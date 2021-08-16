Column
Fostering A Productivity Culture
Late Professor Tam David-West once said that we are a country of unserious people and that, when we are serious, things can afford to work and get better than hitherto. Advanced countries where institutions function with optimal efficiency and effectiveness got David-West’s message right and had a change of attitude towards Nigerians. One expression of such attitude was to subject students coming from developing countries, especially those for post-graduate studies, to some orientation programmes.
Such pre-studies orientation programmes would last for between three months to one year, no matter what certificates and documents such prospective students may present. Effects of mixing students of various backgrounds and ability profiles together in classes brought about a policy of positive discrimination whose purpose was to group students according to abilities. Thus, pre-studies orientation programmes were meant to “brush up foreign students” to make them fit to join advanced learners. Good idea!
Classified reports arising from managers of orientation programmes for foreign students can throw some light into deficiencies identified among students from various countries. Apart from issues having to do with language proficiency, there were some “off record” observations covering peculiarities about students from various countries. One of such peculiarities had to do with “capacity for sustainable productivity”.
There was also a frank observation touching on “wide disparities” (ability-wise) among Nigerian students, pointing towards “seriousness and laxity”. The core value and essence of the orientation pre-study programmes for foreign students included building up and fostering a culture of productivity among the participants. Apart from compulsory aspects of the programmes, such as improved language proficiency, faster reading, etc, there were opportunities for participants to choose other self-enhancement elective programmes.
For individuals, including students who could afford the fee and time, there was a special self-enhancement progrmame tagged “DIY”, whose purpose was to foster and enhance a culture of productivity. DIY or “Do-It-Yourself” was an activity-packed learning exercises and drills meant to increase working and endurance capacity of programme participants. Comparable to military training programme, DIY is packaged in such a way that every participant is his own instructor, motivator, assessor and commander.
An unfailing testimony which any honest participant in the DIY programme can always give is that average humans utilise less than 20% of the resources available to everyone. No extra cost is demanded to activate and unbundle such dormant energy and power left to waste, untapped. Rather, there are many ways that individuals abuse, waste, misdirect and even turn enormous resources available to everyone into liabilities, rather than the assets which they are. Everyone discovers this secret himself!
One of the ways anyone can short-change himself in this regard is the lifestyle of the individual. Lifestyles can mean quite a lot of things which can also include some activities that sap vital energy of an individual. Foremost in energy-sapping activities are how and what we think; value and essence of what we say; nature and quality of what we eat and drink; and how we spend our leisure hours. In summary, disciplined lifestyle counts, which includes being awake and alert.
Experts in Yoga would tell us that the vital business in life consists in how and where we direct the energy and resources within ourselves. Without going into religion, with regards to the proverbial talents every individual is endowed with, the best admonition is to guard our thought with utmost diligence, for out of it are the issues of life. As a means of fostering the culture of productivity, the DIY project was designed for personal up-building, whereby participants teach themselves what they choose to learn or develop.
From the choice of what value and priority that an individual wants to cultivate, the contents, depth and the mode of inculcation, every individual does what his volition prompts him to do. Without seeking to be a lone island, DIY project demands from participants’ maximum exploration and application of personal ability and exploration and application of personal ability and expansion of consciousness. It is a project meant to enthrone self-reliance, sharpen personal perception and a reminder that everyone is here on earth to address challenges peculiar to himself, with nobody as a personal servant or slave. Therefore, work!
The culture of enslaving or hiring other people to work for you while you enjoy rest and easy comfort, arose from different circumstances and also produced different results. To exert oneself is intended as a means of bringing out the best in an individual, neither must the fear of making mistakes be an excuse for not taking the initiative in doing things. Without anyone making himself a jack-of-all-trades, DIY culture is intended to discourage a habit of getting someone else to do for you, what you can do yourself. Force yourself to do things! Work!
In this regard, indolence is defined in the context of an individual passing personal responsibility on to someone else. There are many examples and instances to illustrate how individuals make others to serve them, even when the person being given such extra burden is over worked. A number of people do such things out of a habit of not wanting to exert themselves. To cultivate such lifestyle of wanting to be served by others, is indicative of some deficiency in productive capacity. Alertness counts!
