Column
The ‘Hushpuppi’ Syndrome In Nigeria
The entire Nigerian system has been hushpuppified and we all are playing the ostrich. You want to know how? Then take a few minutes to distill this piece.
Nigerian influencer, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi was recently arrested in Dubai and taken to stand trial in the US on charges bordering on Internet fraud and money laundering. His case has become the metaphor for every wrong thing plaguing the society which is a direct reaction to our collective actions as leaders and followers in this society.
Leaders are either completely oblivious of what to do to re-engineer society for good or (where they know) prefer to look the other way and not act because they think that by their amount of loot they would be immune to the terminal disease plaguing the society which is sure to kill the society. Followers, on the other hand, are either too fearful, poor, stupid or just naive to follow through with what they are supposed to do to make society better.
Take the following few instances among the very many others highlighted below that are classical symptoms of a very gangrenous hushpuppified society:
Bank owners and bank managers send young ladies and married women to go and seek deposits at ‘all cost’, even if it meant selling their bodies to potential customers. The sad news is that after doing that, the customers will still remain the real owners of the monies, the bank owners and managers would only give these deposits to the extremely rich and powerful among us in the society as loans at the expense of building the real sector and the SMEs.
These ladies would not be able to influence the dispensing of such sums as loans to their struggling husbands, friends or relatives who are seriously in need of the monies for one form of development endeavour or another capable of improving the real sector in the society. The bank ladies would at best be promoted, in very rare cases, and some made to repeat this cycle continuously without promotions or even any real gains or value coming to the country.
Lecturers would demand sex for marks from female students and money for marks from male students and, sometimes, money and sex from female students to ‘pass’ them into the society as graduates to come and practice what they are completely unaware of, and untrained for, without bothering or considering the impact on the society.
The police will take bribes from the ‘big men’ in the society to go and arrest an accused (often innocent) without proper investigation and damn the consequences of what those actions might have on the law enforcement and the psyche of the society. They would stand on the road to collect monies from riders of commercial motorcyclists and motorists who constitute themselves as risks to other road users or who are just struggling to earn a living without considering the impacts of their actions on the society.
Pastors and imams would insist that members pay tithes, sow seeds and offerings, and often, the ‘quality’ of such offerings, is directly proportional to their levels and degrees of recognition in the church. This is done without considering the impact of their actions on the society. They even give some of these so-called ‘givers’ awards and recognition of best partners even though they are very much aware that these individuals have no real jobs but are just thieves, 419ers, dupes and Internet fraudsters stealing from innocent people in the society through their various evil schemes.
Parents do not ask but celebrate their teenage sons and daughters yet to leave secondary school, who are already spending money on expensive properties and lifestyles without asking where they got such monies. Even though they are aware that those children do not have qualifications or skills to even do any job that can pay them as little as N30,000 a month, most parents are still comfortable celebrating those children, ignoring the consequences of their action on the other children and the society.
Politicians are busy thieving, stealing, laundering and ‘eating’ public money entrusted into their care by the people, not doing anything near real development of the people and the society for the four to eight-year period they are in office. They come out eventually from office and establish some ‘evil’ pension laws for themselves that would make them continue with the stealing of the commonwealth of the people without considering the impacts of their actions on the treasury and the society.
Citizens collect paltry sums of money or wrappers and bags of rice to sell their votes and turn back to pray for God to touch the hearts of their benefactor politicians to do good for the society without understanding the consequences of their actions on the society.
University professors rig illiterates and verified Agberos into offices and every year they (as ASUU members) keep going on strike seeking for better working conditions and improvement of the university system from the same clueless people without understanding the full weight and consequences of their action on the society.
Young girls step out of their homes dressed for school and other public places without wearing bra, thus literally exposing their bodies and nipples as if to say ‘I am available, you can come and take it’. They do this rubbish and more because society has become so numb and perverted that nobody or only very few tell them how profane their dress sense is.
Nigerians only celebrate and share posts of those who expose and flaunt nudity on social media, skimming and passing by very meaningful posts without liking, sharing or commenting on them simply because there is no ‘vain value’ attached to them.
Do not even get me started on the health sector in Nigeria. The doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, Health Maintenance Organisations, National Health Insurance Scheme, the patients and even the corporate organisations. Hmmm… let me hold my peace here for now on this
A society where politics is more profitable than industry, and where developmental discoveries and copyrights cannot guarantee one’s daily bread because of the actions and inactions of our leaders, nay dealers, is one that would remain hushpuppified for a long time.
