Rivers
LG Boss Moves To Tackle Flooding In Community
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Mr. Michael John Williams, has stated that his administration will in the coming weeks, embark on a project to address the perennial flooding along the Tombia Jetty and parts of the community.
The Chairman made the disclosure at a meeting with the Tombia Council of Chiefs.
He stated that in the coming days, he would interface with critical stakeholders of the community including representatives of the Tombia Council of Chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC), Women and Youth groups etc, to discuss modalities of the project.
Hon. Williams assured the chiefs that electricity would soon be restored in Tombia and other communities of the Local Government Area as officials were working hard to repair the damaged pylon connecting the areas.
He stated that his administration would continue to prioritise the interest and welfare of the people of the local government area, whose mandate he holds in trust, in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, whose legacy in people-oriented leadership is a model for all politicians to emulate.
Earlier, the Tombia Council of Chiefs had commended the Chairman for his developmental strides across communities of the LGA in less than two months in office, appealing to the council boss to restore electricity to the community.
Rivers
Commissioner Charges Youths On Excellence, Diligence
The Rivers State Commissioner for Youth and Development, Prince Obi Ohia, has charged youths to prove their mettle in different fields of endeavours so that they can be honoured and recognised in the society.
Ohia gave the charge during the Youth Leadership Summit organised by the Ministry of Youth and Development recently in Port Harcourt.
The Commissioner stated that awards will be given to nine Rivers State indigenes who have excelled in their different fields of endeavours as well as youth-generated organisations as part of ways to encourage youths in the State to engage in meaningful ventures.
“Today is one of the important days we use to look holistically at the challenges that the youths are facing and proffer solution to them.
“We at the Ministry of Youth and Development have taken cognizance of the fact that the reward system in the society today is almost going into abysmal error and that is the cause of societal decadence that we have.
“And until it gets to the time when we begin to give honour to whom honour is due, then, the people will take for granted that social vices are just the way of life,” Ohia added.
One of the recipients of the awards was the General Overseer, Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere who also gave a scholarship to the highest UTME scorer in Rivers State, Miss Okarike Favour Kenneth, who is also one of the Ministry’s award recipients.
Chinyere bagged an award for being a philanthropist par excellence and an icon for free education.
The cleric traced youths involvement in social vices to bad leadership, adding that if Nigerian leaders had put development projects in place, they would go a long way to change their mindsets and orientation and as a result they will no longer go into crime.
The awardees were Gilbert Koala Goodness from Barn for being a role model; Ebenezer Imvu, ambassador and role model in sports, kick-boxing national silver medalist; Mr Solomon Gigi, role model in the biggest poultry farm as Chief Executive Officer of Ibigoni Farm.
Late Joe Blankson, role model for community service, Barr Chioma Ednah Echezulor, role model in legal education; Engr Jasper Uchenna Dee Bari, role model in international service; Okarike Favour Kenneth, role model in education; and Mrs Worlu-Azubuike Arunchi Rachael Esq, role model in national service.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
Indictment Of Lecturer Over Sexual Harassment Excites Groups
Human rights groups in the State have commended the management of Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, led by Prof Franklyn Nlerum, for indicting a lecturer, on sexual harassment.
The lecturer was Head of Department, Dental Surgery Technician in the institution.
He was accused of raping a year one female student but was indicted by the school’s panel for sexual harassment.
However, the alleged rape accusation could not be established because the female student was not able to provide medical test result to prove rape.
The Provost also disclosed that the lecturer was removed as Head of Department following the report of the panel.
A statement on Monday, jointly signed by I.K. Alexander of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign and Jane James of Legal Care Advocacy Foundation that brought the matter to public domain, commended the management of the institution for making the report of the panel known to the public and also sanctioning the lecturer.
The statement reads, “the action taken by the institution against the lecturer will serve as a deterrent to other lecturers and students who may have the desire to engage in sexual violence on campus and reassure members of the public that the college has zero tolerance for sexual related offences”.
The statement added that the action of the institution will boost the morale of the students to report cases of sexual harassment without fear of the unknown.
It would be recalled that the right groups had filed a formal complaint at the human rights desk of the State Police headquarters, following a complaint by the mother of the female student, Mrs Lemon Gbara to the rights groups that the lecturer allegedly raped her daugther in his office two months ago.
The institution inaugurated a panel to investigate the allegation levelled against the lecturer following call by the right groups and public outcry.
Rivers
Minister Commissions HYPREP’s Area Office In Rivers
The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, has commissioned the area office of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Abubakar, who commissioned the project executed by HYPREP, yesterday in Bori, said the office which is located within the council secretariat of the local government, is intended to bring the activities of the federal agency, which is responsible for remediation of Ogoniland, closer to the people.
The area office is expected to be replicated in the other three Ogoni-speaking LGAs of the state, including Gokana, Eleme and Tai.
The Minister also flagged off the second phase of the free medical outreach being organised by HYPREP at the Zonal General Hospital in Bori, insisting that the clean-up project currently ongoing in Ogoniland has been fast-tracked with the restructuring of the governing structures of HYPREP.
According to him, the Federal Government was fully committed to the total implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoaniland, as it is not only cleaning up the polluted environment but also restoring the livelihoods of the Ogoni people, including taking care of their health needs and provision of potable drinking water.
As part of the policy designed to restore the livelihoods of the people, Abubakar equally flagged off a training programme for 2,000 youths at the Eleme council secretariat in Nchia, with a charge to the trainees to take the exercise seriously since they are through the exercise basically provided skills in remediation techniques, which would ultimately help them in the future.
In his remarks at the events, the Officer Overseeing the Project Coordination Office, HYPREP and Director of Operations, Prof Philip Shekwolo, said HYPREP was committed to executing its mandate in Ogoniland, and lauded the people, particularly the youths for their support and cooperation, describing them as the strength of the clean-up project.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HYPREP, Dr Mike Nwielaghi, said with what is happening in Ogoni today, the people are happy, and expressed delight that funds are being released for the execution of various projects in the area.
While assuring that the funds would be judiciously utilised, he said members of the BOT would support the project by ensuring that there is no bickering and in- fighting amongst them.
Among dignitaries who graced the occasions included the Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Clement Agba; the representative of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Babayaro Adoo; Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol; Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon Obarilomate Ollor; Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr Thomas Bariere; among others.
By: Donatus Ebi
