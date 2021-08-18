Nation
Buhari, Mark Mourn Mantu
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, joining Plateau State Government and indigenes in mourning the passing of the renowned politician.
President Buhari, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, yesterday in Abuja commiserated with leaders and members of the National Aseembly, friends and political associates of the deceased.
The president noted that Mantu dedicated most of his life to service of his people.
According to him, Mantu’s legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.
He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.
The late Mantu was born in Chanso village, Gindiri District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Feb. 16, 1947.
He attended the Gindiri Demonstration Primary School from 1955 – 1961 and obtained the First School Leaving Certificate.
He worked with the Public Works Department (PWD) Jos, as a Stores Requisition Clerk from 1962 – 1963 before proceeding to the Gindiri Teachers College in 1964.
On leaving Gindiri in 1967, he joined the Nigerian Tobacco Company, Zaria in 1968 as a Quality Checker.
He moved to BEAM, a division of UAC Nigeria as a Kalamazoo Specialist Salesman in 1971.
Mantu holds a B.A. (Hons.) degree in Political Science from the Washington International University.
He was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degrees of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, University of Jos, Madonna University, Okija and University of Applied Sciences and Management Port Novo, Benin Republic.
Politics
Mantu joined politics in 1978 and was elected Deputy State Chairman of NPN in Plateau in 1980.
He was a founding member of the Liberal Convention.
Mantu’s contested for the National Chairmanship of the N.R.C. in 1990 but lost.
In 1993, Mr Mantu was the Director General of National Republican Convention Presidential Campaign Organisation.
In 1998, he was elected the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct UNCP and was later elected senator on the platform of the same party.
This election was truncated by General Abdusalam Abubakar’s regime. In 1999, Ma
On inauguration in 1999, Mantu was appointed Chairman Senate Committee on Information, the position he held till August 10, 2001, when he was elected Deputy President of the Senate.
He was appointed Chairman, Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and 2003 to 2007 respectively.
Similarly, former President of the Senate, David Mark, has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu.
Mark, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Paul Mumeh, yesterday in Minna, said Mantu’s death was a devastating loss to the political class.
He noted that the former lawmaker died at a time when his wealth of experience, wisdom and services were most needed to navigate through the murky political terrain.
Mark described Mantu as a flamboyant leader, who brought panache, character and sagacity to the political space.
Nation
Enugu New CP Assumes Duty
The newly posted Commissioner of Police for the Enugu State Police Command, CP Abubakar Lawal , has formally taken over and assumed duty as the 25th Commissioner of Police since the creation of the State.
He took over from CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, who has been redeployed to Force CID Abuja, as the CP in-charge of Anti-Fraud.
CP Abubakar hails from Daura LGA of Kastina State and holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Degree in Sociology from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and has grown to the enviable rank of Commissioner of Police, serving in different State and Zonal Commands, Formations and at the Force Headquarters, Abuja; as well as holding several positions. some of which include: Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe State Command,
Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of different Police Divisions in Borno and Kano State Commands, among others.
And until his promotion and posting as the Enugu State Police Command, CP Abubakar was the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Operations, Oyo State Command.
Similarly, he has attended several leadership and professional courses, workshops and seminars.Intermediate Command Course as well as Tactical Leadership and Command Course, all of which he attended at the Police Staff College, Jos. He is also a graduate and Fellow of National Defence College, Abuja.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Mark, Reps Minority Caucus Hail Babangida At 80
Former President of the Senate, David Mark, yesterday described former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), as a rare Nigerian patriot and leader of all seasons.
In his tribute to Babangida on his 80th birthday, Mark said that his successful military career, leadership dexterity and political brinks-manship remained a huge lesson for study in future.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, Mark said: “no matter the twist of history, no one can controvert Babangida’s eventful sojourn on earth, particularly his insightful leadership and mentorship of the younger generation.
He said Babangida’s legacies of infrastructural development and widening of the public service space remained reference points in the annals of the nation’s development.
Mark listed the legacies to include the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), amongst others,
“His political will to move Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja, thus spreading development and offering a new headquarters and home for all Nigerians is a legacy generations of our country men and women would ever cherish,” he stated.
The former senate president, pointed out that IBB’s accomplishments were not without obstacles, but he remained undeterred, focused and result oriented.
Mark added that Babangida’s charismatic leadership, sense of justice and equity strengthened “our bond of brotherhood.”
According to him, 28 years after the military president left office, he had continued to dispense goodwill to all, without tribe, ethnic or religious boundaries.
“IBB is a statesman of inestimable value, an unrepentant African patriot and a worthy citizen of the world,” he added.
Mark prayed that God in His infinite mercies would grant the former military president good health, wisdom and peace in the years to come.
Similarly, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as he attains the age of 80.
Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
He said that the minority caucus was celebrating Babangida as a noble and dignified leader, an exceptionally detribalised statesman.
He said that his commitment toward the unity, stability, national cohesion and economic development of the nation had remained unwavering.
“Over the years, Gen. Babangida, whose legacies in office cut across all sectors of our national life, has particularly remained a quintessence of humility, tolerance and nationalism,’’ he said.
He said these attributes were in his national quest for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, political stability and economic prosperity of all.
Elumelu said that the minority caucus was particularly grateful to God for keeping Babangida in good health and sound mind as he entered into the new phase in his life as an octogenarian.
Nation
Plateau Killings: Governors Condole Lalong
The Progressive Governors Forum, have commiserated with Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State over the recent killings in the state.
On August 14, a massacre of commuters took place on Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA).
The chairman of the forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, who on Monday led some members on a condolence visit to Lalong at Government House, Jos, appealed for peace in the state.
He described the massacre as sad and tragic and condemned the act, saying peace was critical for the sustenance of progress in any society.
“We are here to commiserate with you, to offer you encouragement and to pray for all those innocent souls who lost their lives and their families and to encourage you to be steadfast in your search for peace,” he said.
Bagudu condoled the families of those who were directly affected by the incident while praying for speedy recovery for the injured and eternal rest for those who were killed.
He said irrespective of people’s status, the rule of law must be respected in order to have a peaceful society.
He commended religious leaders in the state for their united stance in condemning the massacre.
The chairman said that no religious or traditional institution encouraged the wanton destruction of lives and property.
Bagudu prayed for wisdom for Lalong and his team toward putting an end to the security challenges in the state.
He also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the incident affected all parts of the country since it involved people from different areas.
Responding, Lalong thanked the forum members for their support, saying some suspects have been arrested and would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.
He said some of the commuters were rescued while the injured were receiving treatment.
Lalong told the governors that he had earlier gone on an assessment tour to monitor compliance with the curfew he imposed on some local government areas.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Abuja Stadium Gets New Look, Ready To Host Eagles
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Activist Applauds N45.9bn Court’s Ruling Aganist SPDC
- Business3 days ago
Coalition Mulls Food Security, Targets 29 States
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Oil Spills: Court Orders Shell To Pay Ogoni Communities N45.9bn
- Sports3 days ago
CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels FC To Sign More Players – GM
- Sports3 days ago
Nigeria,Others Seeded For AFCON Draw
- Business3 days ago
Nigeria Imports N3.32trn Goods From Asia In 2021 – NBS
- Sports3 days ago
Dare Sets Up Committee To Investigate Missed Tests