By: Andy Akpotive
Akpotive wrote from Port Harcourt.
Column
Nigerian Dream
Nigerians have their collective and individual dreams about themselves’ and about their country.
Nigeria has an estimated population of more than 200 million people. In their divergent demographics they exude their dreams of successes, prosperity and even ethnic supremacy struggles and leadership, the good, the bad and the ugly. Dreams, however, must have positive values.
The dreams of Nigerians could be found in their history, in their trials, fears, achievements and in their narratives, in their culture and tastes.
In the last edition of CATALOGUE I discussed the need for Nigerians to always WALK THEIR TALK. I was reacting to the poor outing of our athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Some of the readers who responded to the column spoke about a contradiction based on the fact that Nigerians won two medals, silver and bronze.
Others said it was an anticlimax, recalling the fact that the 60 man Nigerian athletes needed to surpass the 1996 Atlanta Olympics exploits, where Nigeria won two gold medals. 1996 Games is now the bench mark which must be overtaken.
The absence of Nigeria in the football event was the most devastating experience to many Nigerian sports lovers.
The dream of every sports lover in Nigeria is to see Nigeria rule the world in sports. We saw the glee and euphoria that greeted the Olympic Eagles in 1996 at Atlanta. Sadly, governance in sports is nose diving and killing the Nigerian dreams in that direction.
In their dream of a great nation in sports Nigerians would recall the era of great athletes and world beaters like DICK TIGER who was world Feather weight champion. They wish the era of Tony Koyegwachi at world meets in boxing should be back.
They would wish that the Nigerian British Boxer and world Heavy weight champion Anthony Joshua reigned under the Nigerian flag.
Jesse Owens born James Cleveland was an American sprint star, four time Olympic gold medalist who specialized in sprints and long jump. He is seen as the greatest athlete in track and field. He was true exemplification of natural West African raw energy which Nigerian athletes had appropriated and slumped.
Jesse Owens once said, “We all have dreams, but in order to make our dreams come into reality, it will take an awful lot of determination, dedication, self discipline and effort”.
The dream of an average American black is to beat the white man, and excel beyond their expectations. Jesse Owens demonstrated this trait at the Berlins Olympics of 1936, when he outpaced all comers to win Gold in the sprint. He thus single handedly crushed and demystified the myth of Adolf Hitler and his Aryan race supremacy. In a single sports meet he broke the heart of the Almighty Adolf Hitler and enthroned the black dominance in short Distance races with four gold medals.
Nigerians yearn for the days of Innocent EGBUNIKE, the Ezinwa brothers, the era of Mary Oyeali, and Chioma Ajunwa in track and field.
The dream of Nigerian dominance in the Quartet 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays is gone. Improvement on the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where Innocent Egbunike led the Quarter in 4 x 400 to win bronze is fast evaporating. Watching the clips of the 1987 All African Games in Nairobi, one could be happy seeing Innocent Egunike an Olympic medalist win the 400 meters with effortless grace. I can recall President Arap Moi was impressed with his feat, saying the Nigerian was not “innocent”. One could see the dream, the expectation of Nigerians come alive in the euphoria of that victory. According to Paul Valery, the best way to make your dream come true is to wake up”.
Nigerians must wake up to embrace their dreams of a great country, the giant of Africa in all aspects of human development.
Wake up to embrace the dream of economic prosperity, political stability, secure and stable polity where no one is oppressed.
Nigerians must wake up to embrace their individual dreams of greatness. In sports, every athlete who wants to be like Allyson Felix, one of the greatest sprinters of all times with 10 Olympic medals can begin now to prepare.
Cheating kills a dream. That was the story of Blessing Okabare, who was suspended on suspicion of drugs.
Nigerians who see negative pursuits as the only way to accomplish their dreams are not dreaming but are having a night mare.
That is what the Nigerian youth who wants to get rich quick and indulges in drug pushing goes through. Most often, they go down the grave or jail.
To make dreams come true and wake up on the right side of life, Nigerians must reject bad role models.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Democracy: Revolution Cannot Help Us
Indeed, Nigeria is passing through a perilous time in her 60 years of existence. Nobody, not even the ‘seers’ that flood the space with prophecies, ever imagined the nation will deteriorate to this stage where animals are valued more than humans, as animals are nowadays killed with good reasons unlike humans. Only Chinua Achebe foresaw it a bit in his book, Things Fall Apart. The novelist bewailed when the country was a heaven compared to the present agonising predicaments.
