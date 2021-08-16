Strange Fire Destroys School In A’Ibom

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farauk Yahaya has commissioned a perimeter fence at Saint Pius Xth Grammar School, Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State as part of the Nigerian Army civil-military projects aimed at bridging the gap between them and civilians in the society.

Yahaya who spoke while commissioning the projects which were initiated by Maj General Lawrence Fejokwu, commended the State Governor, DrIfeanyi Okowa for the support his administration was given to the Army in the state.

The Chief of Army Staff who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Land Component Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Maj General Sani Mohammed, said the project was painstakingly monitored and supervised.

Yahaya said: “Today we are witnessing one of the very many innovations that have been introduced by the Nigerian Army to foster the civil-military relationship. Charity begins at home and it is in this quest that I deemed it fit to support Senior Officers to carry out intervention projects in their homeland such as this one.

“The renovation and construction of perimeter fence for the school in this community is part of the Nigerian Army civil-military projects which are aimed at bridging the gap of communication between the soldiers particularly in the community and the people and also enhancing our relationship.

“It is also part of the Army’s efforts at ensuring sustained peace and development particularly in our various areas of operations as well as an avenue to appreciate the good people particularly of Delta State and people of this very lovely community. These kinds of projects are very much in line. It is my vision to have a professional Nigerian Army accomplishes assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of our lovely country.

“Accordingly, the renovation of this School was undertaken in recognition of the need for the Nigerian Army to intervene positively in our common efforts to address infrastructural deficit particularly in the area of education in our communities”.

In his remarks, the initiator, an alumnus of the school, Class of ’84 and General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Maj Gen Lawrence Fejokwu, said; “security is what prompted me to embark on this project. I wish to place on record that it took me four years to complete this project”.

While commending the Traditional Ruler of Onicha-Ugbo, for wading into the land dispute that almost crippled efforts to continue the project, he lamented that the initial structure was pulled down.

Fejokwu who spoke further, commended the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt General TY Buratai and friends who supported him in ensuring that the project came to the limelight. He also thanked the present Chief of Army Staff for his support and encouragement.

“So, the representative of the Chief of Staff, please help me to convey first to Lieutenant General Buratai for the impetus given and secondly the present Chief of Army Staff for approving of this”.

The Vice-Principal of Saint Pius Xth Grammar School Onicha-Ugbo, Rev. Fr. Francis Mekako, an Assistant Director, Diocesan Education Commission, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, while appreciating Major General Lawrence Fejiokwu and the Army authority, noted that security was a measured challenge facing the school.

The GOC 81 Division, who had earlier flagged off Medical Outreach at Gbonoza Primary School at Onicha-Ugbo community in the Local Government Area as part of Civil-Military Co-operation (CIMIC) activities to commemorate the commissioning of projects, told the people to take advantage of the programme to take care of their health needs.

During the event, the beneficiaries who turned out in their numbers were tested for blood pressure, sugar level, HIV as well as tooth and sight-related illnesses.

Treated mosquito nets, eyeglasses among other items were distributed for free while drugs were also administered accordingly to the beneficiaries at the event ground for free.

Two beneficiaries, Mrs Amaka Chiogor and Mrs Chima Mary, who spoke separately, thanked the Army for coming to their aid at a time when the economy was hard, adding that the free medication would save them the cost of visiting the hospital.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Director Department of Army Civil-Military Affairs AHQ, Brig-Gen LT Omoniyi, Commander 63 Brigade, Brig-Gen A Idris, Obi of Onicha-Ugbo, Obi Victor Chukwumalieze 1, Principal Staff Officers of 81 Division, Senior Officers from 63 Brigade and top state Government officials that were invited.