Army Commissions Projects, Flags Off Medical Outreach In Delta
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farauk Yahaya has commissioned a perimeter fence at Saint Pius Xth Grammar School, Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State as part of the Nigerian Army civil-military projects aimed at bridging the gap between them and civilians in the society.
Yahaya who spoke while commissioning the projects which were initiated by Maj General Lawrence Fejokwu, commended the State Governor, DrIfeanyi Okowa for the support his administration was given to the Army in the state.
The Chief of Army Staff who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Land Component Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Maj General Sani Mohammed, said the project was painstakingly monitored and supervised.
Yahaya said: “Today we are witnessing one of the very many innovations that have been introduced by the Nigerian Army to foster the civil-military relationship. Charity begins at home and it is in this quest that I deemed it fit to support Senior Officers to carry out intervention projects in their homeland such as this one.
“The renovation and construction of perimeter fence for the school in this community is part of the Nigerian Army civil-military projects which are aimed at bridging the gap of communication between the soldiers particularly in the community and the people and also enhancing our relationship.
“It is also part of the Army’s efforts at ensuring sustained peace and development particularly in our various areas of operations as well as an avenue to appreciate the good people particularly of Delta State and people of this very lovely community. These kinds of projects are very much in line. It is my vision to have a professional Nigerian Army accomplishes assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of our lovely country.
“Accordingly, the renovation of this School was undertaken in recognition of the need for the Nigerian Army to intervene positively in our common efforts to address infrastructural deficit particularly in the area of education in our communities”.
In his remarks, the initiator, an alumnus of the school, Class of ’84 and General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Maj Gen Lawrence Fejokwu, said; “security is what prompted me to embark on this project. I wish to place on record that it took me four years to complete this project”.
While commending the Traditional Ruler of Onicha-Ugbo, for wading into the land dispute that almost crippled efforts to continue the project, he lamented that the initial structure was pulled down.
Fejokwu who spoke further, commended the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt General TY Buratai and friends who supported him in ensuring that the project came to the limelight. He also thanked the present Chief of Army Staff for his support and encouragement.
“So, the representative of the Chief of Staff, please help me to convey first to Lieutenant General Buratai for the impetus given and secondly the present Chief of Army Staff for approving of this”.
The Vice-Principal of Saint Pius Xth Grammar School Onicha-Ugbo, Rev. Fr. Francis Mekako, an Assistant Director, Diocesan Education Commission, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, while appreciating Major General Lawrence Fejiokwu and the Army authority, noted that security was a measured challenge facing the school.
The GOC 81 Division, who had earlier flagged off Medical Outreach at Gbonoza Primary School at Onicha-Ugbo community in the Local Government Area as part of Civil-Military Co-operation (CIMIC) activities to commemorate the commissioning of projects, told the people to take advantage of the programme to take care of their health needs.
During the event, the beneficiaries who turned out in their numbers were tested for blood pressure, sugar level, HIV as well as tooth and sight-related illnesses.
Treated mosquito nets, eyeglasses among other items were distributed for free while drugs were also administered accordingly to the beneficiaries at the event ground for free.
Two beneficiaries, Mrs Amaka Chiogor and Mrs Chima Mary, who spoke separately, thanked the Army for coming to their aid at a time when the economy was hard, adding that the free medication would save them the cost of visiting the hospital.
The ceremony was witnessed by the Director Department of Army Civil-Military Affairs AHQ, Brig-Gen LT Omoniyi, Commander 63 Brigade, Brig-Gen A Idris, Obi of Onicha-Ugbo, Obi Victor Chukwumalieze 1, Principal Staff Officers of 81 Division, Senior Officers from 63 Brigade and top state Government officials that were invited.
Bayelsa Urges Unions To Shelve Planned Strike
The Bayelsa State Government has appealed to labour unions in the state-owned tertiary institutions not to embark on their planned strike, saying efforts are underway to address their demands.
The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal at a meeting with the representatives of the various unions under the aegis of the Higher Institutions Joint Action Committee (HIJAC) in Government House, Yenagoa.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo pointed out that since the committee set up by the State Government to look into their demands had not completed its assignment, it would not be necessary for the Unions to go on strike.
He noted that the industrial action would not only adversely affect the education system of the state, but also do a disservice to members of the Unions if they go ahead to down tools at a time frantic efforts were being made to settle their grievances.
According to the deputy Governor, government had already agreed to implement the new Minimum Wage for workers in the state tertiary institutions.
He, therefore, assured the labour leaders that the implementation would commence as soon as the right figures and computations were made available by the committee handling the assignment.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo equally promised that the State Government would introduce a new template for paying yearly subventions to the tertiary institutions.
“I want to appeal to you to shelve your planned strike. You need to tell your people there are procedures to take for striking. I want you to explain to your members there is still collective bargaining and we are at the verge of resolving the issues.
“We have not declared that our talks had broken down; if they had broken down, you would know as enlightened people. Tell them they should not go on strike because it will not help us. The harm strikes have done to our society far outweighs any benefit one may get from it. We will take the Minimum Wage implementation first before the promotion arrears. The implementation must be across board and the Unions should be fully involved in the implementation process.
“From our deliberations here, government has agreed in principle to implement the new Minimum Wage for your members in the state owned tertiary institutions which have not benefited from the implementation. However, a committee has been set up to get the appropriate salary structure from the polytechnics in our neighbouring states. As it stands now, the polytechnics salary structure is not available”, he said.
Earlier in his presentation, the Chairman of HIJAC, Comrade Gbenizibe Amachree, listed the union demands to include implementation of the new Minimum Wage, re-instatement of their wrongfully disengaged members, implementation of promotions and payment of promotion arrears to members.
