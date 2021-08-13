News
Insurgency: Soldiers Kill 150 Terrorists, Bandits In Two Weeks, DHQ Confirms
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said intensified military operations in the north east part of the country in the last few days have brought members of the Boko Haram and Islamic States of African Province (ISWAP), terrorists to their knees as over 150, terrorists and bandits were killed in various operations in the north east and north west parts of the county.
The DHQ, said that in the last few weeks, soldiers on counter insurgency operations have recovered several weapons from the terrorists while over one thousand of them who can no longer stand the heavy firing power of the military have surrendered to troops alongside their family members.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Organization, Brig-Gen Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at a briefing on military operations conducted between July 29 to August 12 across the country, yesterday.
He said that within the period under review, soldiers discovered and deactivated several illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks laden with 2.329 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 2.19 million litres of stolen crude oils as well as 2 boilers and 750 bags of illegally refined oil products.
Onyeuko, while giving an update on military operations conducted between July 28 to August 12, said various kinetic operations were carried out to deny terrorists, armed bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action and frustrated their movement of arms and other illegal items in all theatres of operations.
He also said that several operations were carried out to curb illegal oil activities and deter economic saboteurs freedom of action in carrying out their nefarious activities.
“The Headquarters of Operation HADIN KAI has intensified its operations in the North East theatre. The intensity of these operations has yielded tremendous results as evidenced in the number of casualties and massive surrender of terrorists in Buni Yari, Gorgore, Baga and Monguno Towns as well as Maiduguri – Baga Road, Maiduguri – Damboa Road and Bula Yobe – Darel Jamel Road.
“Operations were also carried out at Kayamri and Mairari villages as well as Monguno and Kukawa Towns, all in Borno State. Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralization of 27 BHT/ISWAP fighters, arrest of 51 BHT/ISWAP terrorists, 3 terrorists’ collaborators as well as recovery of 35 assorted arms and 1,051 round of ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, GPMG, PKT guns, 60mm mortar tubes, Makarov pistol and other machine guns, amongst other items.
“In addition, 29 abducted civilians were rescued within the period under review. Gentlemen no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families comprising adult females and children surrendered to own troops at different locations in the North East. Notable among them are the notorious BHT bomb expert named, Musa Adamu aka Mala Musa Abuja and his deputy, Usman Adamu aka Abu Darda. This has in no small measure depleted the BHT fighting force.
“On 31 July 2021, there were distress calls from locals, on cattle rustling and kidnapping incidents and armed bandits’ attacks on farmers, at Bagida village in Sokoto State; Shinkafi in Zamfara State and Maigora, Falale and Ungwan Dudu villages as well as Kankara – Katsina Road in Katsina State.
“In all incidents, troops repelled the criminals, rescued farmers and kidnapped victims as well as recovered arms, ammunition and some livestock, while some criminal elements were arrested. Cumulatively, a total of 89 livestock, 5 AK-47 rifles, 3 rounds of 9mm ball and 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition were recovered and 4 kidnap victims rescued. Also, 2 notorious cattle rustlers named, Mallam Buda Umar from Niger Republic and Mai Hatsi Ibrahim from Gada LGA of Sokoto State as well as 4 armed bandits and drug peddlers were arrested.
“Furthermore, between 2 and 6 August 2021, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI, carried out intensive air strikes on bandits’ hideouts at the South of Dansadau Town; North of Kwiambana Forest Reserves as well as North of Sububu Forest and Dudufi village under Faru District in Maradun LGA, all in Zamfara State. The air strikes resulted in the destruction of bandits’ structures including the residence of one of their leaders, Halilu Tubali, in which the armed bandits converged for a meeting. The air strikes in conjunction with ground troops’ assaults resulted in the neutralization of no fewer than 123 armed bandits and destruction of their logistics facilities in the process.
