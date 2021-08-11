Editorial
NIHSA’s Alert: Bracing For More Floods
Speaking at the public presentation of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency’s (NIHSA) 2021 An
nual Flood Outlook (AFO) in Abuja, May this year, the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, disclosed that communities in 28 states in the country stood the risk of experiencing varying degrees of flooding in 2021.
“The floods projections show varying severity across parts of the country. In summary, the 2021 AFO forecast indicates that 32 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will fall within the moderate probable flood risk areas. It is expected from the forecast that 121 local government areas in 28 states will fall within the highly probable risk areas. The states surrounding Rivers Niger and Benue are, without doubt, going to experience severe flooding”, he said.
The minister who noted that floods are usually accompanied by health risks through contamination of potable water sources, expressed the fear that the effect of this year’s flooding might be exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore urged all the tiers of government, policy makers and every other stakeholders to take appropriate measures to avert maximum impact.
In the same vein, the Director General of the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr Clement Nze, last month, warned Nigerians to expect heavy flooding this year, listing Lagos and Ogun States as likely to experience further flood-related disasters.
Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, July 28, the NIHSA DG said “As at today, flood disasters have occurred in many states, notably in Lagos Councils of Mushin, Shomolu, Victoria Island, Lekki, Marina; Keffi in Nasarawa, Onitsha in Anambra; Owerri in Imo; Aba, Abia; Ilorin and Offa, Kwara; Kaduna; Bori, Rivers; Ijebu Ode, Ogun; Asaba, Delta; Jalingo, Taraba; Gashua, Yobe; Ado Ekiti, Ekiti; Akure town, Ondo; Katsina; Maidugiri, Borno and Enugu. It must be pointed out that virtually all the flood incidents above were caused by poor drainage systems as localised rainfall generated the urban flooding. River flooding and coastal flooding are yet to set in”.
Mr Nze, therefore, urged states and local government councils, stakeholders, multi-national companies, public-spirited individuals and philanthropists to, without delay, swing into action with measures to prevent the danger ahead instead of waiting to rehabilitate victims.
Last Friday, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) sounded the alarm for Nigerians to brace up for imminent floods between the months of August and October this year.
Speaking with journalists after sensitising some residents on how to avoid flooding, the Director of Operations of NEMA in charge of Ekiti, Ondo and Osun States, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, said 28 states and 102 local government areas face the prospect of being flooded any moment from now due to impending heavy rainfall in the country.
“There is a prediction from NIMET in February, and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in May, informing us of impending heavy rainfall due to climate change and the Ozon layer that will lead to flooding”, Mr Afolanyan said, adding that rising water levels could also result when dams are opened to release water while Cholera outbreak resulting from drinking water contamination is a direct consequence.
Flooding is, no doubt, a yearly occurrence during the rainy season. However, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) states that extreme weather patterns caused by long-term global climate change increase the likelihood of floods while the Nigeria Metrological Agency 2021 seasonal climate forecast indicates that Nigeria is expected to experience unprecedented heavy down pours.
There is no doubt that the alarm bells being sounded by the various national and international agencies on the looming flood disasters in the country are to alert Nigerians, governments at all levels, relevant agencies and all stakeholders of what is to come with a view to getting them prepared to appropriately and adequately respond.
Across the globe, flooding is already causing calamitous damage with Germany and Belgium already losing more than 170 lives to the severe natural disaster. In Nigeria, the impact of flooding killed about 68 people, affected 320 LGAs in 35 states, including the FCT, displaced 129,000, destroyed houses and washed away farmlands. This year, 816 Nigerians across 26 states have already died from Cholera, a disease that is directly associated with flooding.
As noted by the relevant agencies with the impending floods, Nigeria faces critical food security challenges already compromised and complicated by the intractable security situation and the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic. An urgent spirited intervention from everyone concerned is, therefore, needed to save lives, mitigate social disruptions and ameliorate economic dislocations among the people.
The Tide believes that there is nothing anybody can do to stop the disaster waiting to happen from taking effect, but there is certainly a lot that can be salvaged with all hands on deck. The National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Federal Ministry of Information and its counterparts in the states and their corresponding organs in the local government areas must quickly swing into action and spread the message to all the nooks and crannies of the country, sensitising Nigerians and enlightening them on the appropriate things to do.
The emergency management and response agencies at all levels should be adequately equipped to live up to their responsibilities. Local government councils must be at the vanguard of desilting drains and opening up blocked water paths while taking seriously the issue of development control.
