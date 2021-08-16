Politics
Baseless Defection: Wike Seeks Judicial Pronouncement
Last week, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, initiated a move towards checking baseless defections as he called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge in court, the defection of the Governors of Ebonyi and Cross River States, David Umahi and Ben Ayade, respectively, who defected from PDP to APC.
The Governor also stated that same action should be taken against state and Federal lawmakers from the two states who left PDP with their state governors , stressing that time has come for the nation’s judiciary to make a pronouncement on defection.
Wike who made the call last Saturday in Port Harcourt expressed fear that if the trend was not properly checked it could push the country to a one Party state.
“ The time has come that the judiciary must have to rise to the occasion to make a final Pronouncement on the issue of defection and that will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. Because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one Party state and that will not be good for our democracy.
“ And so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, for defecting to the APC without any reason provided in the constitution or any other enabling law “ , Gov Wike said.
Also last week, the Rivers State Governor inaugurated some fire fighting facilities of the Federal Fire Service at the Government House, Port Harcourt. The facilities were; one truck, one water tanker and basic life support ambulance.
Speaking at the event, Gov Wike stressed the need for allocation of social basic amenities by the Federal Government to states to be devoid of politics.
He said that the distribution of basic infrastructural projects and social amenities to states by the central government on the basis of political affiliation has become the bane of development in the country.
He commended the Minister of Interior , Rauf Aregbesola, for rising above petty politics to identify with the state, noting that deployment of the fire fighting facilities would further help in protection of lives and property in the state.
Gov Wike announced a donation of two utility vehicles and N5million monthly subvention to the Federal Fire Service in the state to enhance their operational capability.
The Minister of Interior , Rauf Aregbesola who was represented at the event by his Special Assistant, Mr Bola Ilori, urged states to consider the issue of fire prevention and safety as matter of serious concern. He said the deployment of the equipment to Rivers State was in recognition of the state’s strategic importance to the country.
Another major event last week in Brick House was the litigation victory recorded by Rivers State against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over who has the constitutional rights to collect Value Added Tax and other related taxes in the state.
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt declared that it is Rivers State instead of FIRS that should collect Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state.
The court presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Attorney General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, Personal Income Tax (PIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) .
Justice Pam made the assertion while delivering judgement in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by the Attorney General for Rivers State (plaintiff) , against the FIRS ( first defendant) and the Attorney General of the Federation ( second defendant).
The court granted all the eleven reliefs sought by the Rivers State Government and declared that there is no constitutional basis for the FIRS to demand for and collect VAT, Withholding Tax, Education Tax and Technology Levy in Rivers State or any other state of the federation, .
According to Pam, after a deligent review of the issues raised by both the plaintiff and the defendants, the plaintiff has proven beyond doubt that it is entitled to all the eleven reliefs it sought in the suit.
Also within the week under review, Gov Wike accused the Imo State Government of masterminding a plot to take over some oil wells belonging to Rivers State.
Gov Wike made the allegation while speaking as guest on the Africa Independent Television’s programme, FOCUS Nigeria in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
He said Imo State Governor made an attempt to compromise the National Boundary Commission to cede Rivers State oil Wells to Imo State.
“ We filed a suit at the Supreme Court in 2020 believing that Imo State Government will file their defence, but as I speak to you, they have not filed their defence. I have never seen a very corrupt Commission like the boundary Commission. Unknown to us, instead of the Imo State Government to file their defence, they went to the boundary Commission, met with them to adjust the boundary, but we got the information”, Gov Wike said.
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
PDP Inaugurates Ozigbo Campaign Council
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Campaign Council to execute the campaign of its governorship candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
The council was inaugurated in Awka by Sen. Uche Ekwunife, who is appointed the Chairman of the campaign organisation.
Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, contested the senatorial ticket with Ozigbo in 2019.
She described Ozigbo as a product of providence, having no influence from a cabal or godfather.
She said that those who contested the party’s primary were serious about winning but that it was God himself who selected Ozigbo.
She urged members of the campaign council to be steadfast and committed to the project of winning the November 6 election.
“Every member of the campaign council should be dedicated to the project.
“All of us should be ready to demonstrate high level ingenuity and creativity in handling the PDP campaign.
“The conduct of members of the campaign committee must be geared towards attracting millions of Anambra electorate to vote for Ozigbo,” he said.
Politics
C’River North Senatorial Seat: Appeal Court Awards N2m Against APC
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Saturday awarded a punitive cost of N2million against the. All Progressives Congress, APC, and Joe Agi to be paid to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the December 2020 Cross River North senatorial bye-election, Agom Jarigbe.
The appellate court imposed the fine on the APC and its candidate, Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for engaging in gross abuse of the court in their appeal seeking reversal of earlier judgment that held Jarigbe as PDP candidate and winner of the by-election.
Court sacks Odey, affirms Jarigbe as Cross River North Senator
President of the Court, Justice Monica Domgbem-Mensen dismissed the application brought before the court by APC and its candidate for lacking in merit.
She held that the appeal of the two appellants was brought in bad faith because it has no power to review or amend judgments diligently delivered.
The Appeal Court held that such judgments can only be reviewed where they are fundamentally defective.
She subsequently dismissed the appeal and upheld the July, 30, 2021 judgment that recognized Jarigbe as the Senator for Cross River North Senatorial District.
Politics
Council To Address Flooding In Tombia As PDP Buries Official
The Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State Hon. Michael John Williams, has promised to embark on a project to address the perennial flooding along the Tombia Jetty and parts of the community.
The Chairman made the pledge when he met with the Tombia Council of Chiefs in Tombia.
He stated that in the coming days, he will interface with critical stakeholders of the community including representatives of the Tombia Council of Chiefs, Community Development Committee (CDC), Women and Youth groups, etc, to discuss modalities for the project.
Hon. Williams assured the chiefs that power would soon be restored to Tombia and other communities of the LGA, as officials were working hard to repair the damaged pylon connecting the areas.
He stated that his administration will continue to prioritise the interest and welfare of the people of the LGA, whose mandate he holds in trust, in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, whose legacy in people-oriented leadership is a model for all politicians to emulate.
Earlier, the Tombia Council of Chiefs commended the Chairman for his developmental strides across communities of the LGA in less than two months in office, appealing to the council boss to restore electricity to the community.
Meanwhile, it was a burial-turned carnival, as the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, led chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA to grace the burial ceremony of a stalwart of the party, Late Mrs Sokeipiri Galson Elekima, in her Tombia hometown.
The late Mrs. Elekima, a retired Registered Nurse(RN), Senior Midwife and Deputy Director, Primary Healthcare in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, was until her death, the Auditor of the PDP in Ward 7 and a grassroots politician in Tombia.
The Late retired health practitioner, who died at the age of 62 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, following a brief illness, was a socialite, belonging to several social, religious, professional and political organizations, where she contributed immensely to the service of God and humanity.
A Masters Degree holder in Hospital and Health Service Administration from the Imo State University (IMSU), her working career took her to different places in the old and new Rivers State including, Nembe, Buguma, Soku, Okomoko, Ahoada, Emohua, etc, before her successful retirement in 2013.
The chairman was accompanied to the burial by the Commissioner for Power, Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller, party chairman in the LGA, Hon. Peter Abbey; Director General of his Campaign Team, Barr. Mike D Ekineh; Councillors of the Legislative Assembly, top functionaries of the council, amongst other bigwigs of the party.
