Nation
Stakeholders Want Youths To Partner Security Agencies On Community Policing
Some stakeholders in Badagry, Lagos State, on Sunday urged youths in the area to collaborate with security agencies for effective community policing.
They made the appeal at the 2021 International Youth Day Security Summit organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Badagry Federation.
The Tide source reports that the theme of the summit was “Insecurity: Effect on Food System, Human and Planetary Health.’’
Maj. Noble LongJohn, Second in Command, 243 Army Battalion, Ibereko, Badagry, who represented the Commanding Officer, Col. Nicholas Ndume, listed some of the factors responsible for insecurity.
He said they were unemployment, porous border, weak judiciary system, smuggling and bad leadership.
He said the refusal of youths to be loyal and truthful had worsened insecurity.
Maj. LongJohn appealed to youths to regard security as a collective responsibility and urged them to collaborate with security operatives for effective community policing.
In his remarks, Deputy Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Border Post, Mr Sulaiman Atega, said the service was saddled with the responsibility of revenue generation and blockage of smuggling of contraband.
He represented the Controller, Comptroller Bello Jibo, at the occasion.
Atega emphasised the need for collaboration between Customs and youths to curtail smuggling in the area.
He promised that Customs personnel would continue to improve on the rules of engagement in tackling smuggling.
Mr Sunday Adegboyega, representative of the Directorate of Security Service noted that most stakeholders in Badagry were not cooperating with security agencies in combating smuggling.
He advised youths involved in smuggling to engage in agriculture, adding that smuggling of contraband would not be tolerated by security operatives manning the borders.
On the issue of multiple checkpoints by the police, Divisional Crime Officer, Badagry Police Station, Mr Gbesu Peters, said the division had only two checkpoints in the town.
Peters said most of the police checkpoints in the area were manned by personnel from other police formations in Lagos and Abuja.
Mr Mautin Genesis, former Sole Administrator, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), said in his remarks that there was no way to guarantee a secured environment when poverty was prevalent in the land.
Mr Genesis represented Chief Sunny Ajose, APC’s Deputy Chairman, Lagos State, at the occasion.
He charged that many security operatives at checkpoints contributed to insecurity.
He urged security agencies to train and retrain their personnel to facilitate a secure environment, noting that most of the officers at the checkpoints avoided training for monetary purpose.
Earlier, Mr Augustine Kiki, a youth leader in Badagry condemned the presence of numerous illegal checkpoints, especially by the Nigerian Police and the Customs Service.
According to him, this has further impoverished the people rather than securing them and has resulted in food insecurity and loss of youths in their prime ages.
He urged government and other stakeholders to ensure that increased premium was placed on value for lives and to also ensure the teaching of culture in schools.
In his remarks, Mr Abdul-Salam Ashade, the NYCN Coordinator, Olorunda LCDA, called on government to address current security challenges by providing employment and infrastructure at border communities.
Nation
Osinbajo Sympathises With Fawehinmi, Badejo’s Families
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday in Lagos visited the family of the late legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, whose son, Mohammed, died recently.
The vice president president also visited the family of the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, late Rev. Wilson Badejo, personally delivering messages of condolence.
Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement.
At the Yaba residence of the Badejos, where he was received by Mrs Yinka Badejo, the vice president described the late Badejo, who died recently as “an exceptional man of God.”
He said that Badejo was a promoter of the gospel who worked for both the physical and spiritual transformation of societies.
“He was certainly a man of integrity, a man who served God with all his strength and a man who truly loved God and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“He was also someone who believed that the gospel is for social transformation, besides the spiritual.
“And he carried the message that the gospel is meant to transform societies and the people physically, as well as spiritually. He was one of a kind.”
Osinbajo also wrote a short tribute in the condolence register at the residence.
“We bless the name of the Lord for the life and times of one of His generals, our father in the Lord, Badejo.
“We thank him for the great work of the gospel that he did and we now celebrate such an excellent life of service.
“Blessed be the name of the lord.”
The vice president prayed God to console and strengthen the family.
Osinbajo also prayed God to preserve the legacy left by the late man of God, adding that he had left a great legacy indeed.
“ A tremendous legacy that we are proud of.”
Badejo was General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church between 1999 and 2009.
At the Ikeja residence of the Fawehinmis, Osinbajo met with the mother of Mohammed, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi, and prayed for God’s comfort for her and the entire family.
He described the late Mohammed as “one of us,” being a progressive and protector of the poor and less privileged.
“The late Mohammed continually identified himself with the progressives and did not diminish what concerned his father during his lifetime.
“He continually maintained very serious advocacy for the poor and the less privileged,” he said.
Osinbajo prayed God to console the entire family of the late Fawehinmi and “grant them the fortitude to bear the loss”.
Nation
NUC Grants Full Accreditation To FCE’s 23 Degree Courses
The National Universities Commission (NUC), has granted full accreditation to 23 degree courses being offered by the Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin, Plateau.
The Tide source reports on Saturday that the NUC communicated the accreditation news to the college’s Provost, Dr Amos Cirfat, via a letter.
A press statement signed by institution’s Public Relations Executive, Mr Istifanus Kyakmut, stated that the provost broke the news at a meeting of the institution’s Academic Board.
The statement said that the full accreditation of the 23 bachelor of education courses was the outcome of a visit by an NUC team which assessed the programmes between March and April this year.
The Provost, while applauding NUCs professionalism and magnanimity, commended all the staff of the college for their steadfastness and commitment toward ensuring a successful accreditation exercise.
Circat, who is also the Chairman, Committee of Provosts, Colleges of Education in Nigeria, thanked the authorities of the University of Jos for being worthy partners, who have been helpful in getting the programmes accredited.
He pledged to ensure that the college would continue to be a centre of academic excellence.
He said he would ensure a prudent management of the college’s resources in order to have the desired growth and development.
Reacting, Mr Abubakar Adagu-Suberu, Chairman, Governing Council of the College, described the cheering news as “soul lifting and encouraging,” not only to the management but to the students and other members of the institution’s community.
Adagu-Suberu thanked the Federal Government, NUC, University of Jos and the college’s staff and students for their support.
Nation
Presidency Condemns Attacks On Travellers In Jos
The Presidency has condemned the Saturday attacks on travellers from a religious event in Bauchi, passing through Rukuba, near Jos, Plateau State.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, regretted the reported deaths of at least 22 persons with several others injured as a result of the attacks.
According to him, these kinds of attacks on innocent citizens are unacceptable, heinous, and stand in complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions.
Shehu said: “It is widely known that Plateau State has been one of the states affected by herder-farmer clashes, which have, in a significant way, been curtailed following the intense peace-building efforts of the administration of Governor Simon Lalong.
“However, to be clear, this is not an agriculturalist-on-pastoralist confrontation – but rather a direct, brazen and wickedly motivated attack on members of a community exercising their rights to travel freely and to follow the faith of their choosing.
“With the evident preparedness of their attackers, it is clear this was a well-conceived and prearranged assault on a known target, location and religious persuasion of the travellers not an opportunist ambush.
“These kinds of attacks on our country’s citizens are unacceptable, heinous, and stand in complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions of our nation.
“The Presidency stands steadfast with both Christians and Muslims at this time in condemnation of this latest attack and expects and insists that justice is swiftly but fairly delivered to the perpetrators.’’
Shehu also quoted President Buhari as saying: “Make no mistake about it: in line with my commitment to protect all Nigerians, I have ordered our security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this gruesome massacre of innocent travellers and bring them to justice.’’
The president commended the ongoing efforts by the Governors of Plateau, Bauchi, and Ondo; the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as well as a number of notable Christian and Muslim leaders as they intensified efforts to calm down the situation.
The presidency offered condolences to the families of the victims.
According to the presidential aide, the Federal Government will continue to liaise closely with the local authorities including security, the police, and governmental agencies as the facts of the sad incident continue to unfold.
