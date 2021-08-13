Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s Show Of Shame

After two weeks of enthusiastic competition among 206 countries including Nigeria, with 11,091 athletes, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ended on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The next host city of the 2024 Olympic Games is the quaint city of Paris in France. Nigeria sent 60 athletes to the Olympic Games which some stakeholders considered not good enough for the Giant of Africa.

Indeed, it was a spectacular, entertaining and successful Olympics, despite the delay, absence of spectators at event centres, restrictions imposed and inconveniences placed on the athletes by the International Olympic Committee and host country, Japan, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to ravage the world. Japan is to be commended for a well-organised global sporting festival.

Nevertheless, The Tide was disappointed with the deplorable performance of Team Nigeria. To say that Nigeria’s exploit at the Games was a perfect disaster is an understatement. This is one off the Olympics many Nigerians would like to get their chest quickly. Not because the athletes were not prepared to compete, but for the obvious reason that the sports managers demonstrated an unprecedented lack of earnestness that rubbed off negatively on the confidence of the entire team.

This is in contradistinction to Nigeria’s best outing in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics when the men’s football team named Dream Team won the gold while Chioma Ajunwa also clinched gold in the track and fields event. Nigerian sports have been in decline ever since. Unfortunately, the men’s and women’s soccer teams failed to qualify for the Olympic Games. For most Nigerians, it is an unpardonable blunder.

Rio 2016 saw a stronger performance with Nigeria finishing 74th (with Jordan and Malaysia) in the medal count. In Rio, Nigeria only got a bronze medal, but an extra silver medal in Japan cannot mitigate the huge setback. This silver medal, which was Nigeria’s first wrestling medal, did not punctuate the country’s abject failure on the biggest sports scene that has just come to an end. In all of its supposedly well-known prowess, Nigeria fell with a rebound.

Shockingly, virtually everything went awry on Nigeria’s way to the Olympics. First, 10 of the 23 track and field athletes in the country were disqualified because they did not meet the minimum requirements of Rule 15 of the Anti-Doping Rules. The athletes did not receive the least number of out-of-competition testing prior to the Games. There is no explanation for that and it is shameful.

Within days, the country suffered a further humiliating concussion. Blessing Okagbare, a medal prospect, was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a drug test. It was alleged that human growth hormone was found in the specimen she submitted on July 19, four days before the Games. All these happened mainly because of the battle for control of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), which has been in the midst of a succession crisis since 2019. Currently, there are two AFN factions, one of which is furtively backed by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Well before the Olympics, PUMA reached a sponsorship agreement with the AFN in Doha in July 2019. The deal was valued at approximately N1 billion ($2.76 million). Other benefits of the contract included providing free clothing for all age categories to the Nigerian athletic team for four years. The Games’ gold medallists would win $15,000, the silver would receive $5,000, and a bronze medallist would earn $3,000.

However, for some reasons, Nigeria’s athletes did not wear the brand at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics propelling PUMA to announce the termination of its four-year contract with the AFN. Following the breach of contract, the sportswear company indicated that it would take legal action against the AFN and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports. The Ministry of Sports, regardless, stated that it was not aware of any deal with PUMA.

Another ignominious happenstance at the Olympic Games was the protest by disqualified Nigerian athletes who had to take to the streets of Tokyo carrying numerous placards with inscriptions such as “We are not just alternate but are potential medalists”, “All we wanted to do is to compete,” “Why should we suffer for someone else’s negligence?” The demonstration was held against the administrative incompetence of the Nigerian officials.

A most embarrassing situation was captured in a trending video showing Nigerian shot-put athlete, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi washing his jersey before his next outing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The athlete stated that all he received was a jersey. He said, “When you make the Olympic finals but you have only one jersey, you have to wash it”. This is certainly one of the reasons why Nigeria performed so badly in the competition when the likes of Enekwechi would use time meant for practices to wash his only jersey. The predicament is extremely unsettling and bewildering.

Interestingly enough, San Marino, with a population of 33,860 (2019), presented five athletes in Tokyo and won three medals. But Nigeria, with an estimated 202 million people, presented 60 athletes and won only two medals for its troubles, including 11 suspensions for drug-related offences. This is one big scandal. It is time the Nigerian authorities took the bull by the horns and employ a transformative and comprehensive approach to resolve the challenges hampering the country’s successful outings at the Olympics.

Ironically, nothing is going to happen and nobody is going to resign, after all. No one gets fired. And maybe there will be no investigation to get to the bottom of the matter. The government has to appoint professionals, people who are good enough to be in charge of sports in the country. Personal interests cannot be placed above the nation, which is what happened here. It is depressing that a Nigerian Olympic medal prospect was found washing his jersey in Tokyo.

Characteristic of our government officials, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has been diverting blames. His defence sounds empty. His pledge that preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games would begin immediately is an empty promise. This repudiates the structural issues that plague sports in Nigeria. After each major international sporting event, all sports ministers vow to do so. That is just on paper. Dare’s fantasy is indistinguishable.

We strongly urge the Sports Minister and officials to apologise and immediately follow up with resignations for the disgraceful show at the world sports tournament. As usual, in a short time from now, Nigerians will move on till the Paris Olympics in 2024. But, early preparations are advisable while a massive investment in sports is needed. Most importantly, President Muhammadu Buhari has to launch a special inquiry into the representation of the Nigerian contingent. Of course, we insist that heads roll.