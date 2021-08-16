Rivers
Expert Alerts Youths On Nigeria’s Population Challenges By 2050
Youths in Rivers State have been told to think out of the box as Nigeria becomes fourth world population explosion country come 2050.
Speaking at the event organised by the Ministry of Youth Development to commemorate the 2021 International Youth Day celebration with the theme as “Transforming Food Systems: “Youth Innovation For Human And Planetary Health”, the resource person on the topic: “Entrepreneurship And Skill Investment: A Panacea For Youth Development In Rivers State”, who is the President, Rivers State Entrepreneur and Investment Forum, Mr Ibifiri Bob-Manuel revealed that in 2050 Nigeria will be the fourth largest population in the world After China, India and Malaysia.
Bob-Manuel emphasised that if at this point Nigeria is still suffering from 29 percent of unemployment, what then will be the fate of the country in 2050?
He maintained that the only way out is for the youths to have a change of mindset and orientation, adding that the youth must make up their minds to develop themselves as no one will do it for them.
On his part, the Acting Director, Claude Ake School of Government, University of Port Harcourt, Choba, in his presentation titled, “Today’s Youth for Tomorrow’s World”, enjoined youths to in addition to acquire skills that would aid them in their life’s endeavours.
By:
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
& Tonye Nria-Dappa
Rivers
Monarch Lauds Wike’s Giant Strides -Faults Oil Firms On Dev
Paramount ruler of Ikodi Community of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH Jonathan Ayonoadu, has commended the State Governor, Chief NyesomWike for his development projects in the state.
The monarch made the commendation at his palace in the community during a chat with newsmen.
The Tide reports that Ayonoadu was recently installed as the Okilomaken(paramount) ruler of the ancient community.
He stated that upon assumption of the seat of power as chief executive of the state, Governor Wike has performed excellently.
The royal father lauded the governor for upgrading the stool of the Engenni Kingdom monarch to first class, just as he restated that the member representing Ahoada West Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Nwanaka Okpokiri has also touched Ikodi with the execution of an infrastructural project.
The Tide also gathered that the royal father reiterated his resolve towards ensuring peace in the community,just as he promised to work towards the development of Ikodi through the dedication of the community to God.
“We’ve dedicated Ikodi to God. We believe that with the dedication of this community to God,government and every other person with good intentions will remember us.
“The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has done well. Our community now has a befitting city hall,courtesy of the member representing us in the state House of Assembly.
“We also wish to wholeheartedly thank the governor for upgrading our stool, the Engenni Kingdom stool, to first class”, the monarch said.
Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler has taken a swipe on the multinationals operating in the Niger Delta.
He tasked the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC and other oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to give their host communities and their areas of operations a facelift, saying no hungry men can protect their facilities against vandalism in the Niger Delta region.
“If their facilities must be protected, then, they have to do more towards the development of their host communities and the Niger Delta region. For Ikodi, we’ve not seen anything from them as an oil bearing community.
“But if you go to Abuja, you would be surprised of the level of development. Infact, Abuja was developed with accruals from our Niger Delta oil revenues”.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Rivers
Work On Bodo-Opobo-Bonny Road Excites FG
The Federal Government says the Bodo, Opobo and Bonny road project under construction is almost the biggest project being undertaken by the present administration across the country with about N200 billion committed to it.
It has also lauded the progress of work done so far on the job by the constructing firm, Julius Berger Limited
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, stated this when he made an inspection visit to the project site that terminated at the Ataba section of the road project in Andoni creek of the State to ascertain the level of work done so far on the road project comprising the construction of Rivers 37.9km single carriageway with major and mini bridges of length spanning about 300 meters.
Fashola said the federal government was committed to ensuring that the project was delivered and completed as approved, saying that funding was not a problem.
According to him, one out of the three major bridges and four mini bridges have been completed, adding that a massive engineering work is ongoing across the project site.
The minister averred that the federal government was investing almost 200 billion Naira in the project, adding that when the project is completed, it will improve on the fortunes of the people, state and the country at large.
