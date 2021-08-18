LG Boss Moves To Tackle Flooding In Community

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, has commissioned the area office of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Abubakar, who commissioned the project executed by HYPREP, yesterday in Bori, said the office which is located within the council secretariat of the local government, is intended to bring the activities of the federal agency, which is responsible for remediation of Ogoniland, closer to the people.

The area office is expected to be replicated in the other three Ogoni-speaking LGAs of the state, including Gokana, Eleme and Tai.

The Minister also flagged off the second phase of the free medical outreach being organised by HYPREP at the Zonal General Hospital in Bori, insisting that the clean-up project currently ongoing in Ogoniland has been fast-tracked with the restructuring of the governing structures of HYPREP.

According to him, the Federal Government was fully committed to the total implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoaniland, as it is not only cleaning up the polluted environment but also restoring the livelihoods of the Ogoni people, including taking care of their health needs and provision of potable drinking water.

As part of the policy designed to restore the livelihoods of the people, Abubakar equally flagged off a training programme for 2,000 youths at the Eleme council secretariat in Nchia, with a charge to the trainees to take the exercise seriously since they are through the exercise basically provided skills in remediation techniques, which would ultimately help them in the future.

In his remarks at the events, the Officer Overseeing the Project Coordination Office, HYPREP and Director of Operations, Prof Philip Shekwolo, said HYPREP was committed to executing its mandate in Ogoniland, and lauded the people, particularly the youths for their support and cooperation, describing them as the strength of the clean-up project.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HYPREP, Dr Mike Nwielaghi, said with what is happening in Ogoni today, the people are happy, and expressed delight that funds are being released for the execution of various projects in the area.

While assuring that the funds would be judiciously utilised, he said members of the BOT would support the project by ensuring that there is no bickering and in- fighting amongst them.

Among dignitaries who graced the occasions included the Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Clement Agba; the representative of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Babayaro Adoo; Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol; Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon Obarilomate Ollor; Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr Thomas Bariere; among others.