It began with Boko-Haram insurgency to abduction, banditry and presently the ceaseless killings and destruction of public facilities. Nobody is safe, not even the poor or school children. Everybody is trapped; civilians and security personnel are gunned down daily in the style of Nollywood and Hollywood movies. This is the outcome of prolonged abysmal system failure. By the ugly events virtually on daily basis, it points to the number of firearms in private hands particularly the youth. How did firearms get to them?
Government failed to deal with the crisis timely. Initially, terrorists ambushed citizens while asleep, raped women, killed the men and abducted children; nothing happened. From there, they graduated to kidnapping for ransoms and then banditry; nothing happened. None arrested and prosecuted, instead, sustained pleadings and warnings. Meanwhile, many that committed minor offences were regularly arraigned and moved into custody. Government’s negligence particularly long silence on the herdsmen onslaught, banditry and kidnappings across regions contributed to the rise in criminal activities. With huge inflows, crimes became relished livelihoods.
Recently, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation disclosed that government was about to prosecute 400 Boko Haram’s sponsors arrested from raids in April at Lagos and some northern states. The question is; from the period the insurgents began terrorising the nation, could this sensibly be the first arrest? Again, when precisely, will the prosecution begin? We must tell ourselves the truth, and not call a spade — a long spoon. The country as presently constituted runs on double-standard. It began with running different legal systems; Criminal Code in the south while Penal Code and Sharia Laws in the north. What a country!
The fake national unity paved way for nepotism that tears the nation to pieces. Presently, all service chiefs hail from one region. Key appointments are lopsided favouring the same region, leading to turmoil. Beyond these, it results to high criminal activities, including liberal proliferation of firearms, now spreading to other regions. Perceptively, some criminals have confidence to escape justice over their crimes knowing that their people occupy most sensitive positions. What a blooper on Nigeria’s hurried self-rule when unprepared!
Nonetheless, some groups of people were drumming songs of war against ‘June 12 – the nation’s Democracy Day’ to takeover government forcefully. This is a colossal blunder. Instructively, revolution is anti-democracy and a popular feature of military regimes. Democracy has its procedures, and doesn’t entertain a revolution except nonviolent protests. Those calling for a revolution to unseat an elected president are gullibly misled. If a president can be removed by street mass actions, it means no president can survive it because every ruling party will also have oppositions.
The acceptable tools for changing a democratic government are election and impeachment. Any violent attempt before its time elapsed is treasonable felony. Emphatically, only the Parliament, exercising sovereignty for the people, is the statutory body empowered to remove an elected president, vice president, governors and their deputies from office, and strictly through stipulated procedures, and exclusively at plenary, not in the streets. The procedures are detailed in Sections 143 and 144 of the 1999 Constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended. Any person or group plotting to pull down a government by self-help is a novice, and deficient as far as democracy is concerned.
The golden truth must be told. Destruction of public assets, endless killings, kidnapping and other social disorders can only worsen the dented-image of the nation and scare foreign investors from the country. It cannot change a government save the Parliament thinks otherwise and institutes impeachment processes. Recently, many lament that key multinationals bypassed Nigeria to site their Africa’s headquarters in neighbouring countries which will open up those nations’ economies and create employment opportunities to their citizens. Who gains and who loses? All Nigerians, of course! Nigeria that yearly produces about 100,000 fresh graduates is the loser. No foreign investors will push its funds to a society with instability and criminal activities. This must be noted.
The tragedy is also a lesson for the northern region. They aggressively motivated their youths into criminalities for amnesty programme, as granted Niger Delta with justified demands. Then, with firearms, the youths abduct, while these leaders pose as negotiators for ransoms. Sensibly, the negotiators benefit too. Recently, Southeast youths misleadingly joined and rapidly destroying their enviable, cherished economic space through mayhems like northern youths. Only the Southwest and South-south zones cautiously pursue their agendas with wisdom and decorum.
