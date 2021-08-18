Sports
Nigerian Fans Back Watford To Shine
The large presence of Nigerian players at the newly-promoted English club, Watford, has drawn a lot of support from football fans in the country as they root for the club to do well in the English Premier League this season.
The Hornets, as Watford are fondly called, have four Nigerians in their ranks following their promotion to the topflight league.
Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong , Oghenekaro Etebo, Isaac Success and Dennis Emmanuel are all with the English club.
Reacting to the number of Eagles players at Vicarage Road, some fans told newsmen that they are backing the newly promoted side this season.
Wole Popoola, a telecommunication engineer said, “I am a big Chelsea fan but I definitely will be watching more of Watford games this season because of the presence of some Nigerian players there. I think I like the fact that we have so many of them there and I hope they do well.”
Alexander Ebhodaghe added, “There is no doubt that Watford have gotten themselves a large number of fans from Nigeria and probably Africa with the number of our players there. I can’t just but hope they do well because it’s almost like watching our national team.”
“I am a Real Madrid fan, which means I will be supporting Watford this season in the Premer League,” Ganiu Yusuf said.
“I like the fact that they have four Nigerians because it means we will get to see more of our boys in action in the EPL.”
Segun Arigbanla hopes Watford beat every club in England except Arsenal.
”I am a strong Arsenal fan, having our players playing for Watford means I am developing a soft spot for the club and I want them to do well. I will be glad if they can beat every club in the Premier League except Arsenal.”
Watford kick-started their return to the Premier League with a 3-2 over Aston Villa on Saturday with Dennis getting on the score sheet.
Sports
Esperance Lists Iwuala For Champions League, Set For Debut
Esperance de Tunis has registered newly signed Nigerian forward, Anayo Iwuala, in their 34-man roster for the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.
Iwuala joined the Tunisian giants from Enyimba early this month on a three-year contract worth $500,000 and will be a key member of the team in the coming season.
The club said in a statement, “Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive recently sent its list of 34 players, and we can therefore add six players during the next winter window.”
Iwuala was however, expected to make his first start for the club yesterday when they faced US Monastir in their opening 2021/21 season opener.
Esperance have drawn bye and will not be playing in the preliminary rounds of the money-spinning African inter-club championship.
Iwuala was one of the standout players for Enyimba in the 2020/21 league season, scoring four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.
Sports
World Athletics Okays Okowa-Led AFN, Rejects Gusau’s Board
The World Athletics has confirmed Tonobok Okowa as the officially recognised President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.
Tidesports source gathered that World Athletics confirmed Okowa’s choice in an email.
“World Athletics has received information from both elections and based on the information provided, we are now working with the board elected in Abuja.
“The meeting in Abuja was attended by the most voting members plus the National Olympic Committee, and is the board with whom the National Olympic Committee dealt with for the purposes of entering its team to the Olympic Games,” WA Head of Communications, Nicole Jeffery, said in a statement sent.
World Athletics’ declaration therefore puts an end to the leadership crisis that has rocked the AFN since 2019, which led to parallel elections in Abuja and Kebbi on June 14, which produced Tenobok Okowa and incumbent, lbrahim Shehu Gusau as presidents.
Tidesports source also learnt that before the official recognition of Okowa as AFN president by WA, the global athletics body had sent the password for the official email of the federation and correspondence between both bodies to his camp. The Gusau-led group was previously in custody of the password.
WA told newsmen on June 30 that it revoked the initial access of the email granted to Gusau as standard procedure after the election.
“It is World Athletics’ standard practice to revoke all access at the time of a Member Federation election until the new office-bearers are confirmed. In the case of Nigeria, we are still verifying the information we have received about the two elections,” WA said in the email.
In 2019, former AFN vice president Olamide George led other board members to impeach Gusau (in his first term), but the Abuja High Court and Court of Appeal ruled in Gusau’sfavour as president of the country’s athletics body, until WA and Confederation of African Athletics directed that elections must hold latest June 14, where Gusau and Okowa returned as factional presidents.
It had earlier been reported that the WA was yet to recognise any of the factions, with the world body informing our correspondent they were studying the reports from both elections.
While Okowa has continued to enjoy the backing of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, he also led the AFN delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Sports
Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Eagles To Get Samuel Kalu’s Report
The medical team of the Nigeria national team will receive Samuel Kalu’s medical reports from Bordeaux in order to monitor the winger’s medical situation ahead of the start of the Super Eagles 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign next month,.
According to the Super Eagles tactician, Gernot Rohr, he has been in touch with the 23 -year-old immediately after the Bordeaux winger returned after collapsing during a France top division match on Sunday.
Kalu is ‘fine’ after collapsing on the pitch at the Stade Velodrome during their 2-2 draw against Marseille, according to the french team’s medical team and suffered from dehydration instead of heart complications as initially feared.
He received immediate medical attention after falling to the ground in the sixth minute as Dimitri Payet prepared to take a free-kick amid searing temperatures at the Stade Velodrome.
