SON Cautions Borno Rice Millers Against Sharp Practice
The Coordinator of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Borno, Mr Adamu Ahmed, has cautioned rice processing companies in the state against sharp practice to maximise profit.
Ahmed, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Maiduguri, said the call became necessary following complaints by consumers that locally produced rice in 10, 25 and 50 kg bags were short of the actual weight specifications.
Ahmed said such sharp practice noticed by consumers in contents of assorted grains was unacceptable, adding that SON would soon clampdown on defaulting manufacturers and dealers of such products.
“Consumers should come to SON to complain whenever they observe such things or sub standard products.
“In doing that, they have helped the manufacturer to improve his product and other consumers to combat bad products.
“There is standard for rice, if you are processing rice. Come to SON to get the standard and make sure your product meets the required standard,” the coordinator said.
Many consumers who spoke to journalists in Maiduguri have raised concern about the poor packaging of local rice.
A civil servant, Abubakar Musa, said, “You will notice that the rice is full of stones and husks while the weight is not commensurate with the kilogrammes written on the bag.
“You will see a 10kg bag weighing 8kg, 20kg weighing 18kg, and sometimes a 50kg bag weighing 40kg! This is cheating.”
A university student, Halima Lawan,urged relevant authorities like SON to start a campaign against the malpractice.
“We need to have an aggressive campaign against sharp practice; it’s not fair for consumers to be buying things at exorbitant costs while the content does not meet the weight specification,” Lawan said.
A trader, Bukar Usman, observed that while few shop owners, particularly dealers were responsible for reducing the contents of grains, in most cases the reduction was done by the manufacturers.
“We are also not happy with that. Many contractors supplying local rice to organisations feeding displaced persons in camps used to complain that many bags of rice were rejected because the weight was less than the kilogrammes written on the bags,” Usman said.
FG Begins 4th MSMEs Survey – NBS
The Federal Government is set to begin the fourth round of the Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) survey.
The disclosure was made yesterday in Abuja at a news conference jointly addressed by the office of the Statistician-General of the Federation and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).
Director, Real Sector and Household Statistics Department at the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, Mr Adeyemi Adeniran, represented Statistician-General of the Federation, Mr Yemi Kale, at the news conference.
Adeniran said that the survey would begin on Monday with a train-the-trainers workshop, while field work would start on August 21.
He said that the survey which would be carried out in the 36 states and the FCT would cover 2019 and 2020.
He added that three surveys had been successfully carried out in 2010, 2013 and 2017.
Adeniran said that in the fourth round, the concept of Nano enterprises, a concept considered as micro enterprises, would be introduced.
‘The new sub-division (Nano) refers to those enterprises that have only one or two persons engaged in their operations, while the micro enterprises are those enterprises with three to nine persons engaged in their operations.
“On this note, the survey will henceforth be called NMSMEs survey. In addition, a new module was introduced into the survey, which is the impact of Covid-19 on business operations.
“It seeks to identify how enterprises coped during the pandemic period and what areas of support and intervention they will require from government at this post-covid lockdown period,’’ he said.
On the objectives of the survey, Adeniran said that they would help to establish a credible and reliable database for the MSMEs.
He said that they would also contribute to job and wealth creation over a three-year period.
Adeniran added that they would help to assess the contributions of the MSMEs sub-sector to GDP and identify the number of NMSMEs owned on gender basis.
“The survey will also identify the skills gap in the sector; ascertain top priority areas that need government interventions and assistance and identify possible financing windows to raise low cost financing,’’ he said.
On the impact of past exercises, Adeniran said they allowed government to look inward into those sectors within the MSMEs that were making impact on the GDP to strengthen them.
He added that they looked at those that were not making much contribution to the GDP to bring them up to speed so that holistically, the improvement in all sectors within the MSMEs would lead to overall improvement in growth.
“We also know that the MSMEs sub-sector of our economy employs a huge number of persons; they engage a lot of workers in their daily activities.
“To this end, they are able to cushion the effects of unemployment that Nigeria is witnessing.
“If not for the MSMEs that are still serving the communities, the labour force population and the unemployment we have in the country will be more than what we are experiencing now,’’ Adeniran added.
In his remarks, the Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Mr Dikko Radda, said that MSMEs were important to the sustainable growth of the economy.