He described the project as historic and memorable, noting that the project was conceived since 1980 before the present administration took the bold steps to commence work on it, adding that he was elated to ride on the road from the Bodo Creek to the Ataba Creek.
“It is a tremendous thing, so historic and memorable to see that the people of Bodo, Ataba and Bonny will be linked by road. I must commend President Muhammad Buhari for leading the SEC to approve this road project which is almost the highest project being executed by the federal government.
“Funding is not a problem, so we shall go back to see where we lost time and increase our man power and technology to make up the lost period. We are striving to ensure that the project is delivered as scheduled for 2022 deadline,” he stated.
Fashola used the opportunity to thank the NLNG for their role in the execution of the project through the tax policy payment of the federal government and all the host communities for their role in ensuring that the project succeed, even as he assured the Ataba community that their request of linking the road to their community will be done when the major road is completed..
Also speaking on behalf of the engineers handling the project, Engr E. U. Udoh, who gave a summary of the project said the road project had three major bridges at AFA Creek with 502 meters long at Opobo channel bridge, 1.198m long, Nanbeie creek Bridge 782m long,, one pipeline crossing bridge, 204metres long, while the 9 mini bridges have a total of 348m length.
He disclosed that the project had provided 659 direct jobs and 182 indirect jobs to both host communities and other youth from the country, adding that the completed stretch of the road has provided easy access for the residents to their farms, schools and health centers as well as reduced travel time to the Afa creek jetty and cost.
Also speaking, the Okanma of Ataba community, King Benson Egwenre, expressed happiness with the ongoing project, adding that the road project would impact on the economic and living conditions of the host communities.
The monarch while commending the federal government over the project, appealed for the extension of the project to Ataba community.
By: AkujobiAmadi
Rivers
LG Boss Assures Sustainable Solution To Cholera Outbreak
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, has led a team of medical personnel to the ancient Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area.
The visit was in response to the perennial outbreaks of Cholera and other waterborne diseases plaguing the kingdom periodically.
Speaking at the Palace of the Amanyanabo of Bille Kingdom, King Igbikingeri Nicolas Cornelius Herbert, the council Boss stated that the visit was to have a background information of the situation, with a view to permanently addressing it, to forestall a future recurrence.
He said, following the outbreak, State Governor, Chief NyesomWike, immediately directed the ministry of health and affiliate agencies to quickly respond to the health crisis and bring it under control.
Hon. Williams stated that the council would give all necessary support to the experts from the health sector to ensure that the issue did not reoccur, assuring that the state government in conjunction with the council will do all it could to restore normalcy in Bille.
The chairman, who also commended the people of Bille for making good use of the Surveillance boats, procured by his administration to secure their waterways, further pledged the council’s support to undertake its maintenance for a sustainable use of the facility.
In his speech, the Amanyanabo of Bille Kingdom, King Igbikingeri Nicolas Cornelius Herbert, expressed the appreciation of the Kingdom to the chairman for his continued love and affection for his people.
He noted that Bille was the first community in the local government area to feel the impact of the Chairman, through the donation of fully equipped surveillance boats to curtail the security challenges experienced by commuters along the Bille/Port Harcourt waterways.
While thanking the state government for its swift response to the outbreak of the disease through the ministry of health, the Royal Father appealed for more drugs to be made available in the interim, noting that the ones earlier sent were very effective in containing the effect and spread of the disease.
He appealed to the government to build a bigger water treatment plant for Bille Kingdom, as the one they currently have was too small and the treatment process, equally too slow, thus, inefficient in serving the area.
The second class traditional ruler also appealed to the chairman to support the Bille security architecture by taking over the responsibility of its logistics, as the kingdom alone could not shoulder the huge responsibility.
Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the Bille Chiefs’ Council, the Spokesman of the Council and former Caretaker Committee Chairman of DELGA, Hon. Boma Dappa, lauded the Council boss for always prioritising the issues of Bille, noting that the kingdom had never had it this good in the history of local government administrations.
While praying God to continually grant the council’s chairman good health and more wisdom to positively impact lives, Hon. Dappa pledged the unalloyed support of the entire Bille Kingdom to the local government area’s chief executive.
