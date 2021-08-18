I Will Revive Sporting Activities In Gokana LGA – Dekoo

The Chairman of Gokana Local Government Council in Rivers State, Confidence Dekoo, has said that he will revive sporting activities in the local government area.

He stated that his administration will display the rich cultural heritage of his LGA which football is going to take a centre stage.

Deekoo said this last Sunday in an interview with sports journalists just after a novelty football match between Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) selected players and Gokana selected in honour of the Super Eagles goalkeeper, Noble John, at Morgo Community Primary School pitch, in Gokana.

He explained that his focus in the LGA is not only in sports but also to bring back the economy and infrastructural development in the area and more happiness among the people.

“ Our people had been known for the negative but when you see one out of a lot from Gokana who struggle to become a Super Eagles goalkeeper, it calls for celebration.

“So, I think what we are doing for him is to make him an example to others that if they try, they can as well be like him.

“You see me wearing John Noble’s jersey just to prove to others that Gokana shall produce other goalkeepers and players as well,” Dekoo stated.

According to the LGC boss, Gokana had been known for criminality and violence, but today they are changing the narrative and by the grace of God, he has given them the strength and wisdom to go about what they can do to put Gokana among the comity of local governments not in bad light this time but in the best of light for good.

He expressed happiness for the turnout for the event, adding that the game will also discover other hidden talents in the area.

“We are going to bring back Gokana United FC because that is where John Noble started his career and today is a public figure.

So bringing back the club will help to discover more talents in our area.

“By next month, we are going to revive the Gokana stadium,” he added.

Also speaking, the Enyimba FC goalkeeper, John Noble, expressed joy for the honour done to him, saying that, this is the best honour that has happened to him in his football career .