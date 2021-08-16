Politics
PDP Wants Osun APC Secretariat Shut Over Violence
The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Nigeria Police Force and other sister security agencies to close down the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat over the violence that erupted on Saturday during the appeal committee sitting.
This is as the PDP has alleged that the APC secretariat has become a place of war instead of party administration, adding that the call had become imperative so as to de-escalate the violence and commotion that had been associated with the APC ward congress and appeal.
Making the call, the party in a press statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Ayodeji Areola yesterday in Osogbo stated that the PDP was alarmed by the turn of events in the APC where a ward congress became unmanageable with attendant violence.
It stated that the party was not surprised because the democratic management of party affairs is alien to the APC which has resulted in the state being portrayed as the nation’s capital of negativity due to a ward congress degenerating to a dangerous level.
Expressing dismay at the failure of the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to effectively manage the APC supporters, the party disclosed that the people of Osun had resigned to fate in the face of his unarguable cluelessness in managing state affairs.
It wondered whether violence remained the only dividend reserved for Osun and how the state governor could be at peace with the level of violence unleashed on the state by the factionalised state APC, adding that the disregard for human lives was alarming.
The statement called on the warring factions in the APC to sheathe their swords in the interest of Osun people as the level of panic as a result of the sporadic gunshots by party thugs at the Ogo-Oluwa area of the state capital and other parts of the state on Saturday was sickening and condemnable.
“It is sad that economic activities in these areas were forcefully flagged down as people have to close shops to avoid falling victims of rampaging APC thugs and their bullets. It is indeed a sad turn of events in our dear state,” it read.
Osun PDP, while offering to assist the warring factions in the APC with civilised modes of approaching domestic issues in a political party, also sympathised with victims of the internal party crisis.
“We admonish the suffering masses not to cave into dejection at this time as the four-year ‘Remote Controlled’ regime is fast running out.
“Residents are instead advised to arm themselves with voter cards in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in steady preparation to reverse the gear of the current shenanigans and reshape the state into a productive path,” it said.
Politics
PDP Inaugurates Ozigbo Campaign Council
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Campaign Council to execute the campaign of its governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
The council was inaugurated in Awka by Sen. Uche Ekwunife, who is appointed the Chairman of the campaign organisation.
Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, contested the senatorial ticket with Ozigbo in 2019.
She described Ozigbo as a product of providence, having no influence from a cabal or godfather.
She said that those who contested the party’s primary were serious about winning but that it was God himself who selected Ozigbo.
She urged members of the campaign council to be steadfast and committed to the project of winning the November 6 election.
“Every member of the campaign council should be dedicated to the project.
“All of us should be ready to demonstrate high level ingenuity and creativity in handling the PDP campaign.
“The conduct of members of the campaign committee must be geared towards attracting millions of Anambra electorate to vote for Ozigbo,” he said.
Politics
C’River North Senatorial Seat: Appeal Court Awards N2m Against APC
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Saturday awarded a punitive cost of N2million against the. All Progressives Congress, APC, and Joe Agi to be paid to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the December 2020 Cross River North senatorial bye-election, Agom Jarigbe.
The appellate court imposed the fine on the APC and its candidate, Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for engaging in gross abuse of the court in their appeal seeking reversal of earlier judgment that held Jarigbe as PDP candidate and winner of the by-election.
Court sacks Odey, affirms Jarigbe as Cross River North Senator
President of the Court, Justice Monica Domgbem-Mensen dismissed the application brought before the court by APC and its candidate for lacking in merit.
She held that the appeal of the two appellants was brought in bad faith because it has no power to review or amend judgments diligently delivered.
The Appeal Court held that such judgments can only be reviewed where they are fundamentally defective.
She subsequently dismissed the appeal and upheld the July, 30, 2021 judgment that recognized Jarigbe as the Senator for Cross River North Senatorial District.
Politics
Council To Address Flooding In Tombia As PDP Buries Official
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State Hon. Michael John Williams, has promised to embark on a project to address the perennial flooding along the Tombia Jetty and parts of the community.
The Chairman made the pledge when he met with the Tombia Council of Chiefs in Tombia.
He stated that in the coming days, he will interface with critical stakeholders of the community including representatives of the Tombia Council of Chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC), Women and Youth groups, etc, to discuss modalities for the project.
Hon. Williams assured the chiefs that power would soon be restored to Tombia and other communities of the LGA, as officials were working hard to repair the damaged pylon connecting the areas.
He stated that his administration will continue to prioritise the interest and welfare of the people of the LGA, whose mandate he holds in trust, in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, whose legacy in people-oriented leadership is a model for all politicians to emulate.
Earlier, the Tombia Council of Chiefs commended the Chairman for his developmental strides across communities of the LGA in less than two months in office, appealing to the council boss to restore electricity to the community.
Meanwhile, it was a burial-turned carnival, as the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, led chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA to grace the burial ceremony of a stalwart of the party, Late Mrs Sokeipiri Galson Elekima, in her Tombia hometown.
The late Mrs. Elekima, a retired Registered Nurse(RN), Senior Midwife and Deputy Director, Primary Healthcare in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, was until her death, the Auditor of the PDP in Ward 7 and a grassroots politician in Tombia.
The Late retired health practitioner, who died at the age of 62 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, following a brief illness, was a socialite, belonging to several social, religious, professional and political organizations, where she contributed immensely to the service of God and humanity.
A Masters Degree holder in Hospital and Health Service Administration from the Imo State University (IMSU), her working career took her to different places in the old and new Rivers State including, Nembe, Buguma, Soku, Okomoko, Ahoada, Emohua, etc, before her successful retirement in 2013.
The chairman was accompanied to the burial by the Commissioner for Power, Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller, party chairman in the LGA, Hon. Peter Abbey; Director General of his Campaign Team, Barr. Mike D Ekineh; Councillors of the Legislative Assembly, top functionaries of the council, amongst other bigwigs of the party.
