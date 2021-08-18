News
PANDEF, Others Demand Publication Of NDDC Forensic Report
A coalition of Niger Delta groups has called on the Federal Government to publish the forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
They specifically said there should be no sacred cows and secrecy in handling the audit report.
The Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio had disclosed last week that the long-awaited report of the audit which started in 2019, had been submitted by a team of auditors.
Akpabio also gave assurance that the document would soon be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The groups, including the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said at the weekend that every aspect of the report should be made public.
They also challenged the Presidency to muster courage and ensure total transparency in presenting all aspects of the report to the public without fear or favour.
The other groups are Ikwerre People’s Congress (IPC) Worldwide, Itsekiri Liberation Group (ILG), Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), and Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND).
PANDEF, through its Spokesman, Ken Robinson, expressed concern that the protocols for the presentation of the audit report might cause another delay, all to the detriment of the people of the Niger Delta.
Robinson said, “We might have a situation where they say that they would study it (report), perhaps set up another committee to study it, that’s the way they may go about it. Just to delay it and perpetuate the interim leadership. These will be to the detriment of the people of the Niger Delta.
The IDU Patron, Idu Amadhe, lamented that the forensic audit had been used in the last two years to stall development of the Niger Delta.
He said, “The audit should be done transparently so that all stakeholders will be satisfied. To leave the audit in the hands of someone without making it public is fraudulent, and satanic. Nobody should take the region for a ride.”
Amadhe, therefore, demanded the publication of the full content and raw file of the audit report to enable the whole world and stakeholders to get firsthand knowledge of the true situation of NDDC.
Its Chairman, Livingstone Wechie, added that there should be no sacred cows or exceptions, but total transparency in the entire process.
He said, “It is important to state that the almost irrecoverable undoings in NDDC impacted negatively on the entire region to the benefit of a handful of known political rogues who have robbed the people of the Niger Delta of all development benefits as was originally purposed which precipitated and necessitated the establishment of the commission.”
The ILG Chairman, Mone Oris said that Niger Delta people were eager to know those, including brothers and sisters, who had through their greed, made life difficult in the region.
He noted that since the audit was carried out with public funds, there was no need for the results to be shrouded in secrecy.
Oris said, “If millions of Niger Delta money was spent on the forensic audit, then, it is necessary that without delay, that the report be made public. So, that they would be able to see their sons and daughters, brothers and sisters who have enabled, for the past years, the problem of the Niger Delta region.
“They promised before now that they would make it public. So, they should go ahead and do so. We are tired of the delay because they promised July ending. Now, August is running out, the document is not made public and the board has not been inaugurated. We are seeing foul-play everywhere.”
The President-General of the NNU, General Ndubuisi appealed to Buhari to be courageous and allow stakeholders in the region to know how billions allocated to the region had been spent.
He said, “The forensic audit should be made public, except there is something to hide. Otherwise, I think it should be made public. That is my personal opinion. If a forensic audit is being conducted, then, it should be made public. Except Akpabio lacks the will to do so otherwise the audit should be made public.”
His UPU counterpart, Olorogun Moses Taiga, said, “We want to know those who got money for projects and did not execute them, we expect that the forensic will go as far as revealing which projects were properly executed, which were poorly done and those abandoned and for how much they were awarded.
“The UPU is of the view that the report should be made public because it is public funds. We want to know how much was spent. We believe the report will spell out these details”.
The Pan Ijaw group, MOSIEND, also cast doubts on the audit, saying it lacked transparency.
Its National President, Kennedy Tonjo-West, said many of the communities in the Niger Delta were not covered during the audit.
He demanded that the report be made public so that stakeholders could question the validity or otherwise of the process. .
He said, “Is it that the new board that is coming in will start all over again to do the job they have done? We cannot be satisfied until we read the report being published and then we know the various communities that were captured during their field auditing.”
EPL: Hunt Down Man City, Others, Coach Charges Chelsea Players
Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel, has told his side to hunt down Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the fight for the Premier League title after cruising past Crystal Palace 3-0 to open their campaign at the weekend.