Finally, the people must be made to take personal responsibility to imbibe the culture of ensuring that drains and waterways are regularly cleared of debris while jettisoning the habit of throwing solid wastes in the gutters. Of course, the duty to contain the devastating effect of the predicted dangers of the 2021 flood season in the country is every Nigerian’s.
Column
Nigerian Dream
Nigerians have their collective and individual dreams about themselves’ and about their country.
Nigeria has an estimated population of more than 200 million people. In their divergent demographics they exude their dreams of successes, prosperity and even ethnic supremacy struggles and leadership, the good, the bad and the ugly. Dreams, however, must have positive values.
The dreams of Nigerians could be found in their history, in their trials, fears, achievements and in their narratives, in their culture and tastes.
In the last edition of CATALOGUE I discussed the need for Nigerians to always WALK THEIR TALK. I was reacting to the poor outing of our athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Some of the readers who responded to the column spoke about a contradiction based on the fact that Nigerians won two medals, silver and bronze.
Others said it was an anticlimax, recalling the fact that the 60 man Nigerian athletes needed to surpass the 1996 Atlanta Olympics exploits, where Nigeria won two gold medals. 1996 Games is now the bench mark which must be overtaken.
The absence of Nigeria in the football event was the most devastating experience to many Nigerian sports lovers.
The dream of every sports lover in Nigeria is to see Nigeria rule the world in sports. We saw the glee and euphoria that greeted the Olympic Eagles in 1996 at Atlanta. Sadly, governance in sports is nose diving and killing the Nigerian dreams in that direction.
In their dream of a great nation in sports Nigerians would recall the era of great athletes and world beaters like DICK TIGER who was world Feather weight champion. They wish the era of Tony Koyegwachi at world meets in boxing should be back.
They would wish that the Nigerian British Boxer and world Heavy weight champion Anthony Joshua reigned under the Nigerian flag.
Jesse Owens born James Cleveland was an American sprint star, four time Olympic gold medalist who specialized in sprints and long jump. He is seen as the greatest athlete in track and field. He was true exemplification of natural West African raw energy which Nigerian athletes had appropriated and slumped.
Jesse Owens once said, “We all have dreams, but in order to make our dreams come into reality, it will take an awful lot of determination, dedication, self discipline and effort”.
The dream of an average American black is to beat the white man, and excel beyond their expectations. Jesse Owens demonstrated this trait at the Berlins Olympics of 1936, when he outpaced all comers to win Gold in the sprint. He thus single handedly crushed and demystified the myth of Adolf Hitler and his Aryan race supremacy. In a single sports meet he broke the heart of the Almighty Adolf Hitler and enthroned the black dominance in short Distance races with four gold medals.
Nigerians yearn for the days of Innocent EGBUNIKE, the Ezinwa brothers, the era of Mary Oyeali, and Chioma Ajunwa in track and field.
The dream of Nigerian dominance in the Quartet 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays is gone. Improvement on the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where Innocent Egbunike led the Quarter in 4 x 400 to win bronze is fast evaporating. Watching the clips of the 1987 All African Games in Nairobi, one could be happy seeing Innocent Egunike an Olympic medalist win the 400 meters with effortless grace. I can recall President Arap Moi was impressed with his feat, saying the Nigerian was not “innocent”. One could see the dream, the expectation of Nigerians come alive in the euphoria of that victory. According to Paul Valery, the best way to make your dream come true is to wake up”.
Nigerians must wake up to embrace their dreams of a great country, the giant of Africa in all aspects of human development.
Wake up to embrace the dream of economic prosperity, political stability, secure and stable polity where no one is oppressed.
Nigerians must wake up to embrace their individual dreams of greatness. In sports, every athlete who wants to be like Allyson Felix, one of the greatest sprinters of all times with 10 Olympic medals can begin now to prepare.
Cheating kills a dream. That was the story of Blessing Okabare, who was suspended on suspicion of drugs.
Nigerians who see negative pursuits as the only way to accomplish their dreams are not dreaming but are having a night mare.
That is what the Nigerian youth who wants to get rich quick and indulges in drug pushing goes through. Most often, they go down the grave or jail.
To make dreams come true and wake up on the right side of life, Nigerians must reject bad role models.
By: Bon Woke
Editorial
RITCS: The Way To Go
For many years, Nigeria has been combating a considerable infrastructure deficit because the economy is not generating sufficient revenues to close an infrastructure gap estimated at $3 trillion by Moodys. The African Infrastructure Development Index strongly indicates that the country ranks 23 out of 54 African economies in infrastructure development. It is an appalling performance. That is why the country has to be forward-looking.
Nigeria faces weak organic incomes and suffocating debt servicing. Between January and May 2021, the Federal Government raised N1.84 trillion but spent N1.8 trillion on debt charges. This translates into 98 per cent of total debt service revenues. The debt profile is similar to the 99 per cent of revenues used for debt servicing in Q1 2020.
To get out of the self-imposed embarrassment, the Federal Government conceived the idea of infrastructure funding by implementing a tax policy to promote infrastructure development. In January 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into effect the Companies Income Tax (Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme) Order 2019.
This tax system allows the participating company to recover costs incurred in the construction or rehabilitation of eligible roads as income tax credits payable by the partaking company. The tax credit can be carried forward to future years until it is fully used and redeemable. A company taking part in the scheme may sell or transfer its unused tax credit to others.
Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, said the strategy would stimulate private sector investment in Nigerian roads across critical economic corridors and industrial clusters, relieving the government of the burden of funding the initial outlays for these investments. She has a point. Indeed, if properly implemented, the programme has the potential to improve Nigeria’s road infrastructure. It may also enable the government to utilise public funds on other sectors of the economy apart from roads.
Several participating companies have already expressed an interest in the scheme and are involved in projects execution. These include MTN: 110km Enugu-Onitsha Road in Anambra State in exchange for tax credits; Transcorp Group: Oyigbo-Izuoma-Mirinwayi-Okoloma-Afam Road; Access Bank: Oniru axis of VI-Lekki Circulation Road in Lagos State.
Others are GZI Industries: Umueme Village Road, Abia State; Mainstreet Energy: Malando-Garin-Baka-Ngwaski Road; The BUA: Bode-Saadu-Lafiagi Road; Eyinkorin Road and Bridge; NLNG: Bodo-Bonny Bridges and Road and the Dangote Group: Obajana-Kabba Road, among others.
Dangote Cement Plc is the most prominent participant in this system. A tax credit certificate worth N22.3 billion was awarded to the firm to construct the Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Road in Lagos and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba Road connecting Kogi and Kwara States.
We appreciate Buhari’s Federal Government for this innovative approach to infrastructural development in the country and expect other companies to join the fray as it promises to give the nation’s infrastructure a facelift. As a result, participating companies will control cash flows rather than make cash payments. They can also give value to society by picking the assets they seek to finance.
Critics of the model insist that it could deprive the nation of income if more companies adopt the regime. However, while we think that revenue target is important as projected by the castigators, it is not as significant as the optimisation of funds when collected. The question is: are we getting value for money? Given the present high level of corruption, this is surely the safest way to proceed.
The initiative has different attractions for various stakeholders. For the government, it is the ability to execute more development projects within a short time. For companies, they have a combination of brand edge and cash flow management. Cement manufacturers, for example, are also able to record improved sales of their products used in road construction; hence, they benefit both explicitly (financially) and implicitly (brand improvement).
However, the success of this enterprise and any other will depend greatly on the transparency of the process and the sincerity of the parties concerned. The policy itself is well established, and unless there are corrupt proclivities on the part of any party, it should function congruously.
Also, the Order setting up the contrivance, expected to last for 10 years, does not indicate the criteria for selecting eligible roads and participants that would construct or refurbish such roads. We also note that there is no dispute resolution mechanism in the Order, particularly concerning the determination of the cost of projects.
Furthermore, when compared to returns on other investments, it is doubtful whether the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) — currently 11.5% — is sufficient return on project cost, especially for companies for which an Eligible Road would not positively improve their operations and grow their businesses. Those are critical questions the Federal Government must address for the model to succeed.
To ensure that the attractiveness of the strategy is not diminished, a constant review to deal with the grey provisions of the Order and manage any stakeholder concerns arising from the implementation of the scheme is imperative. Again, action is needed to ensure that the model is executed impartially nationwide to effectively finesse the widespread infrastructure gap throughout the country.
Editorial
Comply With S’Court Order On Oil Wells
The planned ceding of 17 disputed oil wells located at Akri and Mbede to Imo State recently assumed a
sudden twist when the Supreme Court ordered the Federal Government to observe a stay of action on the alleged plan. The Rivers State Government took Imo State to court over the disputed oil wells.
