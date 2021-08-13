News
Cookey-Gam Vows To Revamp Opobo/Nkoro Health Sector
The Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council, Rt. Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam has vowed to redefine governance by revamping the health sector that was relegated to the background due to poor leadership by previous administrations.
Addressing staff of the primary health care of the council recently in Opobo Town, Cookey-Gam lamented what he termed poor and ugly narrative of governance in the area, stressing the poor health facilities in the LGA after the creation in 1996 which cannot meet the health needs of the people.
He explained that with the support of all in the sector, he will take up the challenge of resuscitating the health sector which he described as catalyst for a healthy living, going by the yearnings of the people noting that it was high time workers in their integrity stopped complaining about governance from the sidelines and that very little exists in the health sector of the LGA, by way of critical public health infrastructure as many key government institutions, including the sector continues to operate from the same makeshift structures they have been using over 30 years ago.
“One can only view the health sector at this time and resuscitate it for greater efficiency and productivity will be on course, especially providing modern health care facilities drugs and other demanding necessity of staffers of the sector. My administration will do all things possible to revamp the health sector to make more formidable that will provide the needed requirement for the treatment of various ailments of members of the public in the LGA”, he declared.
Cookey-Gam maintained that gone are the days when staff were neglected as problems of poor wages and paucity of funds from meeting these challenges are integrated into Nigeria’s health policy plans, adding that “In contemporary times, poverty, hunger and Covid-19 pandemic are threatening and when global efforts are tailored towards the attainment of the sustainable development goals with the mantra of leave no one behind responsible governments are fashioning policy and legal framework to ensure the inclusion of its vulnerable population healthcare.”
“My administration will do all within its power based on available resources to cater for the welfare needs of staff of the sector to allow for a productive health sector in the LGA,” he said.
In his response Head of the Primary Healthcare in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council, Dr Adolphus Jaja, who lauded the chairman for coming out successful at the polls enumerated some of their challenges including lack of accommodation for staff, non-payment of backlogs of their allowances, poor and ailing medical facilities in the LGA and non-promotion of the staff who are due for such, among others.
Jaja appealed to the chairman to critically look into their demands by proffering lasting solutions to it and assured of their readiness to work in tandem with his administration to achieve success.
By: Bethel Toby
Airports Concession Won’t Cost Jobs, FG Claims
The Federal Government has allayed the fears of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) workers of any lay-offs as plans to concession four major international airports in the country get underway.
The Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika gave the assurance at a virtual meeting with aviation stakeholders in Lagos on the concession update of the airports.
Sirika said that the concession would instead allow for more hands to be engaged as most of the airports were under staffed.
The airports billed for concession are: the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.
Others are the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The minister informed the stakeholders that the country’s asset would not be sold off but given out on concession in order to modernise the airports.
He added that this would allow the airports to be operated in a way to create more jobs as well as generate more revenue for the country.
“We will not sell the assets that belong to over 200million Nigerians and the future generation of this country.
“We are not going to sell because those that were sold were lost. So, we in government believe that we should hold those assets for the Nigerian people in trust.
“We must make those assets better to provide the services that are needed. So, we said, rather than sell outrightly, we will concession.
“In other words, we would give it up to someone who would operate them and make them better.
“We will then get more money, the people will enjoy better services, the industry grows and after a certain time, the airports will come back to us,” he said.
The minister further explained that the airport terminal buildings to be given out on concession would generate their revenues from non-aeronautical resources.
He said that all other facilities at the airports and existing concessions, outside the airport terminals, would still be managed by FAAN.
He added that the concessionaire would sign service level agreements for runway, taxiway, security and air traffic Management with FAAN and NAMA to ensure that the airport operated efficiently.
The minister also said that the concessionaire would provide the investment required to upgrade the existing terminals.
He added that they would also take over the maintenance of new terminals over a period of time, based on the financial assessment of each transaction.
Sirika said that existing concessions within the terminals, however, would be inherited by the concessionaire and allowed to run their course before any review.
The minister said that tariffs would be regulated in accordance with the procedures set out in the concession agreement.
He explained that the Passenger Service and Security Charges would be paid directly to FAAN by IATA and shared by the concessionaires and FAAN.
He pointed out that the airport authority would be required to provide manpower, through AVSEC, for the security of both the airside and landside.
The concessionaire would similarly be expected to provide and maintain landside equipment which would allow FAAN continue to provide and maintain airside security equipment, the minister said.
Sirika noted that airports in the country were currently operating in a sub-optimal environment and needed improvements that would be provided through the participation of the private sector.
He said that private sector participation would have impact especially in infrastructure investments, runway maintenance, navigation aids as well as investment in terminal facilities.
He added that with the increasing population, a private operator of the four main airports would run them based on international standards and expand the facilities, in accordance with traffic demands at each of the airports.
