Niger Delta
We’re Ready To Counter Negative Reports About N’Delta – Ex-Agitators
Some Niger Delta ex-agitators and members of the Strategic Communications Committee (SCC) set up by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have expressed readiness to counter negative narratives about the region.
Speaking after a three-day workshop organised for them in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, by PAP’s Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, the ex-agitators said the skills and techniques learnt from experts assembled for the event would help them change the negative perception about the region.
Dikio asked them to channel their knowledge to the progress and development of the region, appealing to them to emulate others, who were already making positive impacts in the region.
He advised ex-agitators to minimize complaining, and start working with vision and purpose.
Addressing them, he said, “Contribute to the development of the Niger Delta region instead of complaining. The agitation should be channelled to the right purpose. Progress is not measured overnight; it starts with little beginnings just like this one.”
In their separate speeches, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom; and Chairman, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Emmanuel Essien, who attended the grand finale of the workshop, urged ex-agitators to contribute to the development of the region.
The governor, who was represented by the SA to the Governor on Cottage Industry Clusters, Owoidighe Ekpoattai, enjoined the committee to be proud of their region and report truth without prejudice.
He commended Dikio for challenging the ex-agitator to move from dependent stipend earners to independent entrepreneurs.
“With this, I know you will report positively about Akwa Ibom State and especially the Niger Delta region. This is a great region and a good place to be. I am proud to be from the Niger delta region because we speak the truth and we want to be free,” he said
The PANDEF chairman described the workshop as a success, and commended Dikio for bringing the event to Akwa Ibom, saying it was the first time such event would be held in the state.
Essien said, “The amnesty programme is a special programme for the region and it would not last forever.
“Your job is to ensure that positive reporting is done for the benefit of this region so that investors will not run away from this region.
“We have to make this region peaceful to attract employment and opportunities for our people.”
The workshop with the theme, “Communication for Positive Change” was organised for members of the SCC by Dikio through the PAP’s Media Consultant, First Media Network Limited, to equip ex-agitators with the skills to effectively discharge their mandate of changing the negative perception of the region through effective communication, especially at the grassroots.
In his remarks, the Chairman of SCC, Pastor Nature Dumale said, “The training has given us the awareness and the enlightenment we never had. The knowledge we have received will be adequately used to change the narratives and perception of people about our region”.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Niger Delta
Gas Flare Falls 0.33% In Q1 2021 To 45.33BCF
Gas flare in Nigeria’s oil fields fell by 0.33 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 to 45.33billion cubic feet, BCF, compared to 45.48BCF of gas flared in the fourth quarter of last year; latest data from the industry have shown.
Data also showed that on a year-on-year basis, gas flare dropped by 21.75 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 from the 57.93BCF recorded in the first quarter of 2020.
According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), monthly report for February, 2021, data also showed that in 24 months, from March, 2019 to February, 2021, a total of 430.97BCF of gas have been flared.
This is equivalent to 1,720 Giga Watts of power lost in two years, according to power generation expert, Dr Stephen Ogaji of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited.
As part of the effort to curb gas flaring in the country, the Federal Government in December, 2016, launched the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation programme.
The NGFCP was designed as the strategy to implement the policy objectives of the government for the elimination of gas flares with potentially enormous multiplier and development outcomes for Nigeria.
The objective of the NGFCP is to eliminate gas flaring through technically and commercially sustainable gas utilization projects developed by competent third-party investors who will be invited to participate in a competitive and transparent bid process for flare sites.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which manages the programme, in a statement explained that the commercialisation approach has been considered from legal, technical, economic, commercial and developmental standpoints.
“It is a unique and historic opportunity to attract major investment in economically viable gas flare capture projects whilst permanently addressing a 60-year environmental problem in Nigeria.
“The NGFCP has offered flare gas for sale through a transparent and competitive bidding process.
“A structure has been devised to provide project bankability for the Flare Gas Buyers, which is essential to the success of the programme”.
Latest data from the programme, according to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), showed that so far 203 companies have been awarded the right to process flared gas from the 178 gas flared sites.
Speaking on the programme at the weekend, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr BitrusNabasu, noted that despite the slow pace of progress, the Federal Government was determined to end gas flares in the country.