“In Operation SAFE HAVEN, Troops carried out rescue operations in different locations. During one of the operations, 2 Fulani herdsmen were rescued at Mararaban Tifa Town, 2 kidnapped victims at Ungwan Ayaba District in Nasarawa State and one along Tahoss – Sopp Road in Plateau State. Additionally, on its Civil-Military Cooperation, on 29 July 2021, Operation Safe Haven donated exercise books and other writing materials to students of Pilot Science Primary School at Bungha Mangu LGA of Plateau and Government Secondary School, Zango in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.
“In Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State it distributed 45 wheelchairs to physically challenged persons as part of non-kinetic approach towards achieving peace in the North Central Zone. Furthermore, troops held peace and security meetings with community heads, youth leaders and other critical stakeholders at the Emir Palace in Wase LGA and Jengre Town in Bassa LGA of Plateau State, to discuss the various security challenges in the general area.
“On 5 and 8 August 2021, troop carried out raid operations and responded to distress calls at Nwokporo Agbagedo Community in Ado LGA and on bandits’ hideouts at Zaki Biam in Ukum LGA of Benue State as well as Garin Dogo village in Lau LGA and Lau – Jalingo Road, Taraba State. The operations led to the destruction of bandits’ hideouts, arrest of 8 armed bandits including their informants and rescue of some kidnap victims. Items recovered in the course of the operations include, 6 AK-47 rifles, one SMG, 2 pistols, 66 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition among other items.
“Within the same period, troops also held peace and security meetings with community heads, youths’ leaders and other stakeholders at different locations including Udugbeho Community in Agatu LGA and Igumale Town in Otukpo LGA of Benue State, Dirigi Community in Dobere Council Ward, Lau LGA of Taraba State. Issues discussed centered on sustainable peace, prevention of communal clashes and indiscriminate farm destruction by herders’ cattle and other security challenges in the states.
“The various operations conducted within the period led to the arrest of armed bandits and their collaborators in Kaduna and Niger States. On 30 and 31 July, troops arrested one Zubairu Shehu at Toll Gate Area in Kakau village as well as one Shehu Yahaya, who runs errands for and provides logistics supplies to bandits at Sabon Gayan village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.
“Also, on 5 and 8 August, troops carried out Cordon and Search operations on a notorious bandits’ hideout at Mangoro village in Munya LGA of Niger State and Gwagwada village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State. Items recovered during the operations include 2 AK-47 rifles, one Dane gun and 14 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.
“Within the period in focus, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted series of anti-illegal oil operations in the South-South Zone of the Country. These operations were conducted at Orutoru area in Bayelsa State; Olutoro and Adamakiri villages in Bonny LGA, Udeyeada Community in Andoni LGA of Rivers State; and Opuebubor Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State.
“These led to the discovery and deactivation of several illegal refining sites with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks laden with a total of 2.329 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 2.19 million litres of stolen crude oils as well as 2 boilers and 750 bags of illegally refined oil products.
“During the operations, own troops also recovered one speed boat, one AK-47 rifle, one FN rifle, 3 Smoke gun rifles, 12 fabricated RPGs, 263 live cartridges, 20 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 7.62mm special ammunition among other items.
“Within the period under review, security forces ambushed and neutralized 6 IPOB/ESN members, who were involved in the killing of a District Police Officer (DPO) at Omuma Town in Orlu East LGA of Imo State and arrested 3. Furthermore, security forces following intelligence report arrested one notorious IPOB/ESN member named Obumneke Gabriel at Umueli Amaraku Town in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.
“The criminal was in possession of arms and ammunition during the arrest. Relatedly, troops raided IPOB/ESN members’ hideout at Amaechi Idodo community in Nkanu LGA of Enugu State and Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State.
“During the operations one ESN commander was neutralized and another apprehended. Cumulatively, a total of 6 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized and 13 criminal elements arrested by own troops and other security forces operating in the Zone within the period. Troops also recovered a total of 19 AK-47 rifles, 2 single barrel Dane guns, one G3 assault rifle and 3 locally-made pistols.