The Union also called on government to separate the subventions from salaries being paid to the staff of tertiary institutions, insisting that such subventions should rather be channelled to infrastructural development of the schools.
Highpoint of the meeting was the setting up of committees including the one chaired by the Chairman, Bayelsa State House of Assembly Committee on Labour Matters, Hon. EbiuwouKoku-Obiyai.
The Committee, which is mandated to look into the alleged wrongful disengagement of workers, has the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Mr Anthony Ikhobo as Secretary.
While the Commissioner for Education, Dr Gentle Emelah, his labour counterpart, Hon. Stanley Braboke and members of HIJAC including Mr Wilcox Fakidoma, Mr Alex Toun-aregha, and MrEgisi Isaac are to serve as members.
All the committees are expected to submit their reports within two weeks to enable government ascertain their recommendations with a view to implementing them expeditiously.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Strange Fire Destroys School In A’Ibom
A mysterious fire has gutted Annang Secondary Commercial School, a private school located in IdungEsimuk, OdoroIkot in EssienUdim Local Government Area of AkwaIbom State.
It was gathered on Saturday that the strange fire destroyed school documents, buildings and other property worth several millions of naira.
The Proprietor of the school, Rev. Joseph Ada who spoke with newsmen on Saturday said he rushed to the school on getting the information about the fire incident, adding that by the time he got there the fire had become uncontrollable.
He said “I was at home when I received the unfortunate news and before I could rush down to the scene it was already late to control the fire. Some concerned neighbours had tried to quench the fire when it started before my arrival, but their efforts proved abortive as the flame kept increasing.
“When I arrived, I was helpless as I was confused of what to do at that point because that fire could only be controlled by fire fighters. And the only Fire-Fighting Station we used to have in Essien Udim was attacked and burnt during the recent crisis”
He described the fire incident as a mystery, because the school has no electricity connection or generating plant adding that they always hire generating set whenever the need arises, wondering what would have caused such inferno which has wrecked so much havoc on the school
Mr Ada who is also the Chairman, National Association of Private Schools Essien Udim Chapter, said that the inferno had rendered both the teachers and students of the school helpless as the September 2021 resumption date in Akwa Ibom State approaches.
He therefore, appealed to both Local and State governments, corporate bodies as well as public spirited individuals to assist him reconstruct the school which he said had been a source of livelihood to him and many others and citadel of learning in the locality.
“I am pleading with our governor, Udom Emmanuel, to come to my aid in the spirit of ‘Dakkada’ so that I can reconstruct the school before the next academic session in September. Let the governor through our amiable Commissioner for Education come and see things for himself.
“Here I am left with nothing except God. Everything I had in this school has gone. Both classroom and administrative blocks have been razed and all documents completely damaged, destroyed and burnt to ashes,” the Proprietor lamented
Rev Ada, who, prayed God for divine intervention as the school was his only source of livelihood, however appealed to parents and guardians to remain calm as the management was doing everything possible to ensure that their students resume in time despite the fire incidence.
A staff of the school, Mr Emmanuel Akpan, who spoke with newsmen also pleaded with governments at all levels and philanthropic organisations to support the proprietor to rebuild the school which he said had helped put food on the table of many of them and also provided educational services to children in the community.
He described the school as one of the best in the area, in terms of academic standard, adding, “The school is one of the best around here and as such it should not be allowed to go down the drain like that despite the fact that it is owned by private individual.
“We appeal to governments to assist the proprietor for the sake of the students.”As you can see, candidates who are writing NECO and WAEC examinations now are stranded as there is no hall for them to use,” Akpan lamented.
WAEC Reprints Certificates Destroyed By #EndSARS Protesters
The Head of National Office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, has disclosed that it has reprinted all the certificates destroyed by EndSARS protesters in Cross River State.
The Tide reports that WAEC secretariat was one of the federal agencies whose offices were completely destroyed by EndSARS protesters in October.
Others affected by the protest include the FIRS office at IBB Way opposite Margaret Ekpo International Airport, INEC office in Calabar South and University of Calabar Hotel.
Areghan, who made the disclosure while re-opening its Calabar office, said WAEC did not lose data as everything is stored in the cloud and nothing was lost by way of data.
He said: “WAEC is one organisation that we don’t lose any data, everything is stored in the cloud. Even if you burn down the whole place, nothing is lost by way of data, we have all the records.
“I must tell you that even the certificates that were burnt we have reprinted all of them because we have the database, we just recalled them from the database and reprinted them”, he said.
He said the re-opening of the Calabar office had ended the traumatic experience the staff, principals and students went through, explaining that they had to travel to Uyo to transact official business and they are grateful that this has ended.
“They had to spend money and time and so if this did not happen they would still have to travel to conduct official business and so we are grateful this has ended,” he said.
Also speaking, the head of Uyo zonal office, Adebolu Adesonya, said the organisation had successfully completed its restoration, re-integration and re-dedication agenda in Cross River State.
On his part, the Branch Controller WAEC Calabar, Oladele Ezekiel, commended the management of WAEC for its profound interest and genuine concerns, adding that the management has saved them from stress, shame and mockery.
Speaking on behalf of WAEC retirees, Chief Oku Coco Bassey regretted that the state showed a bad example of how not to relate to a public institution.
He thanked the management of WAEC for reopening the Calabar office as that will always remain part and parcel of the organisation .
Recall that Governor Ben Ayade had promised to help secure another office complex for the organization but never fulfilled his promise.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
