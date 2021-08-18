Health
Cholera: Nigeria Records 37, 819 Cases, 1,178 Deaths
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), says the country has recorded 37,819 suspected cases of cholera, 1,178 deaths in 23 states and the FCT as at August 14.
The NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Monday, in Abuja.
Ihekweazu listed the states to include Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi and Sokoto.
Others are Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and the FCT.
Ihekweazu said that out of the reported cases, 26 per cent were aged 5 – 14 years, 51 per cent were males and 49 per cent were females.
The NCDC boss noted that there had been a decrease in the number of new cases in the last two weeks.
“Bauchi (773), Niger (284), Zamfara (253) and Katsina (217) account for 78.1 per cent of 1,956 cases reported in the last two weeks.
“Since the beginning of the year, a total of 1,938 samples have been collected with positive cases as follows – 277 Rapid Diagnosis Test (RDT), positive only.
“82 culture positive; 359 RDT and culture positive. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for laboratory confirmation by culture, is 23 per cent.
“No new state reported cases in epi week 31. A total of 770 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 34 per cent decrease, compared to 1,162 suspected cases recorded in week 30,” he explained.
The DG however, said that the national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 2 continues to coordinate the national response.
Tidesports source reports that Cholera is a waterborne disease, and the risk of transmission is higher when there is poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply.
Health
AU Hands Over 177,600 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccines To Nigeria
The African Union (AU) on Monday handed over the first shipment of 177,600 of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccines doses.
The Tide source reports that to ensure widespread access to Covid-19 vaccines across Africa, the AU launched the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) in November 2020.
President and Chairman of Board of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), Prof. Benedict Oramah,while handing the vaccines to the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), on Monday in Abuja, said “that the vaccine acquisition by AVAT was a unique milestone for the African continent.
The West African nation is one of the earliest to benefit from a supply deal agreed in March, 2021 to procure 220 million doses for the continent, with the potential to order another 180 million.
The single dose of Covid-19 vaccine made by J&J is highly effective in preventing severe illness and death from the Delta and Beta variants of the coronavirus, data from a clinical trial in South Africa suggest.
The J&J vaccines by the Janssen Pharmaceutical’s vaccine cost Nigeria 7.50 dollars against 10 dollars per dose and the country is procuring about 29,850,000 doses, through the AU, under AVAT.
According to Oramah, it marks the first time that AU Member States have collectively purchased vaccines to safeguard the health of the African population.
He added that Afreximbank was pleased to have contributed in the historic procurement of vaccines by AVAT.
He noted that this was the first shipment of 177, 600 doses of the J&J single dose vaccines into Nigeria.
He said that Nigeria would be receiving the over two million vaccines doses in batches.
“In August a total of 1, 173 132 doses of J&J first batch of 176 000 doses and second batch 997 132 doses. Then deliveries will continue every month.
“Afreximbank is delighted to be a part of this successful breakthrough in Africa. This was also possible through our partners – Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), AVATT, Africa Centre for Disease Control & Prevention, and the AU for their invaluable contribution to achieving this milestone’’, he noted.
Health
HIV/AIDS: UNICEF, Breakthrough Train Managers On ART
Towards checking HIV/AIDS treatment gaps among children and adolescent UNICEF, in collaboration with “Breakthrough Partnership Project” have trained about 15 Case Managers on Paediatrics Anti-retroviral Treatment (ART) in Port Harcourt.
Making this known during an exclusive interview shortly after the training, the Health Specialist, UNICEF Rivers Field, Dr Anslem Audu, said the training was aimed at equipping the trainees on skills that would enable them improve the quality of HIV / AIDS ART services offered children and adolescents in treatment sites across Rivers State.
“We’re training some group of Health workers as Case Managers for the implementation of paediatrics ART services, scaling up paediatrics ART services to the children and adolescents in Rivers State.
“We expect that these various Case Managers that have been trained will be deployed to the treatment sites and act as Case Managers.
“As Case Managers, they are to monitor the children using the ART, ensuring that they use the drugs consistently, and to ensure that the child on ART is virally surprised while on treatment”, he said.
According to Dr Audu, the ultimate intention is to ensure that Case Managers were deployed to all the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State at the end of the day.
“In each LGA we will train and deploy at least five Case Managers that will monitor the sites. It’s a gradual thing. This present training is for about 15 Case Managers, for a start”, he said.
Also speaking, the Programme Manager, Elizabeth Glaser Paediatrics Foundation, Nigeria, Dr Nguavese Torbunde, explained that the reason for the need for Case Managers was to ensure that children and adolescent living with HIV were retained in the treatment programme.
“A lot of them (children and adolescents) are not adherent to their medication.
This means they are not taking their drugs the way they should, which also means that their viral load is not suppressed.
“This is why we need these care givers (Case Managers) to look after them, and take care of them, monitor them, so that they can get virally suppressed”, she said.
Towards achieving this objective, DrTorbunde said her organization is working closely with the State Government, through the State Ministry of Health and State Primary Healthcare Management Board.
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatrics Foundation are the executors of the Breakthrough Partnership Project, in collaboration with UNICEF in Rivers State.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Health Benefits Of Eating Apples
Apples are quite expensive in the African Clime. Except in South Africa, where it is grown commercially, in other parts apples come in varieties.
