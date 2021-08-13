Nation
More Than 1,000 Terrorists, Families Surrender, 27 Killed
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), says no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families have surrendered to the fire power of the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in the North East theatre of operations.
DHQ also disclosed that a total of 27 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP), terrorists were killed while no fewer than 51 were arrested in the last two weeks.
The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving updates on the operations of the military across the country on Thursday, in Abuja.
Onyeuko added that three terrorists’ collaborators were also apprehended, as well as the rescue of 29 abducted civilians during the period.
According to him, the intensity of operations by the troops has yielded tremendous results as evidenced in the number of casualties and massive surrender of terrorists across the theatre.
“Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralisation of 27 BHT/ISWAP fighters, arrest of 51 BHT/ISWAP terrorists, three terrorists’ collaborators, as well as recovery of 35 assorted arms.
“1,051 round of ammunition, including AK-47 and FN rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, GPMG, PKT guns, 60mm mortar tubes, Makarov pistol and other machine guns, amongst other items were also recovered.
“In addition, 29 abducted civilians were rescued within the period under review. Gentlemen no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families, comprising adult females and children surrendered to own troops at different locations in the North East.
“Notable among them are the notorious BHT bomb expert named, Musa Adamu aka Mala Musa Abuja and his deputy, Usman Adamu aka Abu Darda.
“This has in no small measure depleted the Boko Haram fighting force,” he said.
In the North West, Onyeuko said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, had on July 31 repelled bandits, rescued some kidnapped victims, as well as recovered arms, ammunition and some livestock, while some criminal elements were also arrested.
He said that a total of 89 livestock, five AK-47 rifles, three rounds of 9mm ball, and 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, were recovered, and four kidnap victims rescued.
He added that two notorious cattle rustlers named, Mallam Umar from Niger Republic and Mai Hatsi Ibrahim from Gada in Sokoto State, as well as four bandits and drug peddlers were apprehended.
According to him, the Air Component destroyed bandits’ structures, including the residence of one of their leaders, Halilu Tubali, in which the bandits converged for a meeting.
He added that the air strikes, in conjunction with ground troops’ assaults, resulted in the neutralisation of no fewer than 123 armed bandits and destruction of their logistics facilities in the process.
Nation
Lagos Activates 10 Covid-19 Oxygen Treatments, Sample Collection Centres
As part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the third wave of Covid-19 infection in Lagos State, the state government has activated 10 Covid-19 Oxygen Treatment and Sample Collection Centres.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement yesterday, disclosed this while reviewing reports of operations at the centres.
He said that 20 local government areas based Covid-19 Sample Collection Sites were also reactivated.
Abayomi said that the centres, which were established during the first and second waves of the pandemic, had been rejigged to provide swift oxygen therapy to residents who require it.
He said that the centres were also to provide easy access to Covid-19 testing for residents.
According to him, the centres are strategically located in 10 local government areas with a high burden of Covid-19 infection.
“The reactivation of these centres and sites are part of the strategies adopted in response to the recent increase in Covid-19 infection occasioned by the third wave of new strains.
“The oxygen treatment centres will support patients with oxygen while the LGA Based Sample Collection Sites will service patients with any of the Covid-19 symptoms or who are exposed to a confirmed Covid-19 case,” Abayomi noted.
He said that the state was ramping up testing and improving on its management of Covid-19 cases by providing citizens with support and seamless access to quality and efficient Covid-19 care services.
According to him, the aim is to lower the curve of Covid-19 third wave and prevent the infection from further spreading.
Abayomi advised citizens who intended to visit the centres to adhere strictly to all non-pharmaceutical interventions of face mask use, social distancing and hand hygiene, as part of the protocols to prevent spread of infection at the sites.
Nation
Covid-19: Nigeria Records Highest Cases Tally In Six Months – NCDC
As states across the country struggle to curb the spread of Covid-19 Delta variant, the nation is now averaging more than 700 new cases, says the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
The NCDC, which disclosed this via its verified website yesterday, added that the country registered 790 additional infections on Wednesday, a sharp increase from the 610 cases it registered a day earlier.
The Tide source reports that owing to a sudden surge, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, the country’s average daily Covid-19 cases showed that Wednesday’s increase was the highest since February.
The surge resulted in the federal government calling on citizens to take responsibility and adhere to preventive measures in the country, especially as the caseload keeps rising on the heels of an ongoing doctor’s strike.
The NCDC noted that states nationwide were struggling to curb the spread of the Delta variant, with the situation becoming alarming particularly in Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Oyo states and the FCT, where the strain was accounting for a large number of the cases.
Due to the spread, NCDC observed that Lagos state set a new record for Covid-19 on Wednesday with 574 cases, and infections in Rivers state jumped to 83, Ondo-38, Ogun-31, Oyo-23, Delta-10, the FCT-9, Ekiti-7, Edo-6, Osun-4.