Thus, the sensible revolution to strategise about is to elect a good successor in 2023. Anarchy will worsen the existing predicaments. This is the reason 2023 election calls for sober reflections. It is not a time to naively boycott election or for bigoted nomination of ‘I-can-lead’ politicians. Nigeria’s economy can only advance through proficient leadership with ideas and innovations.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
By: Carl Umegboro
Column
Morass Of Decaying Values
Every society has cherished values that are hallowed from generation to generation. Such values are rooted in their culture. Culture is the totality of the modus Vivendi of a people or way of life. So when such values begin to decay, it splashes on all aspects of society. That Nigeria is caught up in a morass of decaying values is no longer in doubt.
It is often more convenient for the people in any leadership dispensation to always point at the leadership and subject them to critical scrutiny. Such scrutiny sometimes, are not aligned to what should be the responsibility of the ordinary people who should hold on to values of good citizenship and ethics. Professor Chinua Achebe in his work on “The Trouble with Nigeria”, weighs more on the side of the followership than the leadership.
When you look at the Nigeria state, you will see the justification in that opinion. Yes, we agree that the followership is a reflection of the leadership. We also agree that a people get the leadership they deserve.
The Greek civilization had looked at the polity and came out with the relationship between leadership and followership. The most interesting is their classification of people with respect to roles and disposition in the well being of the polity. The Greek picked out a group they described as citizens. The Citizen according to the Greek is one who is well equipped with knowledge and skills to live in the realm of the public. The citizen should be able to see oneself as a member of the common wealth of the nation. He has an understanding and experience of what is civil and what is not, his rights and obligations. So when Nigerians speak of citizens and they speak of good and bad citizen, there is a contradiction. Those they call bad citizens are the class of people the Greek referred to as IDIOTS. The Greek idiots are not selfless, indeed the Greek identified the idiots as not being mentally deficient but those who are selfish and private in their actions and inactions. This is unlike our common understanding of idiots. The most important trait of the Greek idiot is the lack of public philosophy, knowledge and virtue.
In all, they do not have the common good of the public in mind. They are unethical and reckless. They are found in all strata of society. In Nigeria unfortunately they constitute a large population with dominant negative and decaying values in all aspects of our national life.
This phenomenon has led to the increasing population of the Greek Idiots. They are seen everywhere constituting nuisance in traffic, dumping refuse indiscriminately. These Greek idiots have also increased their negative nuisance value in the area of noise pollution, criminality of all sorts, even in the houses of worship.
Positive values are almost dead and buried. Values have been explained as ideals with which we evaluate actions with different perspectives.
Every ethnic nationality, communities and families have time tested values. The unfortunate situation in Nigeria today is that we have lost the value of decorum, respect for self and others. Our national values of respect for the rights of others have been eroded.
How else can one explain the nuisance of noise pollution in cities in Nigeria. In Port Harcourt the law against noise pollution has been taken for granted. Loud noise beyond the accepted decibel has become the norm rather than the exception.
Those whose offices are located close to Mile one park are in danger of losing their auditory well being as record sellers use loud speakers to unleash all manner of sounds into the confines of their business enclosures or officers.
These mobile record sellers are allowed to push their truck of noise pollution around the city center disturbing the neigbhourhood unhindered. Those who are supposed to enforce the state laws on noise pollution have remained adamant.
It is unfortunate that Nigerians which the Greek Philosophers would like to call idiots have refused to restrain themselves from all manner of unethical practices. People no longer have respect for residential places. Churches are located within residential homes mounted with horn speakers. Loud worship sessions rent the air at all times of the day even all nights. The worst case scenario are those who have cell worship groups that use loud speakers to disturb their neigbours and damming the consequences all day, all night.
They are those that Greek philosophers call idiots because all they think about are themselves, not their neigbours, not the state and the laws that are supposed to protect the rights of other citizens.
Maybe these persons in religious and secular sectors are waiting for the state to set up taskforces to enforce sanity in the state capital. These adults are quick to point at youths who have lost their family values, they are quick to point at some corrupt politicians who are also part of the Greek idiots but not themselves. They are holy and those who complain are demonic and must be consumed by Holy Ghost fire.
It takes a good followership to have the right leadership.
How can we have a sane society when there is a followership that have lost it?
Such followership breed bad leaders and even when good leaders emerge they make governance difficult for them.
The case of worship houses reminds us of the saying which poses a question that “if gold rust what should iron do”? We all are caught up in a morass of decaying values.
By: Bon Woke
Trending
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
- Maritime3 days ago
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
- Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
- Politics3 days ago
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
- Featured3 days ago
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
- Editorial3 days ago
RITCS: The Way To Go
- Politics3 days ago
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy
- Sports3 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa