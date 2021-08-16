USAID Supports Primary Health Care Facilities’ Revamp

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State has condemned the killing at Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that, last Saturday, a convoy of buses conveying commuters was attacked. 22 persons were killed and scores injured.

The state government has declared a curfew in the LGA and two others.

In a statement, yesterday, CAN State Chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, urged security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators.

Lubo also regretted the killings in Bassa, Riyom, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

CAN said every human life is precious and that the murder of any human, regardless of their identity and affiliation, is unacceptable.

The body commiserated with the families of the deceased and the wounded.

The leadership charged security agents to ensure normalcy is restored in troubled areas.

“We urge security agencies to swiftly arrest all those involved, to bring an end to the needless killings,” Lubo added.

However, barely hours after the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in Jos North, Bassa and Jos South LGAs, Government Simon Lalong has further imposed a 24 hour curfew in Jos North LGA where the skirmishes took place on Saturday that claimed many lives and left several injured.

He equally said his decision was necessitated by security reports, “which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the local government”.

The governor also said the 24 hour curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government is indefinite.

Lalong disclosed this through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos, the state capital.

“Hours after announcing dusk-to-dawn curfew in three local government areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa, Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North to contain further security threats.

“From 2pm of today, Sunday, 15th August, 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area,” it read.

“This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the local government.”

Lalong urges residents to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

The governor further stated that, “the 24 hour curfew in Jos North Local Government will remain in force until further notice.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with the massacre in Jos, Plateau state of 22 travelling muslims heading to Ikare in Ondo State.

Baba also said 33 of the victims attacked in Rukuba, were rescued, according to a statement by Force PRO, Commissioner Frank Mba, yesterday.

Baba said he has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention Team (P.I.T.) to carry out on-the-spot assessment and ensure enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s) of the state.

The Police Intervention Team is led by DIG Sanusi N. Lemu.

Lemu heads the Finance and Administration of the NPF and is also the coordinating DIG, North-Central geo-political zone.

The team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units – the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, amongst others.

It has been deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

The IGP, while condemning the incident, has called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the police are working with the military, other security forces and the state government to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to book.

He enjoined citizens in the affected area to support the security forces deployed to the hotspot by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the crime and forestall any further attack.