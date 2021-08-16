Sports
Dare Sets Up Committee To Investigate Missed Tests
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has constituted a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding ten athletes of Team Nigeria becoming ineligible to contest at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Following from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) ruling that 10 of Team Nigeria’s athletes were ineligible to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on account of not taking a third mandatory Out of Competition Test (OCT), the Minister promised to probe the unfortunate development.
Tidesports source reports that the committee of seven to investigate the development is chaired by Professor Ken Anugweje of the University of Port Harcourt, while other members are Dr John Onyeudo, Director Sports Medicine in the Ministry; Femi Ajao of the Ministry’s Zonal Office and Maria Wophil, of the Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Ministry as Secretary.
Other members of the Committee are Dr Abdulkadir Muazu, who is a former Director of Science at the National Sports Commission; DIG. Sani Mohammed, a former board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN); and Udo-Obong Enefiok, former athlete and Olympian.
Nigeria,Others Seeded For AFCON Draw
Champions Algeria, as well as Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and hosts Cameroon have been named top seeds for tomorrow’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw.
The ceremony billed for Yaounde Conference Centre will see the 24 participating teams zoned into six groups of four teams each as the competition gets underway in January 2022.
In picking the seeded countries, the Confederation of African Football put into consideration the August version of the Fifa rankings, the last rating released before the date of the draw.
Based on their status as hosts, the Indomitable Lions have been allocated in Pot 1, while the Desert Foxes, who emerged as champions of the 2019 edition, have been placed in Pot 2.
The Lions of Teranga, the Carthage Eagles, Super Eagles and the Atlas Lions were allocated Pot 3, Pot 4, Pot 5 ad Pot 6 respectively according to their respective rankings in descending order.
In addition, the six pots representing the groups will be labelled Groups A to F.
While Cameroon will be pre-assigned to position A1 as hosts, the remaining five teams in pot 1 will automatically be drawn into position 1 of each group (B to F). The same procedure will be repeated for the remaining pots.
The 33rd edition of the biennial African football showpiece was due to begin on January 9, 2021, however, it was pushed back to January 2022 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that crippled football-related activities.
“After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022,” Caf said in a statement.
“The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course.”
Before the advent of Covid-19, the competition was moved from June-July 2021 dates to January due to the unfavourable climate in the West African country during the summer months.
Nigeria last won the championship in 2013 when they silenced Burkina Faso 1-0 in South Africa courtesy of a beauty from Sunday Mba.
Gernot Rohr’s team finished third at Egypt 2019 after defeating Tunisia in the third-place play-off at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.
Abuja Stadium Gets New Look, Ready To Host Eagles
The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has assured that football matches would soon return to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, as the stadium now wears a new look following its renovation by the ministry.
Formerly known as the National Stadium, Abuja, it was renamed after M.K.O. Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, in 2019.
The stadium, which was built at a whopping $360 million to host the African Games in 2003, had deteriorated while the environment looked unkept and rough with grasses growing all over the walkways and parking lot.
The Abuja stadium has been undergoing rehabilitation with re-grassing of the main pitch, replacement of the scoreboard and vandalised cables restored, which ensures the facility is well lighted at night to enhance security, all made possible due to the intervention and collaboration with the Dangote Group.
In a statement by the ministry and made available to Tidesports source, the minister assured that the work was almost at the completion stage.
“Football action will soon return to the main bowl of the newly renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, as the pitch is now lush green and the scoreboard functional,” the statement reads.
“The new-look of the Stadium was made possible by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, after he made a plea to business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who agreed to bankroll the rehabilitation of the stadium.
“Prior to the intervention, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium had deteriorated to the extent that the pitch had become an eyesore and the scoreboard dysfunctional.
“The rehabilitation is in fulfilment of the mandate of the minister to renovate existing infrastructures and develop grassroots sports.”
“The adopt-a-pitch initiative has resulted in the rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.
Garba Lawal said, “A fantastic piece of news because this is the stadium we opened in 2003 and I remembered we lost 3-0 against Brazil, that was the day the stadium was opened and I played full minute that day.
“It is an awesome ground and I’ve always wanted to see the Eagles in Abuja and Lagos. The minister did a wonderful job, the ministry, federal government and everyone involved did well to see that the stadium is ready.
“The most important thing now its the maintenance.
of the stadium which has always been our problem.”
Mutiu Adepoju added, “It is a good thing that our stadiums are having good shape especially the national stadium in Abuja.
“It is great news and one need to be happy about it and such developments are what we are looking for because this is what is good for our sports.
“Kudos should go to the minister for the good job and I am happy that the stadium is ready after renovation.”
The statement also revealed that there are plans to rehabilitate the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State, through a private-public partnership model.
Nigerian Youngsters Should Emulate Okwaraji – Esin
Former Super Eagles midfielder, Etim Esin, has said he is saddened that Nigerians have forgotten the sacrifice of late former international, Samuel Okwaraji, in national colours.
August 12 marked the 32nd anniversary of the player’s demise.
The late Okwaraji had slumped and died of congestive heart failure during a World Cup qualifier against Angola at the Mainbowl of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. Nigeria later won the match through a late header by Stephen Keshi.
Speaking to newsmen Sundial, Esin said he couldn’t comprehend why a yearly memorial could not be organised in remembrance of such a player, who showed passion playing for his country, adding that a yearly candlelight procession to mark the date of his death would have served as a source of encouragement to youngsters in order for them to also emulate his exemplary life playing for the nation.
“Thursday, August 12 marked the date Okwaraji died playing for this country and yet nobody remembered to even celebrate such a complete footballer, who did everything at his own personal cost to represent his nation.
“I am pained because I was right there on the field the day he died and I would have thought that a yearly testimonial is organised in memory of him. Today, we still have so many players who played alongside Okwaraji and they do not even have a thought of honouring him to mark 32 years of his demise.
“Okwaraji was a player our youngsters should emulate if they are looking for a model because he played football for the national team, selflessly. This is even because some of us had to wait for our airfare ticket before honouring national invitations unlike him, who will come before it was sent because he would have arrived in the country. Other things like the match bonuses and allowances were never his prerogatives.
“He was a complete package as a footballer and a graduate of Law from the University of Rome. How many of us had university education than in the Eagles team? None,” he said, adding that he was so close to Okwaraji that he called Esin Nigeria’s Maradona.
“He used to tease me as the Maradona of Nigeria and we were the two most determined players of the squad just to make sure that Nigeria qualified for the World Cup because we were resolute. But like they say, man proposes and God disposes.
“As soon as Okwaraji died, some of the players, who were supposed to be in Cameroun for the last group qualifier to Italy 1990 World Cup, did not agree to travel with us as they were afraid that another player may die just like Okwaraji did. So, when you see all these young players who want to play for England, will you blame them?
You can’t blame them because they know that they don’t have future here because when they retire, there will be no benefit for them! How many caps did John Fashanu have playing for England? But he still collects some benefits from the player’s union.
because he wore that Three Lions shirt, which is not a mean feat anyway.
“I tried to talk to one of us in government, but he was not ready to listen to me. Even though he was not my teammate, can’t he arrange something courtesy of the presidency in remembrance of Okwaraji. Is that too much to ask for a late colleague who died sacrificing everything for this country? On August 12, I was sad because I know what would have happened were Okwaraji a European.
“Even up till the time his mother died, nothing befitting was done for her. They that are alive should just thank God for life and not complain. Is it this attitude of ours in the country that will encourage a player of Nigerian descent abroad to come and play for us? And someone will now say I should not talk when I was on the field on the day the incident happened. This is so sad and pathetic,” he stated.
