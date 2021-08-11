Nation
School Feeding: FG Enrolls 339,642 Pupils In Kebbi
Government has begun biometric data capture of 339,642 pupils in Kebbi State to scale up implementation of the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).
A Principal Administrative Officer, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Malam Aminu Attahiru-Zagga, stated this yesterday in Birnin Kebbi at the start of enumeration of pupils in the state.
Attahiru-Zagga said that the exercise was to ensure that every single child in the country had access to education by providing at least one meal a day to motivate parents to enroll their children.
“We are here to officially flag-off NHGSFP enumeration exercise and capture actual data of pupils biometrically, receiving feeding from the government and cooks which commenced on August 2, 2021 in the state.
“It is important to note that the implementation of NHGSFP began in 2016 by President Muhammad Buhari’s administration with the aim to increase enrolment rates of children from class one to three in public primary schools in the state,’’ he said.
Attahiru-Zagga added that the programme would improve the nutritional and health status of the children, stimulate local agricultural production and boost income of farmers by creating a viable and smallholder markets.
“The programme will also provide empowerment and increase living standard and the local economy.
“The enumeration exercise was aimed at verifying and updating the existing number of beneficiaries of NHGSFP for better effectiveness, transparency and accountability.
“Currently, we have nine million students enrolled and we are expected to increase the enrolment to 10 million pupils nationwide as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The exercise was specifically targeted to reach out to vulnerable Nigerians, widows, poor people and encourage parents to enroll their children in schools,’’ he said.
Attahiru-Zagga called on parents of un-enrolled children to enroll them so that they could benefit from the programme.
The Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, Mr Joseph Yaro-Machika, said the agency was saddled with responsibility of distributing registration forms to public schools.
Yaro-Machika said that personnel of the agency, with support of local councils’ officials were distributing the forms in some areas with security challenges.
He also said the personnel would handle the biometric registration alongside the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engaged for the exercise.
“We will not leave any school un-captured in all the 21 local government areas of the state.
“The corps members will handle the registration exercise of 13 local government areas, while personnel of the agency would conduct the exercise in the remaining eight local government areas that have security challenge issues,’’ he said.
Nation
Housewife Prays Court To Caution Husband Over Debt Payment
A 39-year-old house wife, Hannatu Umar, yesterday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, to caution her husband, Abdullahi Umar, against borrowing, and frequently insulting her in the presence of their children.
The complainant, a resident of Rigasa area, also prayed the court to caution her husband against being irresponsible, and to provide food, good shelter and clothing for her and their children.
“He always embarrass me and the children by borrowing money and refusing to pay back, which results to people coming to our house to insult and harass him in the presence of our children.
“ I have been the one paying rent for the past three years; I really want him to change for the sake of our children.
But if he is not ready to change, then it will mean our marriage has to end, “she said.
On his part, the defendant said not all what she said was true, but he apologised, adding that he still loves his wife.
The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, said a woman who wants her husband to change from his bad behaviour would not lie, as she was fighting to save her marriage.
He urged the defendant to be of good character and be a responsible husband and father.
The judge adjourned the case until November 10 for the complainant to report whether her husband’s attitude has changed for the better.
Nation
Sack Ngige, Ehanire, Striking Doctors Tell Buhari
As the strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), entered the eighth day, the striking doctors have called for the sack or resignation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Nigige, and the Minister of Health, Dr OsagieEhanire.
The President of the NARD, Dr OkhuaihesuyiUyilawa, who made the call, said those responsible for the strike should resign or be sacked since they cannot handle their responsibilities.
Uyilawa said the association cannot be bullied, adding that those who are the cause of the strike should resign or be sacked since they cannot handle their responsibilities.
The NARD president tackled Ngige for issuing threats of replacement against the resident doctors on national television when the demands they raised had not been met.
“The Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige;the Minister of Health, OsagieEhanire;and the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), TajudeenSanusi, should be sacked, if they cannot handle their responsibilities.
“If you want to toe the line of no work, no pay, I think you will go and look for 16,000 resident doctors to occupy our place.
“I also want to ask Nigerians to ask them and tell them that those who are the cause of the strike that they have not done their work should rather resign or be sacked from the position they hold;because if you cannot deliver, you have no responsibility being there.
“The ministry of health, the ministry of labour, the MDCN registrar, Sanusi, they are the ones to be held responsible for the strike we are on,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, resident doctors in Rivers State have resumed work after one week of participation in the strike.
The Chairman ARD in the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr George Ella, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, said the decision to resume work was taken after consultation with the state government.
“As a product of these engagements, we are happy to inform Rivers people that the legislative processes that will build up to an accelerated hearing and ultimate domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) 2017 has commenced in earnest through the office of the Chairman, House Committee on Health of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
“To reciprocate government gesture and goodwill and to ameliorate the suffering and pains of Rivers people, therefore, congress has resolved that our members should return to the clinics from 08:00AM on Monday, August 9, 2021”.
Ella, who confirmed that they have resumed work to cushion the effect of the strike on Rivers people as well as reciprocate what the governor of the state was doing, however, said they have not called off the strike.
Nation
Enugu Monarchs Urge Women To Protect Public Amenities
The Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers has urged women to assist and be in the vanguard of protecting public amenities within their communities in the state.
The Chairman of the council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, gave the advice on Sunday while speaking with women at their annual August Meeting held at Christ the King Catholic Parish, Ezema Olo in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.
Agubuzu, who is the traditional ruler of Ezema Olo community, noted that the deep involvement of women in protecting public amenities had become imperative since they are major beneficiaries of such public facilities.
According to him, women usually visit places where “we have public amenities such as bore holes, hospitals, markets”, among others and they have constant touch with them to routinely know how they are faring.
He specifically appealed to women to protect these public amenities from vandals, abuse by children and mischievous adults by stopping them or reporting immediately to the appropriate town or community leaders.
“It is our collective challenge to defend, protect and maintain all the government amenities and facilities located in our kingdoms and communities.
“We should regard them as what belongs to us, our children and children’s children.
“The amenities and facilities are not the property of the Federal, state or local Government or those of the traditional Rulers.
“They belong to all of us and we should all join hands to preserve and maintain them,” he reasoned.
The traditional ruler also expressed regret on the downturn of the economy, which had made provision and even replacement of damaged/stolen public amenities by government/donor agencies difficult.
“Today, the various governments at each level are striving but they have limited resources to meet the demand for public amenities in each community or kingdom in the state.
“Hence, we must do the needful to protect those still serving us,” he further advised.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
