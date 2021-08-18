News
Inaugurate Senate Screened NDDC Board, Ex-Militant Leader Tells Buhari
An ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a. Akpodoro has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency inaugurate the Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba-led board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to forestall violent reactions in the oil-rich region.
Akpodoro, who is an avowed supporter of the President, noted that his administration has made achievements in many areas of the economy and security but shouldn’t throw the region into chaos as a result of what he described as Mr Buhari’s tardiness at inaugurating the statutorily screened board members of the intervention agency having received the report of the much-awaited forensic audit of the commission since inception.
The appeal, according to the Urhobo-born former warlord, became necessary due to the need to calm frail nerves and to also sustain the popularity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region saying, to do otherwise is to create bad blood among the APC family.
It would be recalled that the President in the wake of his order for a forensic audit to be carried out in the commission had appointed Akwa-led committee to midwife the agency through the process until the report is submitted to the Federal Government and the forensic audit had reportedly been submitted to the President.
At the backdrop of the submission of the report, Akpodoro, who doubles as the coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDE-A) maintained that the submission of the audit report should pave the way for the President to inaugurate the screened board without further delay to birth a new agency that will take the region to a ‘superlative height.’
The NDDC owe it a duty to develop human and material resources in the region, particularly the empowerment of the youth population, a process he noted can only be possible with the screened board, who he said are time-tested technocrats whose hallmarks have been hard work and honesty.
A major player in the disarmament of the militants shortly after the Presidential Amnesty was declared in 2009, Akpodoro said if delayed further, the President would be likened to a man who destroyed his own structure by himself, stressing that, the current administration has been able to earn the confidence of the people over time in his seeming developmental strides but should add the inauguration of Okumagba board to consolidate the process.
The people of the region, Akpodoro noted, need a functional intervention agency like the NDDC, stressing that having received the report of the auditors, it is time to set the commission on the path of regional growth and development.
Odubu and Okumagba board, when inaugurated he said, will hit the ground running to ensure that the regional agency is removed from the woods of past maladministration and dearth of progress occasioned by poor infrastructural development in the region.
The auditors, he said, must have seen through all the causes of backwardness in the region owing to the failure of the agency to address the core concerns, saying the new board will be ready to file all the rough edges and set the commission in the right direction.
He called on the youths in the region to show more understanding and support for the administration while the nation awaits the inauguration of the screened board.
News
EPL: Hunt Down Man City, Others, Coach Charges Chelsea Players
Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel, has told his side to hunt down Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the fight for the Premier League title after cruising past Crystal Palace 3-0 to open their campaign at the weekend.
The European champions added the UEFA Super Cup penultimate midweek, to their Champions League win last season in Tuchel’s first few months in charge.
Premier League success is the next challenge for the German and the Blues showed why they are considered second favourites to defending champions, City against Palace.
Without record signing Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea were still rarely troubled as first-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic gave them a commanding lead before Trevoh Chalobah rounded off a dream Premier League debut with his side’s third goal.
“I think we have to hunt the others from day one. This is what we want to do, this is our mentality and we are never shy to fight for the best outcome possible, but the reality is we are not the favourites right now,” said Tuchel, whose side finished fourth in the Premier League last season.
“I see ourselves as number four last year so we cannot be favourites. We just have to close the gap to number three, number two and number one so this is what we’re trying to do.”
Chelsea were forced to extra-time and penalties before seeing off Villarreal in the Super Cup in Belfast in midweek.
But there was little sign of fatigue despite a truncated pre-season for a number of Tuchel’s key players due to their participation in international competitions over the summer.
“We want to set our standards as high as possible and always strive to be at that level,” added Tuchel.
“We did very well today but it is only a start and we need to build on this. It was a huge team effort, both defensively and offensively, and I’m very happy with what we did today.
“We pushed some players over the limit physically, especially after playing 120 minutes in midweek, but it was a very good game from us from start to finish.”
News
Haaland Tipped To Be One Of Best Players Ever
Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Giovanni Reyna, has tipped his superstar teammate, Erling Haaland to become one of the all-time greats.
Haaland has started his Dortmund career in incredible form, having now scored 62 goals in 61 games with the club after his brace against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
The Norwegian also grabbed three assists in the 5-2 win, including one in the second half for Reyna.
“He keeps on getting better,” Reyna said of Haaland in quotes by Tidesports source. “It seems like every day he’s picking up something new and adding it to his game.
“It’s hard to say what the ceiling is for him. He can be unbelievable, he can be amazing. I mean, he already is. He can really be one of the best ever.”
On the current Dortmund squad, Reyna added: “The team chemistry is on a high right now. It’s the best since I’ve been at Dortmund.”
Dortmund have been clear that they are not willing to sell the 21-year-old this summer, though some of Europe’s biggest clubs have been eyeing a move.
Real Madrid is one of those clubs, and our source understands the the Blancos have not ruled out a late-summer bid if the opportunity arises.
Madrid is also keen on PSG star Kylian Mbappe, with the club more likely to move for one of the two players next summer.
Dortmund will faced an early-season test yesterday when they engaged Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup.
They will return to Bundesliga action this weekend when they visit Freiburg.
News
AFCON Draw: Nigeria, Egypt In Group Of Death
The draw for the group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was conducted at the Yaoundé Conference Centre in host nation, Cameroon yesterday evening, with the most notable pool seeing Nigeria and Egypt drawn together.
The draw was conducted by CAF Competitions Director, Samson Adamu, and assisted by African football legends, Samuel Eto’o, Gaelle Enganamouit, Rabeh Madjer, Didier Drogba and Asamoah Gyan.
The Pharaohs and Super Eagles hold 10 AFCON titles between them (a record seven for the former, three for the latter) and will be joined by Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in a tricky Group D.
Hosts, Cameroon received a kind draw, as they are joined by Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde in Group A. The Indomitable Lions and the Stallions will meet in the tournament opener on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
AFCON 2019 runners-up, Senegal are joined by Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi in Group B; Group C sees heavyweights, Morocco and Ghana joined by Gabon and debutants, Comoros; and the other first-timers, Gambia, will face up to Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania in Group F.
Reigning champions, Algeria will have an epic showdown with Ivory Coast in Group E, which also features Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.
The 2021 AFCON will be the 33rd edition of the tournament, scheduled to run from 9 January to 6 February, 2022.
The six stadiums selected to host matches are the Paul Biya Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital, Yaoundé; the Japoma Stadium in Douala; the Limbe Stadium in Limbe; the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam; and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
The opening ceremony as well as the opening match of the tournament and the final are set to take place at the newly built 60,000 seater Paul Biya Stadium in Yaoundé.
