Oil & Energy
Activist Applauds N45.9bn Court’s Ruling Aganist SPDC
A human rights lawyer and African Representative of Friends of the Earth in Nigeria, Chima Williams, yesterday, applauded the Federal High Court, Abuja judgment that ordered Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to pay Ogoni communities N45.9 billion for oil spills.
He said Shell admittance to honour the verdict for payment of N45.9 billion was full and final satisfaction of the ruling in the suit of Chief Agbara and Others versus Shell.
Speaking on the judgment, Spokesman for Shell, Michael Adande, noted that it was a final satisfaction of the suit, but maintained that third parties caused the spills during the Nigerian Civil War of 1967-1970.
While the SPDC Joint Venture does not accept liability for the spills, the affected sites in the Ebubu Community were fully remediated”
Shell, through its lawyer, Chief A. O Ejelamo (SAN) reportedly announced the company’s decision to pay the money while addressing Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court last Wednesday.
Reacting to the judgment, Williams, who was Counsel to the Ogoni farmers at the Hague, Netherlands case, said: “The courts have been proactive in their strides towards protection of the rights of poor victims against the multinational extractive giants despoiling their environments, violating their rights and destroying their lives and livelihoods sources.”
Also, an Ogoni environmental activist, Celestine Akpobari, applauded the judgment, lamenting that Ogoni waters and farmlands had been severely polluted.
“I applaud the court judgment against Shell, because the company had destroyed more lives in Ogoni land than the Nigerian civil war. The United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) recommendations on Ogoni water was similar to a death sentence.”
Oil & Energy
NNPC Refines 145,86mb Oil Under DSDP In One Year
State oil company, NNPC says it refined 145,86 million barrels crude oil under the Direct Sales and Direct Purchase scheme in one year.
The corporation in its latest April 2021 report, said the oil processed was between March 2020 and March 2021.
The oil processed in foreign refineries for local consumption is valued at N2.39trillion.
According to the report, no crude oil was delivered to any of the refineries under the NNPC’s management in the period under review.
In March 2021, for instance, the oil firm said, “NNPC lifted 7,553,150 barrels of crude oil from the daily allocation for domestic utilisation translating to an average volume of 243,650 barrels of oil per day in terms of performance.
“In order to meet domestic product supply requirement for the month of March 2021, the entire 7,553,150 barrels were processed under the Direct-Sales-Direct Purchase scheme while (there was) no deliveries to the domestic refineries for processing.”
Nigeria’s four refineries- two in Port Harcourt, one in Warri and one in Kaduna, have been in a state of comatose over the years.
However, rehabilitation of Port Harcourt has commenced while funding has been approved by the Federal Government for the revamp of Warri and Kaduna refineries.
NNPC officially signed the contract with Tecnimont SPA for the $1.5bn rehabilitation programme of PHRC on April 6, 2021.
Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Kennie Obateru, said that the $1.5bn rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company would make part of the facility to start delivering refined products by September next year.
“The work is progressing. We said it will be completed within 18 to 44 months when counting from April this year. By 18 months some part of the refinery will be producing. The total rehabilitation job will be completed in 44 months.
“Why we said between 18 and 44 months is the fact that it will not be at the end of 44 months before the refinery starts working, but that in 18 months some sections of the refinery will start producing”, he said.
In explaining the DSDP, the oil firm said in compliance with the Public Procurement Act 2007 and NNPC’s Policy and Procedures, it had to engage qualified and credible companies in a Direct Sale of crude oil and Direct Purchase of petroleum product to ensure sustained product supply across the country.
The NNPC promised that the country would reach petrol sufficiency once rehabilitation of the refineries is completed, coupled with 20 percent equity stake in the ongoing constriction of the Dangote refinery.
The Dangote refinery hopes to come on stream by 2022.
Oil & Energy
Jet-A1: Expert Attributes Price Increase To Importation
The General Manager, Total Energies Nigeria, Mr Rabiu Abdulmutalib, has attributed increase in the price of Jet-A1 to continuous importation of the product.
Abdulmutalib made this known in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday.
The Tide source reports that Jet-A1 is an aviation turbine fuel designed for use in aircraft powered by gas-turbine engines.
The most commonly used fuels for commercial aviation are Jet-A and Jet-A1, which are produced to an international specification.
The general manager noted that a litre of aviation fuel in the domestic scene was sold as high as N305 and N315 per litre, depending on the airport an airline was buying from.
Abdulmutalib added that the inability of airline operators to have easy access to foreign exchange and airport taxes of the product, among others had also led to its skyrocketing price in the country.
“The inability of local refineries to refine the product, high investment in logistics and high cost of aviation fuel handling equipment like refuellers.
“Others are the hydrant dispenser/servicers and filtration systems are also contributed to the sordid situation in the local market.
“To address the current situation, I want to canvass for proper coordination among relevant government agencies in monitoring and enforcement of all standards along the supply chain.
“Some of the agencies include the Department of Petroleum Resources, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
Oil & Energy
Products Monitoring: DPR Gives Filling Stations Ultimatum
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given owners of petroleum products retail outlets a December 31 ultimatum to migrate their operations to its Downstream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS).
Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, gave the ultimatum during a meeting between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and agencies in the petroleum sector last Thursday in Lagos.
Newsmen report that other agencies at the meeting included the pipelines and products marketing company, petroleum products pricing and regulatory agency and the petroleum equalisation fund management board.
Auwalu said: “The DRMS, also known as e-Station, is an inventory and regulatory tool that tracks product level across retail outlets and depots.
“The system also tracks the movement of products from depot to retail outlets.
“The app was developed in-house by DPR staffers to track products in order to curb cross border smuggling and diversion of products.
“We want every marketer to migrate into this platform and each of them will have their unique ID to monitor their activities.”
He noted that out of the 33,000 retail outlets registered with the DPR, only about 6,700 have migrated to the platform.
Auwalu said any outlet which failed to comply with the directive would have its licence withdrawn and would not be allowed to load petroleum products at the depots.
He said the DRMS would bring sanity to the down stream sector of oil and gas industry.
Auwalu added that the move would also go a long way to complement the efforts of sister agencies in their bid to regulate the industry.
“We have been able to capture so many diversions, check overloading, under-dispensing and other illegal practices of operators, because with DRMS, we can track all the activities of these operators on our platform,” he said.
Earlier, Chairman, EFCC,Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, said there was need for synergy and collaboration among agencies in the petroleum sector to tackle the issue of oil theft.
Bawa, represented by Director of Operations, EFCC, Mr Abdulkerim Chukkol, said the agency was saddled with investigation of financial and economic crimes.
He said the oil and gas industry was the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy and it was therefore the duty of the commission to protect the nation’s resources.
On their parts. Executive Secretary, PEF Management Board, Mr Ahmed Bobboi, Executive Secretary, PPPRA Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, and Managing Director, PPMC, Mr Musa Lawan, commended the DPR for the initiative.
They called for more engagements between the agencies and leveraging on the DRMS platform to achieve their mandates.
