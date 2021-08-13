Niger Delta
WAEC Reprints Certificates Destroyed By #EndSARS Protesters
The Head of National Office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, has disclosed that it has reprinted all the certificates destroyed by EndSARS protesters in Cross River State.
The Tide reports that WAEC secretariat was one of the federal agencies whose offices were completely destroyed by EndSARS protesters in October.
Others affected by the protest include the FIRS office at IBB Way opposite Margaret Ekpo International Airport, INEC office in Calabar South and University of Calabar Hotel.
Areghan, who made the disclosure while re-opening its Calabar office, said WAEC did not lose data as everything is stored in the cloud and nothing was lost by way of data.
He said: “WAEC is one organisation that we don’t lose any data, everything is stored in the cloud. Even if you burn down the whole place, nothing is lost by way of data, we have all the records.
“I must tell you that even the certificates that were burnt we have reprinted all of them because we have the database, we just recalled them from the database and reprinted them”, he said.
He said the re-opening of the Calabar office had ended the traumatic experience the staff, principals and students went through, explaining that they had to travel to Uyo to transact official business and they are grateful that this has ended.
“They had to spend money and time and so if this did not happen they would still have to travel to conduct official business and so we are grateful this has ended,” he said.
Also speaking, the head of Uyo zonal office, Adebolu Adesonya, said the organisation had successfully completed its restoration, re-integration and re-dedication agenda in Cross River State.
On his part, the Branch Controller WAEC Calabar, Oladele Ezekiel, commended the management of WAEC for its profound interest and genuine concerns, adding that the management has saved them from stress, shame and mockery.
Speaking on behalf of WAEC retirees, Chief Oku Coco Bassey regretted that the state showed a bad example of how not to relate to a public institution.
He thanked the management of WAEC for reopening the Calabar office as that will always remain part and parcel of the organisation .
Recall that Governor Ben Ayade had promised to help secure another office complex for the organization but never fulfilled his promise.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Delta Community Rejects Health Centre
Leadership of Ewrokpe Community in Emede, Isoko South Council of Delta State, has rejected a health centre built and equipped by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.
Representatives of the ministry, who travelled to the state to commission the project, were reportedly stranded at the venue, as no community or council representative was on ground to acknowledge and receive the project.
State Project Coordinator, Port Johnson Reginald, told newsmen that the council cited inappropriate fencing, and the Federal Government’s refusal to demolish an old post office which habours a poor widow and her son as reasons it could not accept the project on behalf of the community.
Reginald also blamed the development on the council’s insistence that the health centre could not share the same entrance with an MTN mast in the premises.
The facility awaiting commissioning and handover comprises well furnished and equipped consulting rooms, male and female wards, pharmacy and dispensing units, laboratory treatment, and injection room, offices and store.
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, who was represented by the Director of Economic Empowerment (EED) of the ministry, Philip Ndiomu, said the ministry would review the issues and make budgetary provisions to ensure they are addressed and handed over to the state.
While handing over a block of six classrooms at Uwheru Town, Ughelli North Council to the state government, he expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to redressing the inequalities in the Niger Delta region by improving the quality of lives of the people.
Akpabio pointed out that the project remained one of the gains and achievements of the Federal Government’s Change Agenda and President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.
He noted that two other blocks of classrooms were completed and commissioned at Nneise and Tombia in Imo and Bayelsa states.
Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo, who was represented by the Deputy Director Housing and Urban Development, Bala Agbu Tsoken, restated government’s commitment towards improving the educational conditions of the Niger Delta people.
On his part, President General of Uwheru Community, Chief Igbedi Macpherson, commended the Buhari administration and the ministry for considering Uwheru Kingdom for the gesture, noting that education was the best legacy in every society.
Niger Delta
Angry Mob Lynch POS Robber In C’River
Luck ran out of a member of a four- man robbery gang, believed to specialise in robbing Point of Sale (POS) agents in Calabar, as he was lynched at Mayne Avenue in Calabar South of Cross River State after the gang robbed a young female agent of more than N60,000, while his accomplice escaped unhurt.
Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Strategic Communication, Andrea Ekeng Inyang, who made this known in his social media post, gave the name of the lynched robber simply as ‘Effiong,’ and that the incident happened on Friday evening.
He said the angry mob did not waste time in dispatching the said robber to the great beyond.
“The life of crime doesn’t pay. Friday evening, they went in a group using a Keke Napep to rob a POS agent. After successfully carting away about N60,000 of what was left, they left in a hurry. The victim, a young girl screamed out of fear for help.
“The residents responded immediately and pounced at them as they zoomed off with their Keke.
Unfortunately, one of them fell off as they tried to manoeuver their way through the already angry and blood thirsty mob.
“He fell so badly into the famous big gutter at Mayne Avenue. From where he fell, stones, sticks, bottles etc were scattered on his body. He was brought out and bathed with his blood while he ceaselessly begged for his life but refusing to give up the identities of his fellow gang members who accompanied him.
“And that was how Effiong was lynched and his corpse abandoned by the roadside for homeless dogs to feed on. I mean, a child who even had the privilege to inherit a family property, for which he draws rent from as against millions of other young people who do not even have a roof over their head but have decided to choose the life of crime,” Inyang had noted.
Residents of the area who spoke to The Tide feared that criminal activities may have returned to Calabar in full swing after months of lull due to the efforts of the special security outfit, Operation Akpakwu.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Edo Strategises To Sustain ‘Relatively Calm’ Security Situation
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says the security situation in the state is relatively calm, and that efforts are ongoing to sustain it.
Mr Obaseki stated this on Wednesday in Benin while reviewing the security situation in the state for the month of July, after a joint security meeting with heads of various security agencies in the state.
According to him, the reports considered show that the security environment in Edo was relatively calm.
“Quite a lot of activities had been undertaken to make sure that incessant kidnappings and armed robberies on Benin-Auchi road are handled and brought under control.
“For the month of June, we’ve seen considerable reduction in incidents of kidnapping in that axis, we’ve seen a few more cases in the Uromi-Agbor axis and that is being worked on.
“Another issue that was considered was a report on drug abuse by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
“We are working with NDLEA, members of the society, civil society organisations, religious leaders, non-governmental organisations and the press in advocacy so that we can highlight the dangers and bring them under control.
“We also received very unfortunate reports about the increase in road accidents. From August 1 alone till date, we’ve recorded about eight ghastly motor accidents, with about seven deaths.
“We’ve directed that further investigations be carried out so that we can reduce the recurrence of situations like that,” he said.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Phillip Ogbadu, while giving a review of the security situation in the state, said the state had been very calm.
Mr Ogbadu said the police had undertaken various operations and that reports had shown that “it was safer to reside in the state than any other part of the country.
“Kidnapping is very low, we have recorded only two for this month. Whenever robbery incidents happen, we do arrest those involved, while all other crimes have been well-curtailed.
“We are also working with the Federal Road Safety Commission to reduce road crashes in the state,” he said.
