as high as we all will want it to be and obviously in the aftermath of Covid-19, the global economy grounded to a halt and the use of crude oil was also halted.
“To the extent that sometimes in April last year, we had crude oil selling at a negative, which means that people were being paid to store what they bought and so that the avenue for forex inflows was significantly reduced.
“You go on to foreign portfolio inflows, you notice that investors also settled their affairs on the side of caution and so, once Covid-19 outbreak occurred, they moved out about $120 billion dollars from emerging markets to safe havens in America and Nigeria is one of those countries from where monies were withdrawn.
“On the side of remittances, once our brothers and sisters abroad were not working because of the situation they found themselves; they had very little to send to us here and so, we also saw remittances reduced.
“On the demand side, we saw speculative demand on the side of Nigerians, if you needed a truck of goods, because you are not sure of the uncertainties of Covid, you wanted to get three trucks.
“All these pressures on both the demand and supply side, the availability of dollar became more difficult and we had a decline or depreciation in the value of the naira,’’ he said.
Adamu, however, said that a lot of efforts within the CBN and the recovering global economy were helping oil prices and remittances to recover.
“This is why we are happy that the exchange rate has stabilised somewhat; it is a moving target, but it has stabilised in the import and export window for a while”, he added.
However, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos) directed the CBN to present its audited account to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for scrutiny.
Faleke said that information available to the committee showed that the apex bank was yet to turn in its audited accounts since 2010 and about N800 billion was yet to be remitted to the Federal Government.
Adamu responded by saying the apex bank would interface with the OAGF and reconcile any difference there was and report to the committee in two weeks, through the Minister of Finance.
Business
Stakeholder Urges Nigerian Airlines To Embrace Code-Sharing
A stakeholder in the Nigerian aviation industry says it is important for more airlines to enter into a business alliance called code-share agreement, to enhance airlines operations in the country.
A code-share agreement, he said, is a business alliance between two airlines which allows them to offer flight operations on the same routes.
He said Dana Airlines and Ibom Airlines had in May 21, 2021 signed a code-share agreement, tagged ‘Dana-Ibom Alliance’ at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo which offered both airlines the opportunity to jointly offer flights to similar destinations and air services to destinations that are not within the airlines’ routes.
The agreement, according to him, also offered Dana and Ibom Airlines the opportunity to increase profitability in the aviation industry.
The spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye, who disclosed this in a statement made available to aviation correspondents, described the code-share agreement as a commercial agreement among airlines supported by the NCAA.
“Airlines are at liberty to take business decisions that could engender returns on their investments. But the NCAA must be informed.
“No one can be an island. You will need others somewhere and sometime”, he stated.
The NCAA spokesman said that more airlines needed to come together to form partnerships so as to combat operational challenges.
”Ibom Airlines and Dana Air (deal) is the right step in the right direction and it is needed now, especially because airlines will always have operational challenges. We know what the cost of operations is currently.
“When an airline’s flight is unavailable, it is better to put the passengers on the next airline a partnership exists with, which makes sense for economy of scale.
“What needs to be done is for them to have a niche platform whereby there would be seamless exchange of tickets like the interbank settlement system.
“This is the same platform that the International Air Transport Association Billing Settlement Plan does”, he said.
Business
Ex-IGP Makes Case For Youth Recruitment Into Police
The former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, has urged the Federal Government to recruit unemployed youths into the police force so as to boost the capacity and efficiency of the force.
He said the police can not do effective job when they are understaffed.
Okiro, who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents last Friday shortly on arrival from Abuja, noted that government had not done enough in terms of providing enabling environment for the police to work efficiently.
“Can you imagine how millions of Nigerian youths roam the streets without a job. How would you explain that, and how would the police do effective job when they are understaffed?
“Government has not done much in providing the enabling environment for security, especially the police. The police is not well funded.
“The strength of the police now is so small, because government has not done much to equip the police for effective job. When these unemployed youths are massively recruited, it will boost the efficiency and effectiveness of the police force, and in another way, reduce unemployment”, he said.
The former police boss posited that the issue of security is not for government alone, but for everyone, adding that all that government can do is to provide the enabling environment.
He also called on citizens and government to assist the police to ensure that their job is done effectively by providing enabling environment and giving adequate information to the police.
Okiro, however, discouraged the free carriage and use of arms and ammunition in the society, pointing out the danger in such liberty, even in the developed countries.
He called on the general public not to harbour criminals who hide in their domains to do kidnapping and other acts of criminality but should report them promptly to the police for arrest and prosecution.
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Twitter Intensifies Efforts To Restore Operations
- News5 days ago
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
- News5 days ago
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
- Featured5 days ago
FG Dismisses Lockdown Rumours Over Covid-19 Delta Variant
- Features5 days ago
Odilism As Leadership Philosophy In Nigeria
- Featured5 days ago
Don’t Politicise Allocation Of Amenities To States -Wike
- Nation5 days ago
Covid-19: Nigeria Records Highest Cases Tally In Six Months – NCDC
- News5 days ago
Airports Concession Won’t Cost Jobs, FG Claims