“The process is still on and our intention is to reduce gas flaring as much as possible so that the environment will be safe for us. The process is on and very soon it will be concluded”, he explained.
DPR in its gas flare regulation stated that “flare payments shall apply to any natural gas that is flared and/or vented at the production facilities of the producers”.
Figures from the 2019 Oil and Gas Audit Report of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), showed that companies paid $307,591 in 2019 as gas flare penalties in the country.
In an interview with newsmen, GNPC Petroleum Commerce Chair in Oil and Gas Studies, University of Cape Coast, Ghana, Prof. WumiIledare, said a lot of investment was needed to end gas flaring in the country.
Iledare, however, observed that gas flaring has gradually gone down in the past few years, accounting for less than 10 per cent of total gas production.
He explained that “there are some gas flaring that cannot be eliminated if you have to keep things running but we must give credit to the Department of Petroleum Resources with respect to gas flaring.
“It is below 10 per cent right now. I still understand that is still the equivalent of about 3,000megawatts of electricity generation”.
He noted that “the investment required to be able to get gas to end-users is massive and it is going, to begin with, a good perception of public policy.
“Unfortunately, the perception of the Public Policy Index, PPI, is still very low. And until governance of the oil and gas industry is properly defined and all these amorphous regulatory agencies well defined, a risk-averse person will not invest in this type of business environment.
“This gas flaring that people are talking about, the opportunity cost to taking the gas to end-users is massive and there must be guarantee return on investment. If it is not there nobody will invest”, he added.
Speaking on the gas flare situation, the President of the Nigerian Association of Energy Economics (NAEE), Prof YinkaOmorogbe, noted that the Federal Government must demonstrate the political will to end gas flaring in the country by first ending the use of gas flare penalty as a source of revenue.
Omorogbe stated that the penalty must be seen as a punitive measure and strong enough to deter companies from flaring gas.
According to her, “We have to have the political will to not flare gas even if it means shutting down certain fields that are producing right now.
“Secondly, you have to seriously pursue your gas utilization projects and ensure that the gas utilization projects are using up associated gas that would otherwise be flared.
“Thirdly, you need to ensure that you don’t turn the associated gas penalties into money-making ventures but instead make them incredibly punitive. So punitive that it is better to shut down than to flare.
“So, the first thing is the political will to say I really don’t want this flaring anymore. Once you do that everything else will fall into place.
“It is going to cost us something first in the beginning but there has to be the determination to end it. It will also help us to reduce carbon emission on one side to offset emission on another side”, she explained.
On his part, the Director, Centre for Petroleum, Energy Economics and Law, University of Ibadan,Prof. AdeolaAdenikinju, also stated that the Federal Government must demonstrate the will to end gas flaring in the country.
Adenikinju held that once there is political will and clear policy to end gas flare, it would create incentives for investment because it will create opportunities for infrastructure that would utilize the gas.
“The government must create incentives for private capital to go in and create investments that would support infrastructure and utilization of the gas because it doesn’t pay you to shut down production and get zero production because you are flaring. So, you have to create solutions and those solutions are created by the market.
“So once, the policy is there and there is the conviction that the policy is not going to be reversed it automatically generates incentives for private capital investments and infrastructure that will also follow. That is the starting point, we must be ready to want to end gas flaring”, he stressed.
Niger Delta
National Dialogue: Centre Faults N’Delta Leaders’Ultimatum To FG
The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) has faulted the three-month ultimatum by Niger Delta leaders to the Federal Government, to convene a national dialogue.
The SCDDD Executive Director, Amb. SaniBala, said this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Bala said that while the centre aligned with the Niger Delta leaders on the need for the Federal Government to convene a national dialogue, it should not be with a timeline.
“The centre is aware that achieving these takes time and resources and considers it unrealistic to propose or support any timeline to the Federal Government.
“However, a call for representatives of ethnic groups to chart a new course via a national dialogue to be convened by the Federal Government is in order.
“The call is in line with our aim of mainstreaming a society-driven national dialogue.”
Bala, however, said the centre did not share the three-month ultimatum the Niger Delta leaders issued to the Federal Government to convene the dialogue.
