Monarch Charges Youths On Service Delivery
The newly elected executive and members of Ogu Youth Congress (OYC), have been enjoined to be focused in unity and harness their potentials in order to achieve objectives for the people of the area.
The Amanyanabo of ancient Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru, Apina VII gave the advice when they paid him a courtesy visit at his palace.
The monarch said they should see their victory as the long delayed election as a call to serve and not to enrich themselves, adding that they should carry everybody along in the scheme of things to achieve an enviable height of progress.
According to him, as a youth body, they should endeavour to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths from the companies operating in the area including the Federal Ocean Terminal, Federal Lighter Terminal, Oil and Gas Free Zone among others as co-owners of the wharf, stressing that with positive and articulated thinking they would achieve their goal.
The traditional ruler of ancient Ele kingdom advised them to initiate program on the need for all youths to shun social vices that are inimical to the society and assure them of this support to leave legacy for others to follow.
King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru, Apina VII reiterated that with unity and love, all sons and daughters of Ogu and Ele Kingdoms would forge ahead and bring progress and development to the communities and further congratulated them on the election victory and subsequent assumption of office.
Earlier, the new president of Ogu Youth Congress (OYC), Comrade Taripaka Gbobo opined that they were at the palace to officially introduce the new exco to the King of Ancient Ele Kingdom as one of the traditional rulers in the area and also the stakeholder in the system and thanked him for the role he played during their election.
Comrade Gbobo hinted that the new exco proposed to celebrate the forthcoming International Youth Day come August 12, 2021 which is first of its kind and solicited for his support. Highlight of the visit was the conferment of OYC Patron of the year 2021, with an assurance of their loyalty and cooperation. Other exco members present were the vice president, Grace Samuel, Secretary, Tubonemi Benedict, the Treasurer, Mary Ibesimepiri and the Welfare Officer, Owuso Evans Bipi among others.
Meanwhile, the Amanyanabo of ancient Ele Kingdom, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru, Apina VII also played host to a delegation of neighbourhood friends of Tonipirima-Ama of Port Harcourt where he condoled with the people over the demise of their community chairman, Late Elder Ebenezer Orubo and promise to assist them give the fallen hero a befitting burial.
Fire Destroys Property At Diobu Community
Residents of Okwelle (Soku) waterfront community in Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt City Council are counting their losses following fire outbreak that engulfed over 30 makeshift rooms in the area, Wednesday morning.
A member of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA) Security Service, Chukwuma Atamkpo who spoke to newsmen at the scene of the fire incident, explained that a female resident forgot to put off her candle which caused the fire and spread to other makeshift rooms.
Another resident identified as Christain Alali said a resident forgot to put off his stove that later exploded and set the makeshift building on fire.
Two other female residents who also spoke at the scene, lamented that they were at work when the fire started and on getting home their rooms had been razed completely so they were not able to pick anything.
They called on Government to come to their rescue.
Meanwhile, the PHALGA security personnel were on ground to prevent hoodlums from looting property of residents that were brought out from the rooms by the owners.
The Tide reports that the youth of the community used water and detergent to put off the fire before the arrival of fire fighters.
NGO Tasks FG On Gas Infrastructure, Waste Recycling
Federal Government of Nigeria needs to develop gas infrastructure and waste management recycling factory in the country, in order to curb gas flaring, change energy sources from fossil oil to complete renewal energy which contributes to global warming and climate change.
This was part of the issues discussed during a two-day training workshop on Gender and Climate Change, organised by Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Center in Port Harcourt.
Guest Speaker, Dr Kabari Sam, regretted that Nigeria was practising extreme gas flaring, adding that the component of these gases was contributing to global warming and climate change.
Sam who spoke on Climate Change Crisis said, gas flaring was not likely to end anytime soon, due to the absence of infrastructure to collect the gas and convert it into useful purposes.
“The impact point is the gas flaring. If Nigeria had the infrastructure to collect gases from artisanal refineries and conventional refineries, it wouldn’t have been a problem. Nigeria is practicing extreme gas flaring and the component of these gases is what is causing global warming and climate change.
“The main reason why artisanal refining or conventional refining is a threat to climate change is because of gas flaring. The development of an infrastructure to capture flared gas, without letting it into the environment and recycle or convert the gas for other things is key.
“Butane can be used for cooking gas, but it’s flared into the environment daily, destroying lives, reducing life expectancy and causing a lot of environmental havoc.”
Sam, who is also a lecturer at the Department of Marine Environment and Pollution Control, Nigeria Maritime Academy, Okerenkoko, urged the government to set up policies and frameworks that would encouraged the private sector to invest in setting up gas infrastructure.
“Sadly they keep moving the goal post to stop gas flaring, from 2020 it has been moved to 2030 now. The possibility of stopping gas flaring seems invincible because we don’t have the infrastructure required to capture and use gas.
“The government does not have the enabling policies to encourage the private sector to convert gases into a usable sources. We should see a blueprint as to how the government will get to that point in the next three years, what plans to achieved.”
Earlier, the Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Center, Ms Emem Bridget Okon, who spoke on Gender and Climate Change Action Plan,called for the implementation of women’s rights from the grassroots.
Okon explained that the aim of the Gender Action Plan was to get women involved and to influence climate change decisions.
“Women and men should be represented equally in all aspects of Climate Change as a way of increasing effectiveness. Since men and women experience the change differently.
She mentioned that the action plan could be achieved through training of female community health workers on climate change related diseases, especially as it relates to women.
By:
Susan Serekara-
Nwikhana
Stakeholders Identify Strategies For Youth Dev
Acquisition of global skills for a global economy has been identified as a major key for development for youths in the State.
This was one of the assertions made at the State Youth Leadership Quotient and Award Summit ahead of the 2021 International Youth Day, held yesterday.
The Acting Director, Claude Ake School of Government, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Sofiri Peterside made this known while speaking on the topic, “Today’s Youth For Tomorrow’s World”.
Dr. Peterside noted that youths need to upgrade and government also needs to play a key role in giving young people the sustainable environment to succeed.
Speaking on Entrepreneurship Skill Investments, the President, Rivers Entrepreneur Investment Forum, Ibifiri Bob- Manuel, said young people should not focus on white collar jobs in future because the youth need to be entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, the State Commissioner, Ministry of Youth Development has called on multi-national companies, corporate bodies and individuals to invest in youths if sustainable development must be achieved in Rivers State
The Rivers State Commissioner for Youth, Prince Obi Ohia made the call, Monday, at a press briefing ahead of this year’s International Youths Day in his office, which comes up on 12th of August every year.
According to him, “we call on sectors, multinational companies, corporate bodies and individuals to see how we can develop a good workable framework to sustain the development of the youths in the state”.
Ohia noted that the state government is coming up with a project that would empower the youths in the state.
He said, “we are coming up with a ‘One Youth, One Skill’ and a Rivers Youth Market to help develop the youth in Rivers State”.
The youth Commissioner emphasised that the International Youths Day was set aside to address the challenges confronting the youths and to appraise those that have contributed positively to youth development.
The Commissioner noted that the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Transforming Food Systems: Sustaining Agriculture and Preserving the Ecosystem’, aims at sustaining agriculture and preserving eco- system.
By: Tonye Nria-Dapa
