Business
Ex-IGP Makes Case For Youth Recruitment Into Police
The former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, has urged the Federal Government to recruit unemployed youths into the police force so as to boost the capacity and efficiency of the force.
He said the police can not do effective job when they are understaffed.
Okiro, who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents last Friday shortly on arrival from Abuja, noted that government had not done enough in terms of providing enabling environment for the police to work efficiently.
“Can you imagine how millions of Nigerian youths roam the streets without a job. How would you explain that, and how would the police do effective job when they are understaffed?
“Government has not done much in providing the enabling environment for security, especially the police. The police is not well funded.
“The strength of the police now is so small, because government has not done much to equip the police for effective job. When these unemployed youths are massively recruited, it will boost the efficiency and effectiveness of the police force, and in another way, reduce unemployment”, he said.
The former police boss posited that the issue of security is not for government alone, but for everyone, adding that all that government can do is to provide the enabling environment.
He also called on citizens and government to assist the police to ensure that their job is done effectively by providing enabling environment and giving adequate information to the police.
Okiro, however, discouraged the free carriage and use of arms and ammunition in the society, pointing out the danger in such liberty, even in the developed countries.
He called on the general public not to harbour criminals who hide in their domains to do kidnapping and other acts of criminality but should report them promptly to the police for arrest and prosecution.
Business
CBN Explains Depreciation In Naira’s Value
The Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Edward Adamu, has attributed the depreciation in the value of the Naira to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.
Adamu stated this at an interactive session with the House Committee on Finance on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) in Abuja on Monday.
He explained that the exchange rate was determined by the forces of demand and supply and that there were three main avenues by which Nigeria got its foreign exchange.
“We have proceeds from the sale of crude oil, we have foreign portfolio inflows and remittances; those are the three major ways that we get forex.
“Crude oil sale has not been as high as we all will want it to be and obviously in the aftermath of Covid-19, the global economy grounded to a halt and the use of crude oil was also halted.
“To the extent that sometimes in April last year, we had crude oil selling at a negative, which means that people were being paid to store what they bought and so that the avenue for forex inflows was significantly reduced.
“You go on to foreign portfolio inflows, you notice that investors also settled their affairs on the side of caution and so, once Covid-19 outbreak occurred, they moved out about $120 billion dollars from emerging markets to safe havens in America and Nigeria is one of those countries from where monies were withdrawn.
“On the side of remittances, once our brothers and sisters abroad were not working because of the situation they found themselves; they had very little to send to us here and so, we also saw remittances reduced.
“On the demand side, we saw speculative demand on the side of Nigerians, if you needed a truck of goods, because you are not sure of the uncertainties of Covid, you wanted to get three trucks.
“All these pressures on both the demand and supply side, the availability of dollar became more difficult and we had a decline or depreciation in the value of the naira,’’ he said.
Adamu, however, said that a lot of efforts within the CBN and the recovering global economy were helping oil prices and remittances to recover.
“This is why we are happy that the exchange rate has stabilised somewhat; it is a moving target, but it has stabilised in the import and export window for a while”, he added.
However, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos) directed the CBN to present its audited account to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for scrutiny.
Faleke said that information available to the committee showed that the apex bank was yet to turn in its audited accounts since 2010 and about N800 billion was yet to be remitted to the Federal Government.
Adamu responded by saying the apex bank would interface with the OAGF and reconcile any difference there was and report to the committee in two weeks, through the Minister of Finance.
Business
Stakeholder Urges Nigerian Airlines To Embrace Code-Sharing
A stakeholder in the Nigerian aviation industry says it is important for more airlines to enter into a business alliance called code-share agreement, to enhance airlines operations in the country.
A code-share agreement, he said, is a business alliance between two airlines which allows them to offer flight operations on the same routes.
He said Dana Airlines and Ibom Airlines had in May 21, 2021 signed a code-share agreement, tagged ‘Dana-Ibom Alliance’ at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo which offered both airlines the opportunity to jointly offer flights to similar destinations and air services to destinations that are not within the airlines’ routes.
The agreement, according to him, also offered Dana and Ibom Airlines the opportunity to increase profitability in the aviation industry.
The spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye, who disclosed this in a statement made available to aviation correspondents, described the code-share agreement as a commercial agreement among airlines supported by the NCAA.
“Airlines are at liberty to take business decisions that could engender returns on their investments. But the NCAA must be informed.
“No one can be an island. You will need others somewhere and sometime”, he stated.
The NCAA spokesman said that more airlines needed to come together to form partnerships so as to combat operational challenges.
”Ibom Airlines and Dana Air (deal) is the right step in the right direction and it is needed now, especially because airlines will always have operational challenges. We know what the cost of operations is currently.
“When an airline’s flight is unavailable, it is better to put the passengers on the next airline a partnership exists with, which makes sense for economy of scale.
“What needs to be done is for them to have a niche platform whereby there would be seamless exchange of tickets like the interbank settlement system.
“This is the same platform that the International Air Transport Association Billing Settlement Plan does”, he said.
Business
AfDB Prohibits Sargittarius Nigeria, Affiliates For 18 Months
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group yesterday announced the 18-month debarment of Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd and its affiliates, including Sargittarius Henan Water Conservancy Engineering Ltd.
This is according to a statement issued by the AfDB.
According to the bank, Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd is a limited liability company registered in Nigeria.
An investigation conducted by the bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd. engaged in fraudulent practices during tenders for the construction of water infrastructure in Ibadan, Nigeria, under the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project.
The Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project was aimed at improving access to safe water supply and sanitation services in the cities of Ibadan and Jalingo, Nigeria.
The project was also co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the AfDB group, and the government of Nigeria.
The debarment, however, renders Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd. and its affiliates ineligible to participate in bank group-financed projects during the debarment period.
Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.
This includes the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.
At the expiry of the debarment period, Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd. would only be eligible to resume participation in AfDB group-financed projects on condition that it implements an integrity compliance programme consistent with the bank’s guidelines.
