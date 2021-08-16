Nation
NiMet Predicts Three Days Thunderstorms, Rains
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted three days of thunderstorms and rains across the country.
This prediction was contained in NiMet‘s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja.
Thunderstorms were predicted over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe and Kaduna states in the morning hours on Sunday.
According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna states as the day progresses.
“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North Central region, with chances of light rains over parts of Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.
“Later in the day, isolated rains are envisaged over parts of the Federal
Capital Territory, Plateau, Kwara, Benue and Niger state.
“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the south with prospects of rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours, “ it said.
NiMet further envisaged rains over parts of Edo, Imo, Oyo, Ondo, Abia,
Anambra, Enugu, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Lagos and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.
According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, and Yobe states in the morning hours on Monday.
The agency forecast thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Borno,
Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states later in the day.
It further forecast cloudy skies with rains over parts of Kwara, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.
It anticipated rains over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.
“Cloudy skies are expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with chances of rain over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Imo, Delta, Cross River and Lagos state during the morning hours.
“Rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Lagos States during the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.
The agency predicted cloudy skies over the Northern region in the
morning hours on Tuesday, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa and Sokoto States.
It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Zamfara, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe state later in the day.
According to it, rains are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.
“Later in the day, there are prospects of rains over parts of Plateau, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.
“Rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Delta state in the morning hours.
“There are prospects of rains over parts of Anambra, Imo, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Delta State later in the day, “ it said.
Nation
Osinbajo Sympathises With Fawehinmi, Badejo’s Families
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday in Lagos visited the family of the late legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, whose son, Mohammed, died recently.
The vice president president also visited the family of the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, late Rev. Wilson Badejo, personally delivering messages of condolence.
Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement.
At the Yaba residence of the Badejos, where he was received by Mrs Yinka Badejo, the vice president described the late Badejo, who died recently as “an exceptional man of God.”
He said that Badejo was a promoter of the gospel who worked for both the physical and spiritual transformation of societies.
“He was certainly a man of integrity, a man who served God with all his strength and a man who truly loved God and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“He was also someone who believed that the gospel is for social transformation, besides the spiritual.
“And he carried the message that the gospel is meant to transform societies and the people physically, as well as spiritually. He was one of a kind.”
Osinbajo also wrote a short tribute in the condolence register at the residence.
“We bless the name of the Lord for the life and times of one of His generals, our father in the Lord, Badejo.
“We thank him for the great work of the gospel that he did and we now celebrate such an excellent life of service.
“Blessed be the name of the lord.”
The vice president prayed God to console and strengthen the family.
Osinbajo also prayed God to preserve the legacy left by the late man of God, adding that he had left a great legacy indeed.
“ A tremendous legacy that we are proud of.”
Badejo was General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church between 1999 and 2009.
At the Ikeja residence of the Fawehinmis, Osinbajo met with the mother of Mohammed, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi, and prayed for God’s comfort for her and the entire family.
He described the late Mohammed as “one of us,” being a progressive and protector of the poor and less privileged.
“The late Mohammed continually identified himself with the progressives and did not diminish what concerned his father during his lifetime.
“He continually maintained very serious advocacy for the poor and the less privileged,” he said.
Osinbajo prayed God to console the entire family of the late Fawehinmi and “grant them the fortitude to bear the loss”.
Nation
NUC Grants Full Accreditation To FCE’s 23 Degree Courses
The National Universities Commission (NUC), has granted full accreditation to 23 degree courses being offered by the Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin, Plateau.
The Tide source reports on Saturday that the NUC communicated the accreditation news to the college’s Provost, Dr Amos Cirfat, via a letter.
A press statement signed by institution’s Public Relations Executive, Mr Istifanus Kyakmut, stated that the provost broke the news at a meeting of the institution’s Academic Board.
The statement said that the full accreditation of the 23 bachelor of education courses was the outcome of a visit by an NUC team which assessed the programmes between March and April this year.
The Provost, while applauding NUCs professionalism and magnanimity, commended all the staff of the college for their steadfastness and commitment toward ensuring a successful accreditation exercise.
Circat, who is also the Chairman, Committee of Provosts, Colleges of Education in Nigeria, thanked the authorities of the University of Jos for being worthy partners, who have been helpful in getting the programmes accredited.
He pledged to ensure that the college would continue to be a centre of academic excellence.
He said he would ensure a prudent management of the college’s resources in order to have the desired growth and development.
Reacting, Mr Abubakar Adagu-Suberu, Chairman, Governing Council of the College, described the cheering news as “soul lifting and encouraging,” not only to the management but to the students and other members of the institution’s community.
Adagu-Suberu thanked the Federal Government, NUC, University of Jos and the college’s staff and students for their support.
Nation
Presidency Condemns Attacks On Travellers In Jos
The Presidency has condemned the Saturday attacks on travellers from a religious event in Bauchi, passing through Rukuba, near Jos, Plateau State.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, regretted the reported deaths of at least 22 persons with several others injured as a result of the attacks.
According to him, these kinds of attacks on innocent citizens are unacceptable, heinous, and stand in complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions.
Shehu said: “It is widely known that Plateau State has been one of the states affected by herder-farmer clashes, which have, in a significant way, been curtailed following the intense peace-building efforts of the administration of Governor Simon Lalong.
“However, to be clear, this is not an agriculturalist-on-pastoralist confrontation – but rather a direct, brazen and wickedly motivated attack on members of a community exercising their rights to travel freely and to follow the faith of their choosing.
“With the evident preparedness of their attackers, it is clear this was a well-conceived and prearranged assault on a known target, location and religious persuasion of the travellers not an opportunist ambush.
“These kinds of attacks on our country’s citizens are unacceptable, heinous, and stand in complete contradiction to the teachings of the great religions of our nation.
“The Presidency stands steadfast with both Christians and Muslims at this time in condemnation of this latest attack and expects and insists that justice is swiftly but fairly delivered to the perpetrators.’’
Shehu also quoted President Buhari as saying: “Make no mistake about it: in line with my commitment to protect all Nigerians, I have ordered our security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this gruesome massacre of innocent travellers and bring them to justice.’’
The president commended the ongoing efforts by the Governors of Plateau, Bauchi, and Ondo; the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as well as a number of notable Christian and Muslim leaders as they intensified efforts to calm down the situation.
The presidency offered condolences to the families of the victims.
According to the presidential aide, the Federal Government will continue to liaise closely with the local authorities including security, the police, and governmental agencies as the facts of the sad incident continue to unfold.
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Twitter Intensifies Efforts To Restore Operations
- News4 days ago
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
- Features4 days ago
Odilism As Leadership Philosophy In Nigeria
- Editorial4 days ago
Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s Show Of Shame
- News4 days ago
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
- Featured4 days ago
FG Dismisses Lockdown Rumours Over Covid-19 Delta Variant
- Niger Delta4 days ago
WAEC Reprints Certificates Destroyed By #EndSARS Protesters
- Nation4 days ago
Covid-19: Nigeria Records Highest Cases Tally In Six Months – NCDC