Productivity goes beyond physical exertion but expresses more in readiness to serve in an unassuming manner, especially where there is an inner volition to render selfless services. It is a practical expression of the dignity of labour, whereby an individual sees where a need for service beckons. A culture of productivity through willingness to serve is indicative of nobility of soul. Vulgar ones demand to be served.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Column
For An Igbo President
While accepting the surrender of Col. Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s collapsed Biafran Republic on January 15, 1970, the then military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, was said to have declared a ‘no victor, no vanquished’ end to the 30-month senseless hostilities. Surely, nothing could have served to better reassure a beleaguered Lt. Col. Phillip Effiong and the remainder of his rag-tag secessionist army.
Gowon’s post-war cabinet had comprised a number of Igbo personalities as did subsequent federal executive councils up till the military handover of power to an elected civilian government in 1979. Even when the lid was lifted on political activities, beginning with the experimental local council polls in 1976, there was no indication that Igbo people were deliberately hindered from contesting for the highest office in the land.
If my memory still serves me, the party presidential candidates at that time were Alhaji Shehu Shagari for the National Party of Nigeria (NPN); Chief Obafemi Awolowo for the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN); Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe for the Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP); Mallam Aminu Kano for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); and Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim for the Great Nigeria Peoples Party (GNPP). I can also recall that Dr Alex Ekwueme, Dr K O Mbadiwe and Dr J O J Okezie slugged it out in the vice presidential primaries of the NPN; Awolowo literally hand-picked Chief Phillip Umeadi as his running mate; while GNPP’s Ibrahim shared his ticket with Dr B U Nzeribe – all from Igboland.
Shagari and Ekwueme did emerge victorious at the 1979 presidential poll and went ahead to rule the country for a little over four years before being ousted in a military coup. During their tenure, if any ugly fate had befallen Alhaji Shehu by way of resignation, impeachment, health incapacitation or even death, an Igbo man would have been constitutionally sworn in as Nigeria’s president as early as just a decade after the civil war. Or has this possibility not crossed the minds of those who claim that Igbo people are being denied the presidency?
Even though the clamour for a president of Igbo extraction had long been out there, I think it may have been shifted into the present overdrive after Dr Goodluck Jonathan from a minority tribe became president. I say so because generally, there seems to be this conception of a political pecking order where the three major ethnic groups in the country must first have their turns before any of the minority tribes is invited to the table.
But truth be told, the Nigerian nation has not been fair to the South East geo-political zone, particularly in terms of states creation. How can it be explained that of the six such zones in the country, only the South East has five states while the others have six each and the North West, seven? Here, the usual excuse of non-viability holds no water as only few states in the federation can be considered viable in the real sense of the word. The issue of population will not also suffice as the zone is already densely populated. Equally griping is the fact that late Dr Ekwueme, an Igbo, was among those who first nurtured the idea of splitting the country into such zones for equity sake and creation of better sense of belonging. Why then should his zone be the very one to be so short-changed?
Back to the jostling for who occupies the Aso Rock Villa, the Igbos certainly have a lot of work to do. This is regardless of the outcome of the 2023 polls. Like the Yorubas of Nigeria’s South West, they must learn to float and wholly support a big political party of their own rather than always dispatch some of their elites to hold nocturnal consultations with the Arewa leadership as to gauge the core north’s inclination during party formation seasons.
Aside the NCNC in the First Republic and perhaps the NPP which Dr Azikiwe was said to have hijacked from Alhaji Waziri in the Second Republic, the Igbos have not presented a formidable political party with which to run for elective offices in the country. Again, they hardly play the opposition when not successful at the polls. For instance, NPP’s accord with the NPN in 1979 fell apart even before the next general elections in 1983 with most of its ministers and advisers refusing to relinquish their positions in the Shagari cabinet – something that would be inconceivable in Awolowo’s UPN or any other serious Yoruba party for that matter!
Where they are unable to form their own strong party, Ndigbo can at least mold and roll themselves into any of the existing ones through a solid political association or movement while still retaining its structure for a possible future realignment. This is against the present scenario where they join parties individually. Not long ago, an ex-governor from the zone even crossed from a relatively small party to a major one without bothering to carry along the whole of his former party or any part thereof.
Even when forced into opposition in the present dispensation, the South East governors of PDP and APGA have not appeared as critical of the ruling APC as the late Imo State Governor, Chief Sam Mbakwe, was of the Shagari administration in the Second Republic. Frankly, if they have been raising their voices enough against Abuja, the secessionist IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, may not have attracted the kind of cult followership he currently enjoys in the zone.
Thank God there is also this growing, if belated, realisation among the Igbo elite that rather than sit and wish for party presidential tickets to be ceded to their zone in 2023, they had better start working for it by building bridges across ethnic and political divides. Already, some prominent and outspoken politicians from the other zones are beginning to consider the idea. All the South East needs to do at this point is push harder and try to avoid any further vitriolic while seeking ways to douse the prevailing separatist agitation in the region.
Of course, Igbos are widely acknowledged as a very ingenious, enterprising and mostly successful people in their chosen endeavours; hence they are regarded as the Jews of Africa. With all this, who said the messianic president Nigeria desperately desires cannot hail from anywhere in a zone that also comprises Abia as God’s Own State? I rest my case.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
The ‘Hushpuppi’ Syndrome In Nigeria
The entire Nigerian system has been hushpuppified and we all are playing the ostrich. You want to know how? Then take a few minutes to distill this piece.
Nigerian influencer, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi was recently arrested in Dubai and taken to stand trial in the US on charges bordering on Internet fraud and money laundering. His case has become the metaphor for every wrong thing plaguing the society which is a direct reaction to our collective actions as leaders and followers in this society.
Leaders are either completely oblivious of what to do to re-engineer society for good or (where they know) prefer to look the other way and not act because they think that by their amount of loot they would be immune to the terminal disease plaguing the society which is sure to kill the society. Followers, on the other hand, are either too fearful, poor, stupid or just naive to follow through with what they are supposed to do to make society better.
Take the following few instances among the very many others highlighted below that are classical symptoms of a very gangrenous hushpuppified society:
Bank owners and bank managers send young ladies and married women to go and seek deposits at ‘all cost’, even if it meant selling their bodies to potential customers. The sad news is that after doing that, the customers will still remain the real owners of the monies, the bank owners and managers would only give these deposits to the extremely rich and powerful among us in the society as loans at the expense of building the real sector and the SMEs.
These ladies would not be able to influence the dispensing of such sums as loans to their struggling husbands, friends or relatives who are seriously in need of the monies for one form of development endeavour or another capable of improving the real sector in the society. The bank ladies would at best be promoted, in very rare cases, and some made to repeat this cycle continuously without promotions or even any real gains or value coming to the country.
Lecturers would demand sex for marks from female students and money for marks from male students and, sometimes, money and sex from female students to ‘pass’ them into the society as graduates to come and practice what they are completely unaware of, and untrained for, without bothering or considering the impact on the society.
The police will take bribes from the ‘big men’ in the society to go and arrest an accused (often innocent) without proper investigation and damn the consequences of what those actions might have on the law enforcement and the psyche of the society. They would stand on the road to collect monies from riders of commercial motorcyclists and motorists who constitute themselves as risks to other road users or who are just struggling to earn a living without considering the impacts of their actions on the society.
Pastors and imams would insist that members pay tithes, sow seeds and offerings, and often, the ‘quality’ of such offerings, is directly proportional to their levels and degrees of recognition in the church. This is done without considering the impact of their actions on the society. They even give some of these so-called ‘givers’ awards and recognition of best partners even though they are very much aware that these individuals have no real jobs but are just thieves, 419ers, dupes and Internet fraudsters stealing from innocent people in the society through their various evil schemes.
Parents do not ask but celebrate their teenage sons and daughters yet to leave secondary school, who are already spending money on expensive properties and lifestyles without asking where they got such monies. Even though they are aware that those children do not have qualifications or skills to even do any job that can pay them as little as N30,000 a month, most parents are still comfortable celebrating those children, ignoring the consequences of their action on the other children and the society.
Politicians are busy thieving, stealing, laundering and ‘eating’ public money entrusted into their care by the people, not doing anything near real development of the people and the society for the four to eight-year period they are in office. They come out eventually from office and establish some ‘evil’ pension laws for themselves that would make them continue with the stealing of the commonwealth of the people without considering the impacts of their actions on the treasury and the society.
Citizens collect paltry sums of money or wrappers and bags of rice to sell their votes and turn back to pray for God to touch the hearts of their benefactor politicians to do good for the society without understanding the consequences of their actions on the society.
University professors rig illiterates and verified Agberos into offices and every year they (as ASUU members) keep going on strike seeking for better working conditions and improvement of the university system from the same clueless people without understanding the full weight and consequences of their action on the society.
Young girls step out of their homes dressed for school and other public places without wearing bra, thus literally exposing their bodies and nipples as if to say ‘I am available, you can come and take it’. They do this rubbish and more because society has become so numb and perverted that nobody or only very few tell them how profane their dress sense is.
Nigerians only celebrate and share posts of those who expose and flaunt nudity on social media, skimming and passing by very meaningful posts without liking, sharing or commenting on them simply because there is no ‘vain value’ attached to them.
