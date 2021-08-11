Nation
Ugwuanyi Hails Enugu Women’s Development Strides
Women of Enugu State have been commended for the noble roles they play in the development of the state in particular and the nation in general.
The state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi made the commendation while speaking during the flag-off of this year’s August Meeting for women held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, with the theme: “Women and children must be protected as a bedrock of our community”.
Gov. Ugwuanyi stressed that women, worldwide, have contributed immensely in the development of the society, adding that his administration at its inception recognised the pivotal roles played by women in the initiation and effective implementation of government policies and programmes.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Gov. Ugwuanyi pointed out that it was in recognition of the above that Enugu State today has the first female Deputy Governor as well as the first female Chief Judge of the State, in the persons of Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, respectively.
The governor further disclosed that four women were elected as members of the State House of Assembly with three serving as Principal Officers of the House, pointing out that his administration appointed women as Commissioners for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Finance, and Special Duties.
Stressing his commitment to women’s participation in governance, Gov. Ugwuanyi revealed that a woman was elected as Chairman of a local government area under his administration, for the first time in the history of Enugu State.
He therefore reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue to partner women in all sectors of development for the common good of the people of the state.
Ugwuanyi also commended his wife, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi for the laudable roles she is playing through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF) and other children/women intervention and emancipation programmes.
The state chief Executive maintained that the annual August Meeting is timely and a veritable platform for women to unite, reflect and interact on development issues as well as proffer solutions to the challenges confronting them in particular and the society in general.
He therefore urged them to utilise the unique opportunity the gathering provides to chart a new course for their wellbeing, that of their families and the society at large.
In her speech, the Enugu State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Ugwuanyi, emphasised the need for women to take their rightful positions in the scheme of things in the state in particular and the country in general.
Mrs. Ugwuanyi who charged the women to always endeavour to upgrade their cherished sterling qualities, such as education, humility, intelligence, good home management, community leadership, among others, advocated for girl-child education, which she said, liberates the society from the shackles of poverty, ignorance, enslavement, diseases and other problems.
She expressed delight that the Gov. Ugwuanyi administration recognises the roles of women in governance as evidenced in the emergence of the first woman Deputy Governor and first woman Chief Judge, among other enviable positions in the state.
Earlier in her remarks, the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife for signing the Child Rights Act into law and their tenacity towards the fight against gender-based violence in Enugu State, among other women-friendly programmes aimed at improving the living standard of women and children.
Major highlights of the event also include a march-past by women from the 17 LGAs and inspection of farm produce from the council areas by Mrs. Ugwuanyi.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
School Feeding: FG Enrolls 339,642 Pupils In Kebbi
Government has begun biometric data capture of 339,642 pupils in Kebbi State to scale up implementation of the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).
A Principal Administrative Officer, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Malam Aminu Attahiru-Zagga, stated this yesterday in Birnin Kebbi at the start of enumeration of pupils in the state.
Attahiru-Zagga said that the exercise was to ensure that every single child in the country had access to education by providing at least one meal a day to motivate parents to enroll their children.
“We are here to officially flag-off NHGSFP enumeration exercise and capture actual data of pupils biometrically, receiving feeding from the government and cooks which commenced on August 2, 2021 in the state.
“It is important to note that the implementation of NHGSFP began in 2016 by President Muhammad Buhari’s administration with the aim to increase enrolment rates of children from class one to three in public primary schools in the state,’’ he said.
Attahiru-Zagga added that the programme would improve the nutritional and health status of the children, stimulate local agricultural production and boost income of farmers by creating a viable and smallholder markets.
“The programme will also provide empowerment and increase living standard and the local economy.
“The enumeration exercise was aimed at verifying and updating the existing number of beneficiaries of NHGSFP for better effectiveness, transparency and accountability.
“Currently, we have nine million students enrolled and we are expected to increase the enrolment to 10 million pupils nationwide as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The exercise was specifically targeted to reach out to vulnerable Nigerians, widows, poor people and encourage parents to enroll their children in schools,’’ he said.
Attahiru-Zagga called on parents of un-enrolled children to enroll them so that they could benefit from the programme.
The Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, Mr Joseph Yaro-Machika, said the agency was saddled with responsibility of distributing registration forms to public schools.
Yaro-Machika said that personnel of the agency, with support of local councils’ officials were distributing the forms in some areas with security challenges.
He also said the personnel would handle the biometric registration alongside the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engaged for the exercise.
“We will not leave any school un-captured in all the 21 local government areas of the state.
“The corps members will handle the registration exercise of 13 local government areas, while personnel of the agency would conduct the exercise in the remaining eight local government areas that have security challenge issues,’’ he said.
Housewife Prays Court To Caution Husband Over Debt Payment
A 39-year-old house wife, Hannatu Umar, yesterday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, to caution her husband, Abdullahi Umar, against borrowing, and frequently insulting her in the presence of their children.
The complainant, a resident of Rigasa area, also prayed the court to caution her husband against being irresponsible, and to provide food, good shelter and clothing for her and their children.
“He always embarrass me and the children by borrowing money and refusing to pay back, which results to people coming to our house to insult and harass him in the presence of our children.
“ I have been the one paying rent for the past three years; I really want him to change for the sake of our children.
But if he is not ready to change, then it will mean our marriage has to end, “she said.
On his part, the defendant said not all what she said was true, but he apologised, adding that he still loves his wife.
The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, said a woman who wants her husband to change from his bad behaviour would not lie, as she was fighting to save her marriage.
He urged the defendant to be of good character and be a responsible husband and father.
The judge adjourned the case until November 10 for the complainant to report whether her husband’s attitude has changed for the better.
Sack Ngige, Ehanire, Striking Doctors Tell Buhari
As the strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), entered the eighth day, the striking doctors have called for the sack or resignation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Nigige, and the Minister of Health, Dr OsagieEhanire.
The President of the NARD, Dr OkhuaihesuyiUyilawa, who made the call, said those responsible for the strike should resign or be sacked since they cannot handle their responsibilities.
Uyilawa said the association cannot be bullied, adding that those who are the cause of the strike should resign or be sacked since they cannot handle their responsibilities.
The NARD president tackled Ngige for issuing threats of replacement against the resident doctors on national television when the demands they raised had not been met.
“The Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige;the Minister of Health, OsagieEhanire;and the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), TajudeenSanusi, should be sacked, if they cannot handle their responsibilities.
“If you want to toe the line of no work, no pay, I think you will go and look for 16,000 resident doctors to occupy our place.
“I also want to ask Nigerians to ask them and tell them that those who are the cause of the strike that they have not done their work should rather resign or be sacked from the position they hold;because if you cannot deliver, you have no responsibility being there.
“The ministry of health, the ministry of labour, the MDCN registrar, Sanusi, they are the ones to be held responsible for the strike we are on,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, resident doctors in Rivers State have resumed work after one week of participation in the strike.
The Chairman ARD in the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr George Ella, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, said the decision to resume work was taken after consultation with the state government.
“As a product of these engagements, we are happy to inform Rivers people that the legislative processes that will build up to an accelerated hearing and ultimate domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) 2017 has commenced in earnest through the office of the Chairman, House Committee on Health of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
“To reciprocate government gesture and goodwill and to ameliorate the suffering and pains of Rivers people, therefore, congress has resolved that our members should return to the clinics from 08:00AM on Monday, August 9, 2021”.
Ella, who confirmed that they have resumed work to cushion the effect of the strike on Rivers people as well as reciprocate what the governor of the state was doing, however, said they have not called off the strike.