The European champions added the UEFA Super Cup penultimate midweek, to their Champions League win last season in Tuchel’s first few months in charge.
Premier League success is the next challenge for the German and the Blues showed why they are considered second favourites to defending champions, City against Palace.
Without record signing Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea were still rarely troubled as first-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic gave them a commanding lead before Trevoh Chalobah rounded off a dream Premier League debut with his side’s third goal.
“I think we have to hunt the others from day one. This is what we want to do, this is our mentality and we are never shy to fight for the best outcome possible, but the reality is we are not the favourites right now,” said Tuchel, whose side finished fourth in the Premier League last season.
“I see ourselves as number four last year so we cannot be favourites. We just have to close the gap to number three, number two and number one so this is what we’re trying to do.”
Chelsea were forced to extra-time and penalties before seeing off Villarreal in the Super Cup in Belfast in midweek.
But there was little sign of fatigue despite a truncated pre-season for a number of Tuchel’s key players due to their participation in international competitions over the summer.
“We want to set our standards as high as possible and always strive to be at that level,” added Tuchel.
“We did very well today but it is only a start and we need to build on this. It was a huge team effort, both defensively and offensively, and I’m very happy with what we did today.
“We pushed some players over the limit physically, especially after playing 120 minutes in midweek, but it was a very good game from us from start to finish.”
Haaland Tipped To Be One Of Best Players Ever
Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Giovanni Reyna, has tipped his superstar teammate, Erling Haaland to become one of the all-time greats.
Haaland has started his Dortmund career in incredible form, having now scored 62 goals in 61 games with the club after his brace against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
The Norwegian also grabbed three assists in the 5-2 win, including one in the second half for Reyna.
“He keeps on getting better,” Reyna said of Haaland in quotes by Tidesports source. “It seems like every day he’s picking up something new and adding it to his game.
“It’s hard to say what the ceiling is for him. He can be unbelievable, he can be amazing. I mean, he already is. He can really be one of the best ever.”
On the current Dortmund squad, Reyna added: “The team chemistry is on a high right now. It’s the best since I’ve been at Dortmund.”
Dortmund have been clear that they are not willing to sell the 21-year-old this summer, though some of Europe’s biggest clubs have been eyeing a move.
Real Madrid is one of those clubs, and our source understands the the Blancos have not ruled out a late-summer bid if the opportunity arises.
Madrid is also keen on PSG star Kylian Mbappe, with the club more likely to move for one of the two players next summer.
Dortmund will faced an early-season test yesterday when they engaged Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup.
They will return to Bundesliga action this weekend when they visit Freiburg.
AFCON Draw: Nigeria, Egypt In Group Of Death
The draw for the group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was conducted at the Yaoundé Conference Centre in host nation, Cameroon yesterday evening, with the most notable pool seeing Nigeria and Egypt drawn together.
The draw was conducted by CAF Competitions Director, Samson Adamu, and assisted by African football legends, Samuel Eto’o, Gaelle Enganamouit, Rabeh Madjer, Didier Drogba and Asamoah Gyan.
The Pharaohs and Super Eagles hold 10 AFCON titles between them (a record seven for the former, three for the latter) and will be joined by Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in a tricky Group D.
Hosts, Cameroon received a kind draw, as they are joined by Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde in Group A. The Indomitable Lions and the Stallions will meet in the tournament opener on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
AFCON 2019 runners-up, Senegal are joined by Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi in Group B; Group C sees heavyweights, Morocco and Ghana joined by Gabon and debutants, Comoros; and the other first-timers, Gambia, will face up to Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F.
Reigning champions, Algeria will have an epic showdown with Ivory Coast in Group E, which also features Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.
The 2021 AFCON will be the 33rd edition of the tournament, scheduled to run from 9 January to 6 February, 2022.
The six stadiums selected to host matches are the Paul Biya Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital, Yaoundé; the Japoma Stadium in Douala; the Limbe Stadium in Limbe; the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam; and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
The opening ceremony as well as the opening match of the tournament and the final are set to take place at the newly built 60,000 seater Paul Biya Stadium in Yaoundé.
