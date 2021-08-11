NSCDC Arrests Man For Alleged Kidnap, Rape In Kwara

As the strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), entered the eighth day, the striking doctors have called for the sack or resignation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Nigige, and the Minister of Health, Dr OsagieEhanire.

The President of the NARD, Dr OkhuaihesuyiUyilawa, who made the call, said those responsible for the strike should resign or be sacked since they cannot handle their responsibilities.

Uyilawa said the association cannot be bullied, adding that those who are the cause of the strike should resign or be sacked since they cannot handle their responsibilities.

The NARD president tackled Ngige for issuing threats of replacement against the resident doctors on national television when the demands they raised had not been met.

“The Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige;the Minister of Health, OsagieEhanire;and the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), TajudeenSanusi, should be sacked, if they cannot handle their responsibilities.

“If you want to toe the line of no work, no pay, I think you will go and look for 16,000 resident doctors to occupy our place.

“I also want to ask Nigerians to ask them and tell them that those who are the cause of the strike that they have not done their work should rather resign or be sacked from the position they hold;because if you cannot deliver, you have no responsibility being there.

“The ministry of health, the ministry of labour, the MDCN registrar, Sanusi, they are the ones to be held responsible for the strike we are on,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, resident doctors in Rivers State have resumed work after one week of participation in the strike.

The Chairman ARD in the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr George Ella, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, said the decision to resume work was taken after consultation with the state government.

“As a product of these engagements, we are happy to inform Rivers people that the legislative processes that will build up to an accelerated hearing and ultimate domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) 2017 has commenced in earnest through the office of the Chairman, House Committee on Health of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“To reciprocate government gesture and goodwill and to ameliorate the suffering and pains of Rivers people, therefore, congress has resolved that our members should return to the clinics from 08:00AM on Monday, August 9, 2021”.

Ella, who confirmed that they have resumed work to cushion the effect of the strike on Rivers people as well as reciprocate what the governor of the state was doing, however, said they have not called off the strike.