“This is without any prejudice or iota of intention to down-play the import or challenge the right of the Niger Delta people to express their views,” he said.
He said the centre was committed to promoting consensus on workable pathways to durable peace, national unity, security and sustainable development.
‘The centre is set out to achieve a patient and rigorous dialogue for consensus by all stakeholders, on peaceful and systematic ways of addressing major challenges of governance and nation-building.
Bala said he was happy with the media for the wider dissemination of its ongoing national unity project.
He said the centre had received many positive contributions from different ethnic nationalities.
Niger Delta
NDDC Board: Inaugurate Screened Board, N’Delta Youths Urge Buhari
A coalition of Niger Delta youths has charged President Muhammadu Buhari, to urgently inaugurate screened members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), without further delay.
A statement signed by the National President, Niger Delta Youth Coalition, Tamunopriye Alaibo; General Secretary, OkonUdo Archibong; and Publicity Secretary, Uche Onyema, yesterday, warned that if the president fails to do the needful, the youths would have no option than to resort to other means to force the government to act.
The statement reads, “We, the coalition of youth associations in the nine constituent states of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), call on President Muhammadu Buhari, to inaugurate the Senate-confirmed Governing Board of the commission following the completion of the forensic audit as has been confirmed by the Minister of Niger Delta.
“While receiving some members of the forensic audit team in his office on Monday, August 9, 2021, Senator Godswill Akpabio confirmed that the forensic audit of the NDDC, on which account the Board nominated by Mr President and confirmed by the Senate on November 5, 2019, was put on hold, has been concluded, and the report was now ready to be submitted to President Buhari.
“With the completion of the audit, therefore, we urge Mr President to put in place the Governing Board to ensure accountability, equitable representation and rapid development of the NDDC states.
“We recall that on June 24,2021, while receiving the Ijaw National Congress at the State House in Abuja, President Buhari promised that the NDDC Board would be inaugurated as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted.
“The President said,‘Based on the mismanagement that had previously bedevilled the NDDC, a forensic audit was set up and the result is expected by the end of July 2021. I want to assure you that as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted, the NDDC Board will be inaugurated’.
“It is against this background that our Coalition of Youth Associations from the nine constituent states of the NDDC align with the demands of Niger Delta governors, ethnic nationalities, statesmen and civil society organisations who have been calling for the inauguration of the Governing Board, since 2019, in compliance with the NDDC Act and to ensure full representation of the constituent states.
“We wish to caution that any further delay in inaugurating the Board of NDDC will unnecessarily aggravate heightened tension in the entire Niger Delta region, which unfortunately is inimical to the peace so far enjoyed in the region which lays the golden eggs that sustain the nation’s economy.
“We call on Mr President to follow through on his promise and inaugurate the board that he appointed for the commission. Since the inauguration of the board was put on hold in November, 2019, the NDDC has been run by Interim Managements and a sole administrator who have been utilising the funds of the commission without any significant development projects commissioned in the constituent states in the last two years. Our people have suffered untold neglect from the absence of representation in management. The NDDC Act provides for a board that has membership from all the nine constituent states, which is what Mr President followed in nominating the Board now awaiting inauguration.
“President MuhammaduBuhari, in a letter personally signed by him, and dated October 18, 2019, sent the names of nominees for the NDDC Board to the Senate. The members were vetted by all relevant agencies of the Federal Government following which they were screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on November 5, 2019.
“Mr President asked that the inauguration of the board should be put on hold pending the completion of the forensic audit, for which an Interim Management Committee was appointed for the NDDC. The Federal Government announced during the inauguration ceremony of the IMC that the Senate-confirmed NDDC Board will be inaugurated after the forensic audit.
“Our people can no longer endure a prolonged wait before the board takes over as our region has been yearning for the impact of the NDDC these past years. We, therefore, urge Mr President to speedily inaugurate the NDDC Board to ensure fair representation of the nine constituent states, accountability in the utilisation of the NDDC funds, checks and balances and due process in the commission in compliance with the NDDC Act.”
Trending
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
- Maritime3 days ago
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
- Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
- Featured3 days ago
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
- Editorial3 days ago
RITCS: The Way To Go
- Politics3 days ago
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
- Sports3 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
- Politics3 days ago
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy