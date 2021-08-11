Sports
Iyaye Applauds Ambassador Adamu For His Warm Reception
The Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Honourable Boma Iyaye, has applauded the Nigerian Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, Martin Senkom Adamu, for his grand reception to players and officials of Rivers Angels all through their stay in Abidjan.
Iyaye made this known during a lunch reception organised by the Ambassador for the team on Friday before they left for the airport.
According to the Commissioner, Ambassador Adamu and the Embassy made the team feel at home throughout the over two weeks spent in Abidjan.
“I want to specially thank the Ambassador and Embassy from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of our Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, I say thank you,” said Hon. Iyaye.
“While I was in Nigeria, I was well informed on how you attended to the team, from arrival and otherwise.
“You could have decided to send a representative to attend to the team but you took it upon yourself to be present in all of their affairs and welfare.
“We appreciate everything you’ve done for us and pray for God to keep you, so you can extend this gesture to other Nigerian teams that come to Côte d’Ivoire,” he added.
Honourable Iyaye also commended the team’s head of delegation to Abidjan, Alhaji Babagana Kali, for being with the team for the entire duration of the WAFU B qualifiers.
In his response, an Executive Member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Kali, appreciated the Nigerian Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire for his warm reception and said his support was immense and was looking forward to more partnership with the Embassy.
Sports
AFN To Announce Team, Tackles Indiscipline
The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has canvassed the need to instill discipline among the junior athletes preparing for the World U20 Athletics Championship scheduled to hold at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, Kenya from August 17 to 23.
Indiscipline among athletes has been a major problem for Team Nigeria at major championships, and the AFN says it would do everything possible to tame it at the junior level.
AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, told newsmen that some of the issues that arose in Nigeria’s camp at the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games could have been avoided if the athletes were able to demonstrate some level of discipline.
“For instance, our athletes need to understand some basic things that lead to success at major events like the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics Games,” Okowa said.
“This idea of athletes staying awake late in the night browsing on social media to attend to friends and relations when they have an event the following morning has to stop. It takes self-discipline to attain results at major competitions.”
Okowa continues: “A lot of things were blown out of proportion by some of our athletes in Tokyo and many Nigerians back home believed them.
“I have no blame in everything that happened at the Olympics Games. People should be fair and say the truth. As president of the AFN, it is not everything that I will react to, but there are certain things our athletes should not do at competition grounds.”
He revealed that the AFN would take the issue of discipline of athletes very serious, beginning with the squad for Nairobi 2021 World Junior Championships.
“We need to instill discipline on our junior athletes to Kenya. They should be able to realise that it is only a self-disciplined athlete that can excel at major competitions.
“We will sit them down and tell them the story behind the successes of some of past Nigeria’s great athletes. It is very important,” Okowa stated.
Meanwhile, Team Nigeria’s squad to the U20 World Championship will emerge today.
Athletes from different parts of the country began camping in Asaba on July 23, the day Tokyo Olympics Games started.
The athletes took part in open trials on July 29, but today’s final selection will determine the fate of those to make the trip to Nairobi.
Sports
Sambawa Urges FG To Invest In Sports
Former Sports Minister, Saidu Sambawa, has called on the Federal Government to invest more in sports in order to achieve the desired results.
Speaking from his US base, Sambawa in a statement, said the minister’s records in his last two years in office were commendable.
He also commended the country’s contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“I like the way he (Dare) started and I am happy with every step he has taken so far. If not for the 10 athletes that were disqualified during the Games, I was very confident that Team Nigeria would win at least five medals.
“Despite the setbacks, I want to commend the athletes and the ministry for rising to the challenge and returning home with silver and bronze medals from Tokyo. That is our best achievement in a long while,” Sambawa said.
“I appeal to the Federal Government to give more funds to the ministry as sports has so much potential to tap from as a country,” he added.
“If the Federal Government can put 10 per cent of what they invest on security into sports development, in five years, millions of Nigerian youths will be taken off the streets and be meaningfully engaged and billions of dollars will be coming as remittances from Nigerian talents scattered abroad,” he added.
Sports
HiFL: Warriors Battle Steelers For Quarter Final Spot
The University of Ilorin football team, UNILO-RIN Warriors, will today tackle KSU Steelers of Kogi State University in a much-anticipated round-of-16 second leg fixture of the Higher Institutions Football League.
In the reverse fixture played at the Kogi State University Stadium, Anyigba, UNILORIN Warriors were forced to a 1-1 draw after Michael Fashanu’s goal was cancelled out by KSU Steelers’ Pelumi Babatunde’s strike.
An outright win in the midweek encounter will see the Warriors progress to the quarter-finals.
The Director of Sports, UNILORIN, Prof. Olufunmilola Dominic, who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin on Monday, ahead of the game, expressed optimism that the coach Isiaka Gambari-led team would make the entire university community proud.
She called on fans to support the team.
Meanwhile, UNILAG Marines (University of Lagos) will hope to tame FUTA Tigers when they welcome the Akure boys in a mouth-watering clash in Lagos.
ABU Nobles travel to North-Central for their clash against UAM Tillers in Makurdi, while it is UNN Lions vs IAUE Minders of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Nsukka.
Trending
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
- Maritime3 days ago
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
- Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
- Featured3 days ago
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
- Editorial3 days ago
RITCS: The Way To Go
- Politics3 days ago
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
- Sports3 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
- Politics3 days ago
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy