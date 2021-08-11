Health
Health Benefits Of Eating Apples
Apples are quite expensive in the African Clime. Except in South Africa, where it is grown commercially, in other parts apples come in varieties.
Naturally, apple is one of nature’s richest fruits in terms of nutrient and usage. It is best consumed raw, so one can enjoy the huge antioxidants and other flavonoids that help build the body. Below are its many uses:
- Tackles High Blood Pressure:
Savour a juicy apple and you may help keep your ticker healthy in the process. “Studies have linked apple consumption with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, which may be related to the cholesterol-lowering benefits of the soluble fibre found in apples,” say researchers.
Soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gellike material, according to the Mayo Clinic. According to the University of Illinois, soluble fibre helps prevent cholesterol buildup in the lining of blood vessel walls, therefore lowering the incidence of atherosclerosis (restricted blood flow in the arteries due to plaque buildup) and heart disease. It can also help lower blood pressure levels. A study found that a higher intake of soluble fibre was associated with a decreased cardiovascular disease risk.
Research shows that eating apples (or pears) regularly was associated with a 52 percent lower stroke risk. Furthermore, a study published in February 2020 in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that eating two apples a day helped study participants lower both their LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
2. Eating Foods With Fibre, Including Apples, Can Aid Digestion
You’ve likely heard that fibre is good for digestion — and what you’ve heard is true! According to Harvard Health Publishing, both types of fibre (soluble and insoluble, which means it can’t be absorbed in water) are important for digestion. And you’re in luck — apples have both types, according to the University of Illinois.
Soluble fibre helps slow down digestion, allowing you to feel full, and also slows the digestion of glucose, which helps control your blood sugar. Meanwhile, insoluble fibre can help move food through your system and aid with constipation and regularity, per Harvard.
Just be sure to eat the apple skin, which contains much of the apple’s insoluble fiber, according to the University of Illinois in the USA.
- Apples Can Support a Healthy Immune System
Who doesn’t want a stronger immune system going into autumn? Apples might be an important tool in your immune-supporting tool kit.
According to research in animals, a diet filled with soluble fibre helped convert immune cells that were pro-inflammatory into anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting ones. Another animal study, published in May 2018 in the journal Immunity, found that a diet high in dietary fibre protected mice against the flu. Whether those effects would be seen in humans is unclear until there are more studies.
Still, there’s reason to believe that apples may bolster immunity, in part because they contain immune-boosting vitamin C. A review published in November 2017 in the journal Nutrients found that vitamin C plays many roles in helping the immune system function, such as by strengthening the epithelial (a type of tissue) barrier against pathogens and guarding against environmental oxidative stress, such as pollution to radiation, according to research.
- It’s Diabetic-Friendly Fruit
If you have type 2 diabetes, consider adding apples to your diet. Sure, they’re a fruit, but it’s a common misconception that people with diabetes can’t eat fruit.
In this case, apples’ soluble fibre can help slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream and may improve blood sugar levels, the Mayo Clinic notes. Plus, per Mayo, a healthy diet that includes insoluble fibre can lower your odds of developing type 2 diabetes in the first place.
Furthermore, a study of people with type 2 diabetes published in August 2016 in Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine found that regularly consuming soluble fibre helped reduce insulin resistance and improved blood sugar and triglyceride levels.
- The Antioxidants in Apples May Play a Role in Cancer Prevention
While there’s no one surefire way to prevent cancer, apples could help play a role. “Apples may reduce the risk of certain cancers, which researchers speculate is related to the antioxidants found in apples,” says Anzlovar. Research suggests that apples have a very high level of antioxidants, and in laboratory studies, these antioxidants have been shown to limit cancer cell growth.
A review published in October 2016 in Public Health Nutrition found that eating apples regularly is associated with a reduced risk of certain cancers, including colorectal, oral cavity, esophageal, and breast cancers.
The fiber in apples may provide cancer-preventing perks. A study published in March 2016 in the journal Pediatrics found that women who ate more high-fiber foods during adolescence and young adulthood (especially lots of fruits and vegetables) had a lower breast cancer risk later in life.
And another study, published in January 2019 in the journal The Lancet, found that a diet high in dietary fiber could protect against colorectal cancer and breast cancer, as well as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
6. Apples Can Support Healthy Weight Loss
A diet rich in fruit (and vegetables) can help you maintain a healthy weight — or shed pounds — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because apples are filled with dietary fiber, they are high on this list. “Fiber slows digestion and the rise of blood sugar, keeping you satiated and less likely to overeat,” says Levinson.
According to that study in The Lancet, people who ate the most fiber had a significantly lower body weight. Research shows that overweight women who ate three apples a day lost 1.22 kg (2.7 pounds) after 12 weeks.
At only 95 calories for a medium-sized apple, this fruit is one you’ll want to keep on hand when sweet cravings strike.
- Apples May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Time to start eating more apples and other flavonoid-rich foods like berries and tea. Research published in August 2020 in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that adults age 50 and older who included only a small amount of flavonoid-rich foods like berries, apples, and tea in their diet were a whopping 2 to 4 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and related types of dementia over 20 years compared with people who ate more flavonoid-rich foods.
On top of that, a review published in January 2020 in the journal Biomolecules found that quercetin, a flavonoid found in apples, protects neurons from oxidative damage and contains other anti-Alzheimer’s disease properties, too.
By: Kevin Nengia
HIV/AIDS: UNICEF, Breakthrough Train Managers On ART
Towards checking HIV/AIDS treatment gaps among children and adolescent UNICEF, in collaboration with “Breakthrough Partnership Project” have trained about 15 Case Managers on Paediatrics Anti-retroviral Treatment (ART) in Port Harcourt.
Making this known during an exclusive interview shortly after the training, the Health Specialist, UNICEF Rivers Field, Dr Anslem Audu, said the training was aimed at equipping the trainees on skills that would enable them improve the quality of HIV / AIDS ART services offered children and adolescents in treatment sites across Rivers State.
“We’re training some group of Health workers as Case Managers for the implementation of paediatrics ART services, scaling up paediatrics ART services to the children and adolescents in Rivers State.
“We expect that these various Case Managers that have been trained will be deployed to the treatment sites and act as Case Managers.
“As Case Managers, they are to monitor the children using the ART, ensuring that they use the drugs consistently, and to ensure that the child on ART is virally surprised while on treatment”, he said.
According to Dr Audu, the ultimate intention is to ensure that Case Managers were deployed to all the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State at the end of the day.
“In each LGA we will train and deploy at least five Case Managers that will monitor the sites. It’s a gradual thing. This present training is for about 15 Case Managers, for a start”, he said.
Also speaking, the Programme Manager, Elizabeth Glaser Paediatrics Foundation, Nigeria, Dr Nguavese Torbunde, explained that the reason for the need for Case Managers was to ensure that children and adolescent living with HIV were retained in the treatment programme.
“A lot of them (children and adolescents) are not adherent to their medication.
This means they are not taking their drugs the way they should, which also means that their viral load is not suppressed.
“This is why we need these care givers (Case Managers) to look after them, and take care of them, monitor them, so that they can get virally suppressed”, she said.
Towards achieving this objective, DrTorbunde said her organization is working closely with the State Government, through the State Ministry of Health and State Primary Healthcare Management Board.
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatrics Foundation are the executors of the Breakthrough Partnership Project, in collaboration with UNICEF in Rivers State.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Resident Doctors Threaten To Continue Strike As Govt Stalls Dialogue
The House of Representatives’ intervention into the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors NARD has stalled.
The meeting, organised by the House Committee on Health Services was going fine until the issue of allowances was raised.
The Minister of Health (State), Olorunbe Mamora, said the issue of allowances was still in court, hence the government could not give commitment.
Expressing anger, NARD’s President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, issued a threat, warning that the union will not call off the strike if the government continued to frustrate dialogue using the court case.
Okhuaihesuyi, who was obviously vexed with the position of the minister said, “If the government continues to use this case to frustrate this matter, I can assure you that this strike will continue.”
The Chairman of the Committee, Tanko Sununu, appeared not to be pleased with the statement by NARD’s president and ordered that the statement be withdrawn. Okhuaihesuyi consequently withdrew the statement, however, accused the government of lying about the court case.
It would be recalled that the doctors embarked on strike on the 2nd of August, over issues of Resident Doctors Training areas, minimum wage regularisation and others.
Following the withdrawal of the statement, the Chairman of the Committee ruled that the Ministry of Health should provide evidence that there was an ongoing case in court.
NANNM Demands Sustainable Health Hazard Allowance
The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) yesterday in Abuja reiterated its demand for a sustainable health allowance for members to boost commitment.
The Chairman of NANNM, FCT Council, Mrs Deborah Yusuf, made the demand after a road walk to commence the week-long activities for the 2021 International Nurses Week.
She said that as frontline health workers, nurses were prone to various diseases, hence the need for a sustainable health hazard allowance to ensure commitment.
According to her, some nurses lost their lives to Covid-19 in the FCT and in the country.
“This is the more reason why government needs to look into the demand of sustainable health hazard allowance.’’
Yusuf said that the road work was all about keeping the nurses fit to be able to withstand challenges in the nursing profession.
She reiterated the importance of exercise to the body, saying it would help the nurses to maintain healthy lifestyle “and come out of all medical challenges.
“We have decided that since we are the ones giving our clients information on their health, we need to live by example and that is the essence of this exercise, just to keep fit.
“We are ready to put in our best in the healthcare delivery system because as you know, nurses are always at the frontline and that is why we are here.”
The Technical Assistant to the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello, Titus Okoro, welcomed and appreciated the nurses during the walk to the FCT Administration (FCTA).
Okoro, who represented the minister, said that the FCTA was already looking into the nurses’ demand, as discussion about it had been on recently.
According to the minister, the FCTA is proud of the nurses in the way their association stands strong in spite of the Covid-19 challenges.
The Director, Nursing Services, FCT Hospital Management Board, Mrs Grace Eleri, also appreciated the nurses for the road walk, saying it showed the nurses were still focused without being mindful of the COVID-19 challenges.
Eleri, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Nursing Services, FCT Hospital Management Board, Mrs Oseni Bako, wished the association well in their discussions during the week-long programme.
Mr Ismail Bello, the acting General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), appreciated the nurses for putting a comradeship status by embarking on the road walk.
Bello said that the nurses association was at the NLC office since NANNM was an affiliate of NLC, adding that the association was fully represented within the board of NLC.
“We have a lot of representation of nurses in NLC, this shows how important the association is, we understand the challenges nurses face, we will surely continue to work with you,” he said