Naturally, apple is one of nature’s richest fruits in terms of nutrient and usage. It is best consumed raw, so one can enjoy the huge antioxidants and other flavonoids that help build the body. Below are its many uses:
- Tackles High Blood Pressure:
Savour a juicy apple and you may help keep your ticker healthy in the process. “Studies have linked apple consumption with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, which may be related to the cholesterol-lowering benefits of the soluble fibre found in apples,” say researchers.
Soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gellike material, according to the Mayo Clinic. According to the University of Illinois, soluble fibre helps prevent cholesterol buildup in the lining of blood vessel walls, therefore lowering the incidence of atherosclerosis (restricted blood flow in the arteries due to plaque buildup) and heart disease. It can also help lower blood pressure levels. A study found that a higher intake of soluble fibre was associated with a decreased cardiovascular disease risk.
Research shows that eating apples (or pears) regularly was associated with a 52 percent lower stroke risk. Furthermore, a study published in February 2020 in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that eating two apples a day helped study participants lower both their LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
2. Eating Foods With Fibre, Including Apples, Can Aid Digestion
You’ve likely heard that fibre is good for digestion — and what you’ve heard is true! According to Harvard Health Publishing, both types of fibre (soluble and insoluble, which means it can’t be absorbed in water) are important for digestion. And you’re in luck — apples have both types, according to the University of Illinois.
Soluble fibre helps slow down digestion, allowing you to feel full, and also slows the digestion of glucose, which helps control your blood sugar. Meanwhile, insoluble fibre can help move food through your system and aid with constipation and regularity, per Harvard.
Just be sure to eat the apple skin, which contains much of the apple’s insoluble fiber, according to the University of Illinois in the USA.
- Apples Can Support a Healthy Immune System
Who doesn’t want a stronger immune system going into autumn? Apples might be an important tool in your immune-supporting tool kit.
According to research in animals, a diet filled with soluble fibre helped convert immune cells that were pro-inflammatory into anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting ones. Another animal study, published in May 2018 in the journal Immunity, found that a diet high in dietary fibre protected mice against the flu. Whether those effects would be seen in humans is unclear until there are more studies.
Still, there’s reason to believe that apples may bolster immunity, in part because they contain immune-boosting vitamin C. A review published in November 2017 in the journal Nutrients found that vitamin C plays many roles in helping the immune system function, such as by strengthening the epithelial (a type of tissue) barrier against pathogens and guarding against environmental oxidative stress, such as pollution to radiation, according to research.
- It’s Diabetic-Friendly Fruit
If you have type 2 diabetes, consider adding apples to your diet. Sure, they’re a fruit, but it’s a common misconception that people with diabetes can’t eat fruit.
In this case, apples’ soluble fibre can help slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream and may improve blood sugar levels, the Mayo Clinic notes. Plus, per Mayo, a healthy diet that includes insoluble fibre can lower your odds of developing type 2 diabetes in the first place.
Furthermore, a study of people with type 2 diabetes published in August 2016 in Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine found that regularly consuming soluble fibre helped reduce insulin resistance and improved blood sugar and triglyceride levels.
- The Antioxidants in Apples May Play a Role in Cancer Prevention
While there’s no one surefire way to prevent cancer, apples could help play a role. “Apples may reduce the risk of certain cancers, which researchers speculate is related to the antioxidants found in apples,” says Anzlovar. Research suggests that apples have a very high level of antioxidants, and in laboratory studies, these antioxidants have been shown to limit cancer cell growth.
A review published in October 2016 in Public Health Nutrition found that eating apples regularly is associated with a reduced risk of certain cancers, including colorectal, oral cavity, esophageal, and breast cancers.
The fiber in apples may provide cancer-preventing perks. A study published in March 2016 in the journal Pediatrics found that women who ate more high-fiber foods during adolescence and young adulthood (especially lots of fruits and vegetables) had a lower breast cancer risk later in life.
And another study, published in January 2019 in the journal The Lancet, found that a diet high in dietary fiber could protect against colorectal cancer and breast cancer, as well as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
6. Apples Can Support Healthy Weight Loss
A diet rich in fruit (and vegetables) can help you maintain a healthy weight — or shed pounds — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because apples are filled with dietary fiber, they are high on this list. “Fiber slows digestion and the rise of blood sugar, keeping you satiated and less likely to overeat,” says Levinson.
According to that study in The Lancet, people who ate the most fiber had a significantly lower body weight. Research shows that overweight women who ate three apples a day lost 1.22 kg (2.7 pounds) after 12 weeks.
At only 95 calories for a medium-sized apple, this fruit is one you’ll want to keep on hand when sweet cravings strike.
- Apples May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Time to start eating more apples and other flavonoid-rich foods like berries and tea. Research published in August 2020 in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that adults age 50 and older who included only a small amount of flavonoid-rich foods like berries, apples, and tea in their diet were a whopping 2 to 4 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and related types of dementia over 20 years compared with people who ate more flavonoid-rich foods.
On top of that, a review published in January 2020 in the journal Biomolecules found that quercetin, a flavonoid found in apples, protects neurons from oxidative damage and contains other anti-Alzheimer’s disease properties, too.
By: Kevin Nengia