“Other items recovered were 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 3 daggers, and one locally-made double barrel pistol loaded with 10 rounds of cartridges were recovered in the course of the operations.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have and will continued to remain committed to fight all forms of criminality until sustainable peace is achieved in our dear Country.
“The Military High Command appreciates the enormous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operations across the Country. It salutes their courage, service and commitment to the nation. We appreciate the general public and the press for the support and you are further encouraged to continue to provide credible and timely information that will facilitate our proactive engagements in all the theatres of operation”.
Airports Concession Won’t Cost Jobs, FG Claims
The Federal Government has allayed the fears of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) workers of any lay-offs as plans to concession four major international airports in the country get underway.
The Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika gave the assurance at a virtual meeting with aviation stakeholders in Lagos on the concession update of the airports.
Sirika said that the concession would instead allow for more hands to be engaged as most of the airports were under staffed.
The airports billed for concession are: the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.
Others are the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The minister informed the stakeholders that the country’s asset would not be sold off but given out on concession in order to modernise the airports.
He added that this would allow the airports to be operated in a way to create more jobs as well as generate more revenue for the country.
“We will not sell the assets that belong to over 200million Nigerians and the future generation of this country.
“We are not going to sell because those that were sold were lost. So, we in government believe that we should hold those assets for the Nigerian people in trust.
“We must make those assets better to provide the services that are needed. So, we said, rather than sell outrightly, we will concession.
“In other words, we would give it up to someone who would operate them and make them better.
“We will then get more money, the people will enjoy better services, the industry grows and after a certain time, the airports will come back to us,” he said.
The minister further explained that the airport terminal buildings to be given out on concession would generate their revenues from non-aeronautical resources.
He said that all other facilities at the airports and existing concessions, outside the airport terminals, would still be managed by FAAN.
He added that the concessionaire would sign service level agreements for runway, taxiway, security and air traffic Management with FAAN and NAMA to ensure that the airport operated efficiently.
The minister also said that the concessionaire would provide the investment required to upgrade the existing terminals.
He added that they would also take over the maintenance of new terminals over a period of time, based on the financial assessment of each transaction.
Sirika said that existing concessions within the terminals, however, would be inherited by the concessionaire and allowed to run their course before any review.
The minister said that tariffs would be regulated in accordance with the procedures set out in the concession agreement.
He explained that the Passenger Service and Security Charges would be paid directly to FAAN by IATA and shared by the concessionaires and FAAN.
He pointed out that the airport authority would be required to provide manpower, through AVSEC, for the security of both the airside and landside.
The concessionaire would similarly be expected to provide and maintain landside equipment which would allow FAAN continue to provide and maintain airside security equipment, the minister said.
Sirika noted that airports in the country were currently operating in a sub-optimal environment and needed improvements that would be provided through the participation of the private sector.
He said that private sector participation would have impact especially in infrastructure investments, runway maintenance, navigation aids as well as investment in terminal facilities.
He added that with the increasing population, a private operator of the four main airports would run them based on international standards and expand the facilities, in accordance with traffic demands at each of the airports.
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
The Nigerian Army says it has been notified of an article making the rounds online, in which an allegation credited to Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba, the widow of late Col Ibrahim Sakaba alleged that the late senior officer was assassinated for refusing to loot funds meant for fighting the Boko Haram Insurgency.
The late senior officer’s widow was quoted to have made several uncomplimentary comments about the institution of the Nigerian Army, making reference to unfounded and baseless claims devoid of any fact.
A statement by its Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday, said while the Army is not interested in joining issues with anyone with respect to the enormous sacrifices made daily by our gallant troops, it is however expedient to address the weighty allegations credited to the widow.
“The NA acknowledges the emotional agony associated with losing loved ones and that cannot be quantified by any unit of measure.
“The demise of late Col Ibrahim Sakaba, like those of other officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the war against terrorism in the North-East, is one that is painful to the NA.
“These men and women died serving our nation, fighting to restore peace and stability in the North-East. This is in tandem with the constitutional mandate of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
“Therefore, it will be totally a mischief and an assault on the psyche of our troops, who are relentlessly fighting, to begin to insinuate any plot against one of our own. And what is the plot here?
“That troops were led by their commander for an operational engagement is not a plot, as any one may want to insinuate. Rather, it was a clear military mission with clear objective.
“It is however disheartening that this gallant officer and some of his men paid the supreme price in the operation and we pray fervently for the repose of their souls. Col Sakaba was a respected senior officer who gave his all in the defence of the freedom we all enjoy today.
“His demise is a great loss to all of us. Insinuating anything contrary is a disservice to our nation and the sacrifices of our troops.
“Concerning the issue of entitlements, available records reveal the following incontrovertible facts: ‘That Master Samuel Ibrahim Sakaba, the son of Mrs Seun Sakaba is the Next of Kin (NOK) to the late Senior Officer and the only child.
“All entitlements meant to be paid by the NA have been paid to the NOK through Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba.
“As at the time his entitlements were processed, Samuel was less than 6years as such, he was not benefiting from NA school sponsorship. However now that he has reached the required age, he has been captured for payment of school sponsorship which will commence any moment from now.
“The NA will continue to sponsor the child’s education up to graduation from university, as long as he fulfills the requirements outlined in the rules guiding the scheme.
“The only entitlement owed Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba is the Group Life Assurance which is normally paid by the Insurance Company and which would soon be received along with that of other deceased personnel.
“The NA takes the welfare of her troops very seriously, as evident in the various welfare programmes put in place for troops and their families. The leadership has made the welfare of troops, one of the cardinal pillars of the COAS’ vision for the NA.
“This is visible in the various welfare programmes embarked upon in addition to those that are statutorily emplaced. There are also well established communication channels with families of deceased personnel.
“The NA under the leadership of the COAS, will continue to pursue the welfare of troops who are working round the clock to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.
“The NA will not be deterred, but remain focused in its pursuit of excellence and in ensuring that all Nigerians enjoy their God given right to live freely anywhere in Nigeria”.
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has told Nigerians not to see toll fee as extortion or double taxation meant to make lives difficult for people, but a means to maintain roads in the country and enhance safety of road users.
The disclosure was made at a one-day critical stakeholders workshop with the theme: ‘Road Maintenance: Our Collective Responsibility’, held at Ibadan Business School, Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.
The agency spoke against the backdrop of the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last Wednesday, to return toll gates to federal roads that are at least 35 kilometres. The announcement was made by Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola in Abuja, saying the project would be executed in collaboration with some ministries.
The workshop was attended by critical stakeholders, including the leadership of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Oyo State Park Management System, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The agency, however, lamented that in spite of the huge resources committed by the Federal Government on maintenance of roads, a number of roads are still in deplorable state.
But many Nigerians have described the planned re-introduction of toll fees as insensitive, extortion, double-taxation, and wrongly timed in the face of the current realities of economic hardship on the part of the Federal Government.
A facilitator, Mr Akinjide Sadiq, who is a lawyer, who was engaged by FERMA to deliver a lecture on the occasion, reiterated the needs for strategic stakeholders in Nigeria to contribute their quota towards effective maintenance of road across the country.
He said, “A lot of people have seen tolling by the government as extortion, double taxation and other names. But the basic truth remains that for effective road maintenance, there has to be steady and regular source of funding which can be generated through tolling, properly managed and accounting for.”
Sadiq stated further, “In Nigeria, we are never short of roads. We have many roads; we have many of them from federal to states, and local governments as well as villages. The problem we have with our roads is maintenance. Government alone should not take the blame. We are all guilty. We must all take responsibility”.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Corps Commandant, FRSC, Oyo State, Joseph Ojerinde; NARTO president, Azeez Sabitu; PMS representative, Rotimi Oladeji; promised to work together to sensitise road users on habits capable of shortening lifespans of roads as well as the need to form the right attitude to ensure safety of lives and property on Nigerian roads.