The Supreme Court made the order while ruling on an ex parte application brought before it by counsel for the Rivers State Government in the case, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN). The order was given to prevent the alleged plan to cede the disputed wells to Imo State, while the substantive suit instituted by the state government is still pending before the court.
Restrained thereafter by the apex court were the office of the Attorney General of the Federation as well as his Imo State counterpart from embarking on any action regarding the ownership of the wells under consideration until the ownership issues and the questions surrounding them are properly resolved.
Also ordered were the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Office of the Accountant-General who were barred from approving, implementing, or giving effect in any manner to a letter from the RMAFC office with reference number RMC/O&G/47/1/264 of July 1, 2021, which cancelled the equal sharing of proceeds from the 17 oil wells between Rivers and Imo States.
One of the reliefs sought by the Attorney General of Rivers State is the apex court’s “declaration that the boundary between Rivers State and Imo state, as delineated on Nigeria administrative map, 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations are inaccurate, incorrect and do not represent the legitimate and lawful boundaries between Rivers and Imo State”.
Equally demanded by the plaintiff is a declaration that as far as Nigeria’s administrative map 10, 11 and 12th editions and other maps bearing similar delineations relate to the boundary between Rivers and Imo, the said maps are unlawful and void, and cannot be relied on to determine the extent of the territorial governmental jurisdiction of Rivers State and to determine the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account, including the application of the principle of derivation and other revenue allocation principles as contained in the 1999 Constitution.
Similarly, the state government sought a declaration that the oil wells within Akri and Mbede communities are wrongly attributed to Imo State and that they are all oil wells within the territory of Rivers State and form part of the state, and that only Rivers State is entitled to receive the full allocation of the distributable revenue from the oil wells, based on the derivation as contained under Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution.
Only a few years ago, Rivers State was in a similar brawl with its Bayelsa counterpart over ownership of Soku oil wells. In the course of this dispute, a grand plan to forcibly annex certain Rivers State’s communities to Bayelsa State was laid out despite legal declarations on the matter.
Curiously, the dispute which got to the Supreme Court was supposed to have been resolved by the correction of an error in the delineation of the inter-state boundary in the 11th edition of the administrative map of Nigeria prepared by the National Boundaries Commission (NBC) and the office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation in 1999.
In that case, the Supreme Court also ordered that all monies from contested oil wells be deposited in an escrow account by the RMFAC. That was, indeed, the position of things until the then Rivers State Governor, Rt Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, alerted the state and the nation about the secret disbursement of N17 billion from the escrow account to Bayelsa State by former President Gooduck Jonathan’s administration.
We commend the Court for issuing the injunction that has so far prevented the two neighbouring states from aggravating the situation. It is in the interest of peace that the Federal Government respects the judgment of the Supreme Court. In observing the restraining order, the Bayelsa/Rivers States scenario, where clandestine disbursements were made to our sister state, should not be replicated in any form whatsoever.
The RMFAC should act appropriately by discontinuing to pay monies from disputed wells to either state until the matter is resolved. As such, an escrow account is suggested. This account should be subject to periodic evaluation to determine whether changes have occurred. Any shortfall must be explained.
Importantly, the NBC should be up and running in its core mandate of defining and delimitating boundaries between states, local government areas or communities in accordance with delimitation instruments or documents established for that purpose. It is disturbing that despite the commission’s mandate, more than 150 active border disputes resulting from non-delimitation of boundaries exist within and between states across Nigeria.
More often than not, the commission’s intervention in the settlement of boundary crisis in Nigeria, even after judgements of the Supreme Court, were always belated and came after loss of human lives and property. Boundary issues would have to be dealt with urgently. That is why we urge the NBC to take adequate steps to investigate such conflicts around the country to curb widespread disputes arising from non-delimitation of Nigeria’s internal boundaries.
Governor Nyesom Wike is rhapsodised for always protecting the assets and resources of Rivers State. But for his proactive steps, that would not have happened. We welcome the court’s decision and call on Wike to continue to defend the interests of the state in favour of its people. It demonstrates the Governor’s belief in due process in his fight against injustice to the state.
Trending
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
- Maritime3 days ago
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
- Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
- Featured3 days ago
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
- Editorial3 days ago
RITCS: The Way To Go
- Politics3 days ago
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
- Sports3 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
- Politics3 days ago
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy