Nigerian Fans Back Watford To Shine

The World Athletics has confirmed Tonobok Okowa as the officially recognised President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Tidesports source gathered that World Athletics confirmed Okowa’s choice in an email.

“World Athletics has received information from both elections and based on the information provided, we are now working with the board elected in Abuja.

“The meeting in Abuja was attended by the most voting members plus the National Olympic Committee, and is the board with whom the National Olympic Committee dealt with for the purposes of entering its team to the Olympic Games,” WA Head of Communications, Nicole Jeffery, said in a statement sent.

World Athletics’ declaration therefore puts an end to the leadership crisis that has rocked the AFN since 2019, which led to parallel elections in Abuja and Kebbi on June 14, which produced Tenobok Okowa and incumbent, lbrahim Shehu Gusau as presidents.

Tidesports source also learnt that before the official recognition of Okowa as AFN president by WA, the global athletics body had sent the password for the official email of the federation and correspondence between both bodies to his camp. The Gusau-led group was previously in custody of the password.

WA told newsmen on June 30 that it revoked the initial access of the email granted to Gusau as standard procedure after the election.

“It is World Athletics’ standard practice to revoke all access at the time of a Member Federation election until the new office-bearers are confirmed. In the case of Nigeria, we are still verifying the information we have received about the two elections,” WA said in the email.

In 2019, former AFN vice president Olamide George led other board members to impeach Gusau (in his first term), but the Abuja High Court and Court of Appeal ruled in Gusau’sfavour as president of the country’s athletics body, until WA and Confederation of African Athletics directed that elections must hold latest June 14, where Gusau and Okowa returned as factional presidents.

It had earlier been reported that the WA was yet to recognise any of the factions, with the world body informing our correspondent they were studying the reports from both elections.

While Okowa has continued to enjoy the backing of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, he also led the AFN delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.