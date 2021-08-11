Commissioner Debunks Religious, Ethnic Colouration In Slaughter Market Closure

The State Government has said the permanent shut down of the Oginigba slaughter market in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state has no religious or ethnic colouration.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Fred Kpakol said this when he appeared as a guest on 92.3 Nigeria Info, a radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt.

Kpakol said contrary to claims in some quarters that the action was meant to dislodge some persons, it was part of the urban renewal measures of the present administration.

“This decision to close the market was taken after the meeting of our executive council on August 2, 2021. This decision is in line with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike’s Urban Renewal programme to display the aesthetic beauty of Port Harcourt and Rivers State.

“It was not done with any religious colouration, neither does it have any ethnic bias nor politically motivated. It is not sentimental. So, there will be no need for anybody to pour vituperations on government.”

The commissioner explained that the land where the slaughter was located belonged to the Oginigba people and by extension Rivers people and not the federal government, saying, “The state (Rivers) reserved the absolute right on the use or otherwise of this land.”

While stressing the need for people to do their businesses in line with best practices, he said there are 43 slaughters in the state.

“The status of this abattoir in the state. There are 43 abattoirs in Rivers State. They are scattered around and I must ask that everybody must do their businesses in line with best standard practices. The Oginigba slaughter came into operation in 1979, 1981 and it has three slabs. One for goat, one for cattle and one for pigs.

“But I want to put it on record that one and a half years ago, about the 27th day of March 2020, the Oginigba slaughter was closed down because of very poor sanitary conditions in that environment. The government found out that if that market was not closed, it was going to negatively impact our people.

“Right now if you go to that environment, it houses criminals. There is a place called post three. In this post three, all the criminals in this state are there. If you move out in the night, 6pm, 7pm, they will snatch your bag. Prostitutes are also there,” the Agric commissioner added.

Continuing, he said: “You know an environment where prostitutes are, invites criminals.

“Market is not supposed to be where people will sleep, defecate and do all sort of things. The health situation in the state was compromised. So, it was not very good for us. The government now decided and we took a very good decision”.