Do not even get me started on the health sector in Nigeria. The doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, Health Maintenance Organisations, National Health Insurance Scheme, the patients and even the corporate organisations. Hmmm… let me hold my peace here for now on this
A society where politics is more profitable than industry, and where developmental discoveries and copyrights cannot guarantee one’s daily bread because of the actions and inactions of our leaders, nay dealers, is one that would remain hushpuppified for a long time.
By: Andy Akpotive
Akpotive wrote from Port Harcourt.
Column
Nigerian Dream
Nigerians have their collective and individual dreams about themselves’ and about their country.
Nigeria has an estimated population of more than 200 million people. In their divergent demographics they exude their dreams of successes, prosperity and even ethnic supremacy struggles and leadership, the good, the bad and the ugly. Dreams, however, must have positive values.
The dreams of Nigerians could be found in their history, in their trials, fears, achievements and in their narratives, in their culture and tastes.
In the last edition of CATALOGUE I discussed the need for Nigerians to always WALK THEIR TALK. I was reacting to the poor outing of our athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Some of the readers who responded to the column spoke about a contradiction based on the fact that Nigerians won two medals, silver and bronze.
Others said it was an anticlimax, recalling the fact that the 60 man Nigerian athletes needed to surpass the 1996 Atlanta Olympics exploits, where Nigeria won two gold medals. 1996 Games is now the bench mark which must be overtaken.
The absence of Nigeria in the football event was the most devastating experience to many Nigerian sports lovers.
The dream of every sports lover in Nigeria is to see Nigeria rule the world in sports. We saw the glee and euphoria that greeted the Olympic Eagles in 1996 at Atlanta. Sadly, governance in sports is nose diving and killing the Nigerian dreams in that direction.
In their dream of a great nation in sports Nigerians would recall the era of great athletes and world beaters like DICK TIGER who was world Feather weight champion. They wish the era of Tony Koyegwachi at world meets in boxing should be back.
They would wish that the Nigerian British Boxer and world Heavy weight champion Anthony Joshua reigned under the Nigerian flag.
Jesse Owens born James Cleveland was an American sprint star, four time Olympic gold medalist who specialized in sprints and long jump. He is seen as the greatest athlete in track and field. He was true exemplification of natural West African raw energy which Nigerian athletes had appropriated and slumped.
Jesse Owens once said, “We all have dreams, but in order to make our dreams come into reality, it will take an awful lot of determination, dedication, self discipline and effort”.
The dream of an average American black is to beat the white man, and excel beyond their expectations. Jesse Owens demonstrated this trait at the Berlins Olympics of 1936, when he outpaced all comers to win Gold in the sprint. He thus single handedly crushed and demystified the myth of Adolf Hitler and his Aryan race supremacy. In a single sports meet he broke the heart of the Almighty Adolf Hitler and enthroned the black dominance in short Distance races with four gold medals.
Nigerians yearn for the days of Innocent EGBUNIKE, the Ezinwa brothers, the era of Mary Oyeali, and Chioma Ajunwa in track and field.
The dream of Nigerian dominance in the Quartet 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays is gone. Improvement on the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where Innocent Egbunike led the Quarter in 4 x 400 to win bronze is fast evaporating. Watching the clips of the 1987 All African Games in Nairobi, one could be happy seeing Innocent Egunike an Olympic medalist win the 400 meters with effortless grace. I can recall President Arap Moi was impressed with his feat, saying the Nigerian was not “innocent”. One could see the dream, the expectation of Nigerians come alive in the euphoria of that victory. According to Paul Valery, the best way to make your dream come true is to wake up”.
Nigerians must wake up to embrace their dreams of a great country, the giant of Africa in all aspects of human development.
Wake up to embrace the dream of economic prosperity, political stability, secure and stable polity where no one is oppressed.
Nigerians must wake up to embrace their individual dreams of greatness. In sports, every athlete who wants to be like Allyson Felix, one of the greatest sprinters of all times with 10 Olympic medals can begin now to prepare.
Cheating kills a dream. That was the story of Blessing Okabare, who was suspended on suspicion of drugs.
Nigerians who see negative pursuits as the only way to accomplish their dreams are not dreaming but are having a night mare.
That is what the Nigerian youth who wants to get rich quick and indulges in drug pushing goes through. Most often, they go down the grave or jail.
To make dreams come true and wake up on the right side of life, Nigerians must reject bad role models.
By: Bon Woke
