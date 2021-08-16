Maritime
NiMet To Procure N1bn Equipment For Marine Forecast
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has announced that it would spend one billion Naira for the procurement of equipment to make marine forecast in the country.
Director-General, NiMet, Mansur Matazu, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, recently.
Mansur said although the agency was under the Federal Ministry of Aviation, it had been mandated to extend its functions to the marine sector.
He stated that the northern parts of Nigeria were currently more vulnerable to high intensity rainfall, as climate change had further worsened the situation.
Mansur, who spoke at the African Swift Testbed-3 Workshop on Nowcasting and Users Co-production, said Nigeria had more than 800km stretch of coastline, with a lot of busy seas around and shipping activities as part of its establishment Act.
“Recently, we rolled out our policy thrust, one of which was to expand services to non-aviation sectors. One of such critical sector is the marine sector”.
“We were mandated to provide marine forecast for ocean going vessels.
“We need to do a lot of installations, especially on high sensitive instruments to monitor the weather conditions around the coasts. This is a very capital intensive programme that involves the purchase and installation of tidal gauge and other marine equipment”.
“This is just the first phase and we are going to expand by next year. Also, I must state here that this is based on the huge support we are getting from the Federal Ministry of Aviation,” Matazu said.
MWUN Knocks NIMASA, Marine Police Over Piracy
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State Chapter, has blamed the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the marine police formation for the incessant abduction of maritime workers and passengers in the state’s waterways.
The union said NIMASA as a federal agency and the marine Police were not leaving up to its expectations of safeguarding the nation’s waterways from pirate attacks and abduction of crew members and passengers.
Trustee, Dockworkers, MWUN, Rivers State Chapter, Comrade Harry Waite, stated this while condemning the recent abduction of five passengers along Bonny/ Port Harcourt by suspected sea robbers.
Waite noted that pirate activities were on the increase in the state because NIMASA and the marine Police were not doing enough to secure the waterways.
He decried the abduction of five members of MWUN last month along Kula/Abonnema waterways, and threatened that the union may be left with no option than to shut down all maritime activities if the piracy continued in the state.
“Security of lives and property are not improving in Rivers State, the waterways are not safe for boat drivers and passengers to ply on a daily basis”, Waite noted.
Waite also noted that the activities of pirates had scared away investors and ship owners willing to invest in the state, thereby lowering the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) accruable to the state.
He appealed to the Nigerian Navy to always ensure regular patrol of the creeks and waterways in the state.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Lekki Deep Seaport Begins Operations, 2022
The management of Lekki Deep Sea Port has assured the shipping community that it will commence operations in 2022.
Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Cai Pingzhen, stated this in a statement in Lagos, recently.
“The construction of Lekki Deep Sea Port is making great progress and it is now at an estimated 58.15 percent.
“It is on track for completion in 2022, and operations will also commence in 2022,” Pingzhen said.
He said the promoters of Lekki Port – China Harbour Engineering Company & Tolaram Group, remain committed to meeting their obligations to build and operate a world-class deep sea port, and are proud of the progress of its EPC Construction – China Harbour LFTZ Enterprise (CHELE), as it continues with its task of constructing the port despite the disruptions posed by the global pandemic and attendant lockdown in Nigeria.
“This was re-emphasised recently by the management of the company during an inspection visit by the Federal Ministry of Transportation alongside other stakeholders such as Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).
“In the same vein, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also visited the project in May 2021 to assess the level of work.
“He expressed his satisfaction with the pace and progress of work and announced that the state government would as a matter of urgency award the upgrade and dualisation of road network in the axis in readiness for the take-off of the Port,” Pingzhen said.
He said the port project was delayed for this long because “several approvals, permits and licenses had to be obtained from several state, federal and international agencies including approval from the Federal Executive Council”.
The statement added that the project has over 38 different approvals and permits from various regulatory bodies.
Pingzhen said that the port project was fully funded with the infusion of $221,047,248 equity funding from China Harbour Engineering Company (CHE) and the $629 million loan by the China Development Bank.
NSCDC To Prosecute Careless Boat Operators
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it will henceforth arrest and prosecute any boat driver who indulges in overspeeding and overloading of boat.
NSCDC said the arrest and prosecution of such offenders would be in accordance with the law establishing the Corps
The Commandant, NSCDC, Ondo State Command, Hammed Abodunrin, stated this in a statement in Akure, shortly after a boat mishap that claimed the life of one passenger at Idiogba in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Abodunrin called for caution while plying through the waterways, saying that any ferry operator caught risking the lives of innocent citizens either by overspeeding or overloading would be arrested and prosecuted under the law.
He attributed the cause of the accident to overloading and over speeding by the boat operator
Abodunrin said the Idiogba boat accident would have been averted if the transporter did not overload the boat.
The commandant said all the passengers involved in the boat mishap did not wear life jackets.
