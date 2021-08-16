C’River North Senatorial Seat: Appeal Court Awards N2m Against APC

Last week, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, initiated a move towards checking baseless defections as he called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge in court, the defection of the Governors of Ebonyi and Cross River States, David Umahi and Ben Ayade, respectively, who defected from PDP to APC.

The Governor also stated that same action should be taken against state and Federal lawmakers from the two states who left PDP with their state governors , stressing that time has come for the nation’s judiciary to make a pronouncement on defection.

Wike who made the call last Saturday in Port Harcourt expressed fear that if the trend was not properly checked it could push the country to a one Party state.

“ The time has come that the judiciary must have to rise to the occasion to make a final Pronouncement on the issue of defection and that will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. Because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one Party state and that will not be good for our democracy.

“ And so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, for defecting to the APC without any reason provided in the constitution or any other enabling law “ , Gov Wike said.

Also last week, the Rivers State Governor inaugurated some fire fighting facilities of the Federal Fire Service at the Government House, Port Harcourt. The facilities were; one truck, one water tanker and basic life support ambulance.

Speaking at the event, Gov Wike stressed the need for allocation of social basic amenities by the Federal Government to states to be devoid of politics.

He said that the distribution of basic infrastructural projects and social amenities to states by the central government on the basis of political affiliation has become the bane of development in the country.

He commended the Minister of Interior , Rauf Aregbesola, for rising above petty politics to identify with the state, noting that deployment of the fire fighting facilities would further help in protection of lives and property in the state.

Gov Wike announced a donation of two utility vehicles and N5million monthly subvention to the Federal Fire Service in the state to enhance their operational capability.

The Minister of Interior , Rauf Aregbesola who was represented at the event by his Special Assistant, Mr Bola Ilori, urged states to consider the issue of fire prevention and safety as matter of serious concern. He said the deployment of the equipment to Rivers State was in recognition of the state’s strategic importance to the country.

Another major event last week in Brick House was the litigation victory recorded by Rivers State against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over who has the constitutional rights to collect Value Added Tax and other related taxes in the state.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt declared that it is Rivers State instead of FIRS that should collect Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state.

The court presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Attorney General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, Personal Income Tax (PIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) .

Justice Pam made the assertion while delivering judgement in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by the Attorney General for Rivers State (plaintiff) , against the FIRS ( first defendant) and the Attorney General of the Federation ( second defendant).

The court granted all the eleven reliefs sought by the Rivers State Government and declared that there is no constitutional basis for the FIRS to demand for and collect VAT, Withholding Tax, Education Tax and Technology Levy in Rivers State or any other state of the federation, .

According to Pam, after a deligent review of the issues raised by both the plaintiff and the defendants, the plaintiff has proven beyond doubt that it is entitled to all the eleven reliefs it sought in the suit.

Also within the week under review, Gov Wike accused the Imo State Government of masterminding a plot to take over some oil wells belonging to Rivers State.

Gov Wike made the allegation while speaking as guest on the Africa Independent Television’s programme, FOCUS Nigeria in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

He said Imo State Governor made an attempt to compromise the National Boundary Commission to cede Rivers State oil Wells to Imo State.

“ We filed a suit at the Supreme Court in 2020 believing that Imo State Government will file their defence, but as I speak to you, they have not filed their defence. I have never seen a very corrupt Commission like the boundary Commission. Unknown to us, instead of the Imo State Government to file their defence, they went to the boundary Commission, met with them to adjust the boundary, but we got the information”, Gov Wike said.

By: Chris Oluoh