Army Denies Colonel’s Death In Clash With Bandits
The Nigerian Army says it has been notified of an article making the rounds online, in which an allegation credited to Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba, the widow of late Col Ibrahim Sakaba alleged that the late senior officer was assassinated for refusing to loot funds meant for fighting the Boko Haram Insurgency.
The late senior officer’s widow was quoted to have made several uncomplimentary comments about the institution of the Nigerian Army, making reference to unfounded and baseless claims devoid of any fact.
A statement by its Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday, said while the Army is not interested in joining issues with anyone with respect to the enormous sacrifices made daily by our gallant troops, it is however expedient to address the weighty allegations credited to the widow.
“The NA acknowledges the emotional agony associated with losing loved ones and that cannot be quantified by any unit of measure.
“The demise of late Col Ibrahim Sakaba, like those of other officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the war against terrorism in the North-East, is one that is painful to the NA.
“These men and women died serving our nation, fighting to restore peace and stability in the North-East. This is in tandem with the constitutional mandate of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
“Therefore, it will be totally a mischief and an assault on the psyche of our troops, who are relentlessly fighting, to begin to insinuate any plot against one of our own. And what is the plot here?
“That troops were led by their commander for an operational engagement is not a plot, as any one may want to insinuate. Rather, it was a clear military mission with clear objective.
“It is however disheartening that this gallant officer and some of his men paid the supreme price in the operation and we pray fervently for the repose of their souls. Col Sakaba was a respected senior officer who gave his all in the defence of the freedom we all enjoy today.
“His demise is a great loss to all of us. Insinuating anything contrary is a disservice to our nation and the sacrifices of our troops.
“Concerning the issue of entitlements, available records reveal the following incontrovertible facts: ‘That Master Samuel Ibrahim Sakaba, the son of Mrs Seun Sakaba is the Next of Kin (NOK) to the late Senior Officer and the only child.
“All entitlements meant to be paid by the NA have been paid to the NOK through Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba.
“As at the time his entitlements were processed, Samuel was less than 6years as such, he was not benefiting from NA school sponsorship. However now that he has reached the required age, he has been captured for payment of school sponsorship which will commence any moment from now.
“The NA will continue to sponsor the child’s education up to graduation from university, as long as he fulfills the requirements outlined in the rules guiding the scheme.
“The only entitlement owed Mrs Oluwaseun Sakaba is the Group Life Assurance which is normally paid by the Insurance Company and which would soon be received along with that of other deceased personnel.
“The NA takes the welfare of her troops very seriously, as evident in the various welfare programmes put in place for troops and their families. The leadership has made the welfare of troops, one of the cardinal pillars of the COAS’ vision for the NA.
“This is visible in the various welfare programmes embarked upon in addition to those that are statutorily emplaced. There are also well established communication channels with families of deceased personnel.
“The NA under the leadership of the COAS, will continue to pursue the welfare of troops who are working round the clock to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.
“The NA will not be deterred, but remain focused in its pursuit of excellence and in ensuring that all Nigerians enjoy their God given right to live freely anywhere in Nigeria”.
Return Of Toll Fee On Federal Roads, Not Extortion, Double Taxation -FERMA
The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has told Nigerians not to see toll fee as extortion or double taxation meant to make lives difficult for people, but a means to maintain roads in the country and enhance safety of road users.
The disclosure was made at a one-day critical stakeholders workshop with the theme: ‘Road Maintenance: Our Collective Responsibility’, held at Ibadan Business School, Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday.
The agency spoke against the backdrop of the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last Wednesday, to return toll gates to federal roads that are at least 35 kilometres. The announcement was made by Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola in Abuja, saying the project would be executed in collaboration with some ministries.
The workshop was attended by critical stakeholders, including the leadership of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Oyo State Park Management System, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The agency, however, lamented that in spite of the huge resources committed by the Federal Government on maintenance of roads, a number of roads are still in deplorable state.
But many Nigerians have described the planned re-introduction of toll fees as insensitive, extortion, double-taxation, and wrongly timed in the face of the current realities of economic hardship on the part of the Federal Government.
A facilitator, Mr Akinjide Sadiq, who is a lawyer, who was engaged by FERMA to deliver a lecture on the occasion, reiterated the needs for strategic stakeholders in Nigeria to contribute their quota towards effective maintenance of road across the country.
He said, “A lot of people have seen tolling by the government as extortion, double taxation and other names. But the basic truth remains that for effective road maintenance, there has to be steady and regular source of funding which can be generated through tolling, properly managed and accounting for.”
Sadiq stated further, “In Nigeria, we are never short of roads. We have many roads; we have many of them from federal to states, and local governments as well as villages. The problem we have with our roads is maintenance. Government alone should not take the blame. We are all guilty. We must all take responsibility”.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Corps Commandant, FRSC, Oyo State, Joseph Ojerinde; NARTO president, Azeez Sabitu; PMS representative, Rotimi Oladeji; promised to work together to sensitise road users on habits capable of shortening lifespans of roads as well as the need to form the right attitude to ensure safety of lives and property on Nigerian roads.
