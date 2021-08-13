Comment
Why Mismanage Public Funds?
A Nigerian politician once confessed that the corrupt practices which political office-holders are being accused of were taught them by civil servants. From the inflation of contracts, rents and other financial transactions, to the padding of national budgets, political office-holders usually depend on experienced civil servants for advice and guidance. Accounts sections of various ministries, departments and agencies are usually the starting points of official malfeasance.
Page 3 of The Tide newspaper of Friday, July 23, 2021, had this news headline: ‘Senate Queries Loss of N54Bn On External Loans’. The Senate called for the sanctioning of officials in the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, who made Nigeria lose $274.2 million (N54.1 billion) on external loans. Obviously the Senate would not have issued such query without substantial evidence of malfeasance, after some detailed fact-finding interim investigations.
The Upper Chamber cannot be faulted for approving the report of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which did the interim fact-finding investigation on the matter. Therefore, it follows that asking the AGF, Ahmed Idris, to identify and sanction officers responsible for mismanaging public funds, is right and proper. There was a mention of Rule 3115 of the Financial Regulations which deals with gross misconducts. Surely, the public service system is governed by Financial Regulations which must apply where needful.
Text of Rule 3115 of the Financial Regulations reads: “An accounting officer who is queried for his failure to manage or spend public funds effectively or who spends money without due regard to economy, contrary to Financial Regulation 415 and fails to reply to the query, shall be removed from the schedule and be disciplined in accordance with the Public Service Rules”.
It was observed that there was a total exchange loss difference of $278.2 million (N54.1 billion) reported by the office of the AGF, with documents provided. But such vital documents could not be found in the Debt Management Office. With the proverbial buck ending in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the jinxed task is to “provide the sources of the exchange loss difference of $274.2 million (N54.1 billion) with documentary evidence”.
What will embitter the Nigerian public more is the continuing borrowing, thus piling up of huge debt burden on the nation and its people. Also annoying to the articulate class of Nigerians is the impression spreading abroad with regards to integrity deficit in the country. It would be shameful and untrue to say that there are no people of outstanding integrity and sterling qualities in Nigeria. Rather, it is our fault that honest and serious efforts are not made to locate such Nigerians and use them to clear the mess that we find ourselves in. One theory standing out in this regard is that those who ruined the economy and reputation of this country would be bitter and fear being put to shame by any group that would turn things around.
The experiences of 1966 give glaring evidence that there are obvious and powerful forces of retrogression holding this nation to ransom, and ready to do anything to hold the country down. Fair can be foul and foul fair in their perception of justice and equity. Late Osama bin Ladin made allusion to “Anhaki, the wizard from the desert” who, like a soulless zombie, can hardly be rooted out, even when dead. Perhaps, that is why bandits can hardly be rooted out, even with A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arriving Nigeria.
According to The Tide editorial comment of same Friday, July 23, 2021, “The Latest DMO statistics, covering the first quarter of 2021, indicated that the debt portfolio had increased again to N33.10 trillion”. This is in addition to “another N10 trillion in overdraft with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”. Very pertinent is The Tide newspaper’s comment: “We wonder what the managers of the economy have up their sleeves when they take on these liabilities which have serious implications not only for the present, but also for the future generations of Nigerians”.
Let it not be said that “when Rome was burning” no patriotic citizens raised alarm. What we find is the engagement of fiddlers to provide soothing sound of music and spin-doctors to do damage-control consultancy services. There had been the hiring of marabouts from Sudan and Saudi Arabia, to exorcise bandits and Boko Haram insurgents from Nigerian soil. Apart from fraudulent padding of accounts and contract values, do we not have cases of lavish spending in the midst of hunger?
A major disservice which any nation can do to itself and to posterity is leave a legacy that would drain the economy in years to come. While political leaders live in obscene opulence in the midst of widespread poverty and hunger, it is inexcusable that managers of the affairs of the nation should be asking for more foreign loans. It is saddening why managers of the nation’s affairs cannot see the need to make some patriotic sacrifices by cutting down their comfort and perks.
How do we explain a situation where public servants, particularly those in accounts units and security agencies, own several houses in Nigeria and foreign countries? Should we blame those who help themselves from public funds (where they find loopholes to do so) when those who should lead the masses by good examples, merely pontificate and prevaricate? Nigerians have come to know the hypocrisies, shenanigans and unreliable nature of the leadership class. It is quite sad to see the zeal with which security operatives pounce upon those who have the courage to point out official malfeasance.
Public funds will continue to be mismanaged, pinched, spent lavishly and unmercifully until the nation’s political economy is restructured. The structuralist philosophy stipulates that a Just and Firm structure would hardly admit or accommodate fraudulent manipulators of monetary affairs. Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a high priest of that philosophical school. During the Nigerian Civil War he managed the nation’s funds without going aborrowing, neither did he spare accounts fixers! Good name; good legacy!
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Comment
Cholera: Let’s Focus On Open Defecation
At this time every year, the nation battles the outbreak of water-borne diseases like cholera, diarrhea, hepatitis and others. As at the last count, not less than 22 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), are presently facing the latest outbreak of cholera in the country which has caused no less than 816 deaths according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
Experts have described cholera as a preventable and treatable epidemic -prone disease which is transmitted by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. And one major cause of water contamination in Nigeria is open defecation. The huge human wastes that daily go into the seas, rivers and lagoons going by reports, is quite alarming. Little wonder in October 2019, Nigeria became the number one open defecation nation globally, passing India. It is estimated that 50 million Nigerians (or 10 million households) defecate in the open.
In bushes, in schools, fields and classrooms, in uncompleted buildings, at dumps, walkways, under bridges, excreta are a common sight. It is not unusual to see someone hawking food item drop the item at a corner of the road or close to drainage, bend down, and pull down his underwear to answer the call of nature; neither is it strange to see a commuter bus pull out from the highway for the passengers to excrete at a nearby bush.
Let’s not talk about what obtains in some of our higher institutions of learning and public secondary schools where open defecation is almost a norm. Students are compelled to excrete in polythene bags and dispose of it in dustbins on the streets or the bush either due to lack of water supply, poorly managed toilet facilities or outright non availability of toilet facilities.
At the airports, markets, motor parks and other public places, the situation is not too different. Although, most times, there are public toilets in these places, some people still prefer excreting in the open, thereby polluting the entire environment. A typical example is the “prestigious” Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This is arguably one of the best airports in the country. In terms of neatness, especially inside and at the tarmac, it is next to none. But just move towards the car park and the whole place reeks of urine and decaying faecal matters.
This abysmal attitude obviously, is not peculiar to rural or urban dwellers nor can it be attributed solely to poverty or lack of toilet facilities. I have not forgotten an experience at a workshop recently where all the participants made up of top civil servants, media executives, heads of schools, and other top people in the society gave affirmative responses to the moderator’s question of if there were any of the participants who had not defecated openly before. Some even narrated how they enjoy the natural breeze that caresses them while defecating in the open.
In a bid to tackle the menace, President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019 signed Executive Order 009 to end open defecation in the country by 2025. Titled “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order 2019,” Part of the Executive Order says, “There is established in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources a National Secretariat called ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign Secretariat.’
“The secretariat is authorised on behalf of the President to implement this Order by ensuring that all public places including schools, hotels, filling stations, places of worship, market places, hospitals and offices have accessible toilets and latrines within their premises.”
Two years down the road, has anything changed? At the coming into being of the order many questions were asked by some Nigerians which are still relevant today – How realistic is it for the nation to eradicate this problem in the next four years, as the federal government targets? What plans are there to adequately provide these facilities before 2025? What are the established mechanisms of monitoring the use of existing public toilets and the ones yet to be established?
Again, many people resort to open defecation due to lack of water for flushing. Should we therefore not make water available to the citizens first of all, for our dream of ending open defecation to be a reality? There is also the issue of unstable water tables which makes digging of toilets in some places very difficult and expensive. Was this factored into the plan to rid the nation of open defecation in the next couple of years?
Without these challenges being addressed, the idea of eradicating open defecation in the country in 2025 might just go the way of other unrealistic national campaigns. State governments should also toe the line of the federal government by prioritizing the issues surrounding water, sanitation and hygiene which will ultimately make the drive for no open defecation smooth and fruitful.
It is also imperative that Nigerians be educated and sensitized regularly on the dangers of open defecation and importance of proper hygiene because apparently, many do not know and some who are aware prefer the unwholesome attitude.
Meanwhile, while the government is expected to intensify efforts in their role towards solving the problem of open defecation in the country, shouldn’t we as the citizens complement the government’s effort by dropping our primitive lifestyles that make us defecate anyhow, anywhere? Shouldn’t we be more committed in taking care of the few available toilet facilities in our offices, worship centers, shopping malls and other public places? Is it not time we improved on our personal hygiene and good sanitation habits? Should we not consider the restoration of the culture of sanitary inspection in both rural and urban areas as critical measures to prevent cholera cases and outbreaks?
The NCDC has urged everyone to be aware of the risk of the disease and adhere to some precautionary measures to ensure safety including boiling and storing of water in a clean and safe container before drinking; preparing, cooking and storing food safely; washing hands frequently with soap under clean running water especially after defecation and before handling food or eating and avoid open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping which contribute to the spread of cholera.
It will be in the interest of everyone and all states to take these measures seriously to check the spread of this disease. Remember, no state is immune.
By: Calista Ezeaku