Anambra and Bayelsa recorded 2 cases each and Plateau-1, while three states, Kano, Nasarawa and Sokoto, reported zero cases, NCDC said.
One new death was also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the nation’s fatality count, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,195.
“A total of 74 people recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Wednesday, with total recoveries nationwide since the onset of the pandemic clocking 166,203”, the NCDC added.
The agency said that the country had tested more than 2.5 million samples for the virus out its roughly 200 million populations, with an average test positivity rate of six percent.
It also disclosed that the country’s active cases had soared to 11,500.
In the meantime, a multi-sectoral national emergency operation centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.
The agency reported that vaccination was also providing better protection, than natural immunity, for adults previously infected with Covid-19, from getting re-infected.
It warned that scientists believed the Delta variant to be as contagious as chickenpox, as one infected person carries the potential of infecting eight or nine more, just as the strain had shown its efficacy in infecting younger people as against the older strains of the virus.
Nation
Stakeholders Want Youths To Work For Nigeria’s Unity
National Orientation Agency, Nigeria Police Force and Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, an NGO, have called on youths to be positive army and work in opposition to those trying to enthrone disorder in Nigeria.
The call for youths to protect Nigeria’s unity was made at the 2021 Nigeria’s National Youth Dialogue on Peace and Security on Thursday in Abuja.
Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Garba Abari said the event, which was in commemoration of the International Youth Day, called for youths to rise up to their responsibilities.
“I am from Borno one of the most security challenged areas and I know how much youths are doing in either escalating the conflict and threatening peace or trying to restore peace and engendering security.
“As head of Nigeria’s major citizens’ engagement agency, NOA, it is part of our mandate to orientate Nigerians toward behaving in a peaceful secured and disciplined way in the society.
“You cannot do that without engaging 70 per cent or more Nigeria’s population of the young people; so as a citizen’s engagement agency I have one particular concern which is drugs addiction among youths.
“Many youths, both skilled and unskilled have started to lose hope and see closing opportunities; skilled young men from school without proper engagement, unskilled young men with no employable skills,” he said.
Abari said that such youths therefore go on drugs and create an addiction, which their pockets could not sustain so they start petty crimes and then big crimes.
He said these were the acts that eventually escalated into insecurity challenges as they began to kidnap for ransom, killings, among others to meet up their addiction.
Frank Mba, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said unity of the country could not be negotiated.
He said that Nigerians live in very trying times when countries all over the world not just Nigeria were experiencing forces trying to pull them apart.
“My message here is to encourage every one of us to be part of that larger population of Nigerians working together to neutralise the effect of those pushing for disorder, violence and criminality.
“We need to work together to bring our country back to the path of sanity, Nigerian youths have the energy, the power of organisation and the capacity so they can really play major roles in setting the agenda of our country right,’’ he said.
Mba however called for capacity building for youths, financial and political inclusion as well as job opportunities for youths to live to their full potential.
He said doing this would make it easy for the force to deal with crimes and criminality when majority of Nigeria youths were positively engaged.
A young traditional ruler, Falowo Moyinoluwa, Regent of Ibule Kingdom in Ondo State urged youths as the future of Nigeria not to give up on the nation because that would be tantamount to giving up on themselves.
Moyinoluwa said that since youths were involved in vices leading to insecurity in the country, it therefore behoved on them to also be the solution providers.
“This programme is apt because we need to rekindle faith and believe in our hearts, so this gathering will come up with solutions for the security and economic situation of our country,’’ she said.
Mr Rafiu Lawal, the Executive Director, Building Blocks for Peace and Foundation said that the event was an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of youths to conflict prevention, peace building and sustainable development.
Lawal said that the event would explore the critical role of youths in fostering Inter-cultural dialogue and inter-ethnic relations in Nigeria as the world commemorated the 2021 International Day of Youth.
“This event will also access the level of implementation of the Youth, Peace and Security agenda as encapsulated by the UN Security Resolution 2250 (2015), and African Union Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security (2020).
“The youth dialogue aims to interrogate the underlying factors of violent conflicts and harness youth capacities to transform the conflicts for the promotion of a peaceful and secure Nigeria desired by all citizens.
“It is our expectations that this dialogue will result in the adoption of the position paper on the hashtag #OurDiversityOurPride #PeaceAboveAll with key recommendations for implementation by relevant stakeholders,’’ he said.
Lawal said that the national dialogue would foster open communication and intercultural learning among young people from diverse ethnicity and background, raising awareness and educate youth on interfaith and intercultural dialogue within Nigeria.
He said that it would also create a youth facilitation platform that would ensure meaningful adhesion and participation of youth in the implementation of the strategies among others.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, NOA, African Union among others.
Trending
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
- Sports4 days ago
Kpalukwu Commends Wike For Invaluable Support To Rivers United
- Maritime4 days ago
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
- Politics4 days ago
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
- Sports4 days ago
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
- Featured4 days ago
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
- Sports4 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
- Politics4 days ago
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy