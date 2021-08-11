Sports
Disqualified Athletes: We Will Probe, Uncover Causes, Says Dare
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says he has directed a full investigation to unravel the causes behind the disqualification of 10 athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Report had it that long jumper Ruth Usoso, Favour Ofili, and eight others were disqualified from the Tokyo Games by the Athletics Integrity Unit after they failed to undergo the three mandatory out-of-competition tests.
Dare, in a statement he signed, which was made available to Tidesports on Monday, said the ministry did everything possible to ensure the disqualified athletes achieved their dreams of being Olympians.
Tidesports source gathered that he also took responsibility for the disqualification and apologised to the affected athletes.
“First is the mishap resulting in 10 Team Nigeria athletes ruled ineligible to compete for missing their mandatory out-of-competition tests. When notice of this ruling got to me, I immediately mobilised my team and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria leadership to see how the situation could be salvaged.”
“We mounted a vigorous appeal process with the Athletics Integrity Unit and had the team members complete the tests. However, timing became the critical issue. Despite our energetic appeal, the deciding committee made its announcement which gave no latitude to our team members for what was only an inadvertent lapse.
“As minister, I ensured that all necessary approvals were done so that all requisite tests and exams could be timely completed. For me, this unfortunate incident is most painful because these athletes had prepared long and hard and also in view of the challenging circumstances due to Covid-19.
“As the minister, I must bear some institutional responsibility for this lapse. I also had to depend and expect that each person in the long and often technical chain will perform their role expeditiously and with precision. Unfortunately, somewhere along the line someone failed in their responsibility and as minister, I bear the responsibility and brunt of the criticism. But that is not enough. I must move to ensure that Nigeria never experiences another such moment.”
He added, “I have ordered a full investigation that will not only uncover what happened but will also, recommend a process where such lapses can never occur in the future and initiate leveraging compliance monitoring technology to guardrail this.
“I have personally apologised to the affected athletes. Here and now, I personally apologise to all Nigerians for this ineligibility episode. The AFN has also taken responsibility and apologised to the athletes and to Nigerians,” Dare added.
Dare also said to ensure such an incident did not happen again, the new Medical and Anti-doping Commission had been established.
The sports minister also said the country would do everything to support Blessing Okagbare as she appealed her provisional ban after testing positive to Human Growth Hormone.
On the performance of the athletes which was overshadowed by the controversy generated by the $2.7 million Puma kits deal, Dare said the ministry would investigate what transpired.
He described the 2020 Olympics outing as Nigeria’s best in 13 years.
“Following from the above, the issue relating to the competition wears vis-a-vis the alleged arrangement with Puma is most unfortunate. I have demanded a proper investigation into this matter. Such an inquiry will unearth the truth about how some people tried to sabotage Nigeria’s participation and undermine the country and our Olympic athletes,” he added.
He also said the video released by shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, was an embarrasement to the country.
AFN To Announce Team, Tackles Indiscipline
The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has canvassed the need to instill discipline among the junior athletes preparing for the World U20 Athletics Championship scheduled to hold at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, Kenya from August 17 to 23.
Indiscipline among athletes has been a major problem for Team Nigeria at major championships, and the AFN says it would do everything possible to tame it at the junior level.
AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, told newsmen that some of the issues that arose in Nigeria’s camp at the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games could have been avoided if the athletes were able to demonstrate some level of discipline.
“For instance, our athletes need to understand some basic things that lead to success at major events like the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics Games,” Okowa said.
“This idea of athletes staying awake late in the night browsing on social media to attend to friends and relations when they have an event the following morning has to stop. It takes self-discipline to attain results at major competitions.”
Okowa continues: “A lot of things were blown out of proportion by some of our athletes in Tokyo and many Nigerians back home believed them.
“I have no blame in everything that happened at the Olympics Games. People should be fair and say the truth. As president of the AFN, it is not everything that I will react to, but there are certain things our athletes should not do at competition grounds.”
He revealed that the AFN would take the issue of discipline of athletes very serious, beginning with the squad for Nairobi 2021 World Junior Championships.
“We need to instill discipline on our junior athletes to Kenya. They should be able to realise that it is only a self-disciplined athlete that can excel at major competitions.
“We will sit them down and tell them the story behind the successes of some of past Nigeria’s great athletes. It is very important,” Okowa stated.
Meanwhile, Team Nigeria’s squad to the U20 World Championship will emerge today.
Athletes from different parts of the country began camping in Asaba on July 23, the day Tokyo Olympics Games started.
The athletes took part in open trials on July 29, but today’s final selection will determine the fate of those to make the trip to Nairobi.
Sambawa Urges FG To Invest In Sports
Former Sports Minister, Saidu Sambawa, has called on the Federal Government to invest more in sports in order to achieve the desired results.
Speaking from his US base, Sambawa in a statement, said the minister’s records in his last two years in office were commendable.
He also commended the country’s contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“I like the way he (Dare) started and I am happy with every step he has taken so far. If not for the 10 athletes that were disqualified during the Games, I was very confident that Team Nigeria would win at least five medals.
“Despite the setbacks, I want to commend the athletes and the ministry for rising to the challenge and returning home with silver and bronze medals from Tokyo. That is our best achievement in a long while,” Sambawa said.
“I appeal to the Federal Government to give more funds to the ministry as sports has so much potential to tap from as a country,” he added.
“If the Federal Government can put 10 per cent of what they invest on security into sports development, in five years, millions of Nigerian youths will be taken off the streets and be meaningfully engaged and billions of dollars will be coming as remittances from Nigerian talents scattered abroad,” he added.
HiFL: Warriors Battle Steelers For Quarter Final Spot
The University of Ilorin football team, UNILO-RIN Warriors, will today tackle KSU Steelers of Kogi State University in a much-anticipated round-of-16 second leg fixture of the Higher Institutions Football League.
In the reverse fixture played at the Kogi State University Stadium, Anyigba, UNILORIN Warriors were forced to a 1-1 draw after Michael Fashanu’s goal was cancelled out by KSU Steelers’ Pelumi Babatunde’s strike.
An outright win in the midweek encounter will see the Warriors progress to the quarter-finals.
The Director of Sports, UNILORIN, Prof. Olufunmilola Dominic, who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin on Monday, ahead of the game, expressed optimism that the coach Isiaka Gambari-led team would make the entire university community proud.
She called on fans to support the team.
Meanwhile, UNILAG Marines (University of Lagos) will hope to tame FUTA Tigers when they welcome the Akure boys in a mouth-watering clash in Lagos.
ABU Nobles travel to North-Central for their clash against UAM Tillers in Makurdi, while it is UNN Lions vs IAUE Minders of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Nsukka.