He said the last survey indicated that the sub-sector contributed 49.78 per cent to the nation’s GDP.
According to him, they also accounted for more than 76 per cent of total employment and contributed 7.64 per cent to total export.
Radda said that the surveys gave SMEDAN the leverage to prepare programmes that would have impact on the sub-sector.
Inefficient Policies Impeding Power Sector Progress – Reps
The House of Representatives Committee on Power, has attributed the crisis in the power sector to lack of efficient and dynamic policies.
The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Magaji Aliyu, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the third annual general meeting of the Association of Rural Electrification Contractors of Nigeria (ARECON).
Aliyu said that the relocation of certain parastatals and agencies under the ministry of power to other ministries was an aberration and one which was causing confusion in the sector.
According to him, there must be a desired formula that ensures that irrespective of inherent politics, the Minister of Power must be allowed to drive power processes in the country without interference.
“Today, you will hear that a particular part of ministry of power has been shifted to another organisation, which I believe is an aberration of the concept.
“For example, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company, there is a tug of war, where does the organisation belongs, is it in power or is it in Ministry of Finance, there is an issue of Hydro-Power Development Authority is it going to the presidency, or is this going to power?
“I believe that there are political machinations not to allow power grow in this country.”
He said it was understandable that the sector had multi-dimensional problems which were evident in distribution, transmission and generation.
Aliyu said that the problems in the sector were enormous as Nigerians were paying for the power they did not consume, a situation he said was undesirable.
He, however debunked strongly the allegation that lawmakers interfere in the procurement process in contract awards to contractors, saying it was untrue.
Former Chairman, Mr Sam Amadi, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), said that that one of the ways to improve the sector was to promote local content law to help industrialisation to begin the manufacturing of the equipments needed.
According to him, if this is realised, it will help local manufacturers to optimise production, create wealth and jobs.
On tariffs, he said there was need for regulatory credibility and stability, adding that independent regulators help to attract more investors into the sector.
“If you set up a group like this and empower them, you can set up and use them to ensure that there is little or no project failure.”
He advised ARECON members to organise themselves to be a real trading section in the sector as was obtainable in other sectors of the economy.
Amadi, also said that as a major player in the sector, they should build their capacity to be a voice to determine how policies ensures the growth of the sector.
Chairman of ARECON, Mr Uchenna Akubuobi said that since privatisation in 2013, the sector was yet to satisfy the yearlings of electricity consumers in Nigeria.
He said that some of the factors militating against achieving power sector goals were low daily generation, weak transmission grid resulting in frequent system collapse and vandalisation of electricity infrastructure.
Others are poor funding by private investors after the take over of the acquired assets and Distribution Companies (DISCOs) incapacity to take load from transmission stations.
“ARECON is prepared to work with the government to ensure that electricity gets to the rural communities within the shortest possible time.
“This will stem rural migration to cities and engender economic prosperity.”
He, however, urged the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to the Rural Electrification Agency to allow for more projects to the rural communities.
He added that a law should be enactedÎ to restrain any other government agencies from carrying out rural electrification projects in any part of the country.
Coy Income Tax Increases By N472.07bn In Q2 – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says N472.07 billion was generated as Company Income Tax (CIT) in Quarter Two (Q2, 2021) as against N392.64 billion generated in Q1.
The NBS said this on Wednesday in Abuja in its “Company Income Tax By Sector Q2, 2021” data published on its website.
The sum which reflected an increase of N79.43 billion over Q1 also reflected an increase of N70.04 billion over N402.03 billion that was generated in Q2, 2020.
The NBS said that the figure represents 20.23 per cent increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 17.42 per cent increase Year-on-Year.
“Professional services generated the highest amount of CIT with N130.09 billion generated, closely followed by other manufacturing which generated N87.27 billion, while banks and financial institutions generated N60.01 billion.
“Textile and garment industry generated the least with N27.23 million, closely followed by automobiles and assemblies with N62.15 million and pioneering with N64.30 million generated.”
The bureau said that out of the total amounted generated in the period under review, N412.74 billion was generated as CIT locally while N51.61 billion was generated as foreign CIT payment.
It added that the balance of N2.72 billion was generated as CIT from other payments.
The Tide source reports that in arriving at the report, data was provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), verified and validated by the NBS.
