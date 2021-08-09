Maritime
MWUN Tasks NIMASA, RSG On Insecurity On Waterways
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Kula Unit, Rivers State, has called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Rivers State Government to deploy the Nigerian Navy Services and maritime police formations to Kula/ Abonnema waterways to tackle insecurity in the area.
The union said its members were afraid to ply the route due to act of insecurity and abduction of boat owners and passengers.
Chairman, MWUN, Kula Unit, Comrade Wisdom Iderima, disclosed this while narrating his ordeals in the hands of kidnappers.
Comrade Iderima was one of the seven passengers abducted by suspected sea pirates along Abonnema/ Kula waterways two weeks ago. They were released after six days in captivity.
He called for the quick intervention of the Navy and other sister security agencies to save lives and property in the area.
Iderima who narrated how he and his colleagues were fed with garri and beaten with knives and sticks, said 10 speed boats belonging to his colleague were stolen by sea robbers in the area.
He noted that the activities of pirates had scared away investors in the area and reduced Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) accruable to the state.
According to him, passengers from the communities are afraid of travelling to Port Harcourt by boat for fear of being abducted by pirates.
“Our passengers are afraid to travel any longer by boat, we the boat drivers are also afraid for our lives”, he said.
The Tide recalls that five members of MWUN were abducted by suspected sea robbers two weeks ago alongside three others in a commercial boat heading to Port Harcourt. They were released following interventions by many stakeholders.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
NPA Accuses Security Officials Of Sabotaging E-Call-Up System
The Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, has accused security officials of sabotaging the electronic call-up system for trucks plying the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos.
Koko accused the military men, policemen, and officials of NPA security department of interfering in the effective functioning of the electronic call-up system and eto application used by truck drivers in accessing the ports.
The NPA boss made the accusations in Lagos during a press conference.
He decried the mounting of several checkpoints in and around Apapa by security agencies with a view to extorting money from port-bound truck drivers.
He said NPA was concluding plans to improve on the call-up system by introducing the use of Quick Response (QR) codes by truck drivers to gain access into the ports.
A QR code, which is a type of barcode, is a machine-readable optical label that contains information about the item to which it is attached. In practice, QR codes often contain data for a locator, identifier, or tracker that points to a website or application.
“One of the first executive actions I took when I was appointed was to visit the Tin Can-Apapa corridor to ensure that the right things are done and the right infrastructure is deployed. We are getting there gradually.
“We have put in measures to minimise the congestion in and around the Port. NPA was using manual manifest and call-up system which was not very effective because of human interference.
“We have brought in eto electronic call-up system to ensure smooth inward and outward movement of cargo from the port. The idea was to ensure that all trucks coming in are supposed to move from trailer parks to the Truck Transit Park (TTP) at Lilypond, Ijora, then to the port.
“TTP was supposed to have deployed some physical and electronic infrastructure but that was not done. When I was appointed, I gave them ultimatum to ensure that those items are installed as quickly as possible. I can assure you that there has been more deployment of assets by TTP.
“The idea of enforcement, whatever you come up with, there must be enforcement; so we liaised with the Lagos State Government to ensure that we have the right security operatives on ground.
“We have also collaborated with the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), which has brought a bit more sanity to the system.
“Because of our intense focus, there is already some improvement. There is better flow of traffickers, but let me finally say that the major hindrance to eto is the road. The Tin Can corridor is bad. We have had discussions with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that the construction company deploys its equipment to start construction around that area,” he said.
He explained that rather than use the eto app, some truckers find a way to use military men.
“You find out that at night, military men escort vehicles (into the port), which is sabotage,” he said.
Koko also said that street urchins and touts, commonly known as ‘Area boys’, take advantage of the chaotic traffic situation on the Lagos port access roads to extort money from truck drivers.
“They (area boys) are involved in extortion and find ways to divert these trucks. We discovered a building not far away from Apapa gate where one can get a number plate printed in less than 20 minutes.
“There are also saboteurs even among our staff, well, we had to issue queries to NPA staff involved and we are taking actions. We have sent some home to allow for proper investigation. Others have been queried and some have been moved across ports.
“We have made it clear that we shall not tolerate saboteurs in the system, no matter where they are coming from”, the NPA boss said.
Maritime
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
The Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd.), says the nation’s maritime environment accounts for about 70 per cent of the Federal Government’s revenue.
He said that the government was concerned about rising activities of oil thieves, illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandals that constituted threat to the nation’s revenue generation.
He stated this during the presentation of 50 gunboats to the Navy by Aiteo firm to tackle attacks on critical oil and gas facilities by vandals.
“More worrisome is the fact that sustained oil pipeline vandalism has led to environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, resulting in agitations in the region.
“This underscores the need to employ a robust protection and defensive measure that would encompass the surveillance, monitoring and prompt interdiction of potential threats”, he said.
Also speaking, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Iraboh, said the new platforms would be deployed to complement other internal security operations across the country.
Iraboh assured that the boats would be used for its set objectives of securing lives and property, including the nation’s oil and gas installations.
Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Aiteo firm, Benedict Peters, said the company decided to donate the equipment to the Navy due to series of attacks on critical oil and gas facilities by vandals.
A director in the company, Andrew Oru, who represented the COE, expressed optimism that the equipment would complement Federal Government’s efforts in tackling the menace.
“We know that the Nigerian Navy stands in the best position to address this menace if adequately equipped and supported.
“Aiteo resolved to maximally lend its hands of fellowship by handing over these operational support equipment to enable the navy to secure the waterways and facilities”, he said.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Piracy: MWUN Tasks NIMASA On Security Of Inland Waters
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to extend the activity wing of the Deep Blue Project to the inland waterways to curb piracy and other forms of criminal activities.
The Deep Blue Project consists of Nigeria’s maritime security assets commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.
Despite the launch of the USD195 million maritime security assets, criminal acts have persisted in the Gulf of Guinea (GOG) and the nations inland waterways, witnessing the abduction of eight persons including five maritime workers, along the Kula-Abonnema River.
Speaking on the abduction, Deputy General Secretary of MWUN, Comrade Oniha Erazua, urged NIMASA to extend the coverage of the Deep Blue Project to the inland waters considering the incessant abduction of travellers along the waterways.
“It’s appalling that five of our workers were abducted suddenly. It took the intervention of some stakeholders to get them rescued eventually. Our coastal waters are essential to the economy of the country and should be secured.
“Should we now leave our inland waters insecure to the detriment of our workers? It shouldn’t be. We are begging NIMASA to extend the activity wing of the Deep Blue Project to the inland waters that are prone to kidnapping and all other maritime related crimes”, he said.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Wike, Others Pay Tributes To Late Fidelis Odili
- Sports4 days ago
‘Odunayo Will Peak In Paris 2024’
- Sports4 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Unsuccessful In Women’s 4 x 100m Relay
- Business4 days ago
Report Ranks Nigeria 2nd Poorest In Food Affordability
- Sports4 days ago
HiFL: Olowu Targets Quarterfinal Ticket With OAU Giants
- Business4 days ago
Customs Seizes Elephant Tusks, Others Worth N22.3bn In Lagos
- Sports4 days ago
Aisha Buhari Cup: Lagos Pledges To Showcase Football Fiesta
- Business4 days ago
FG Hires JP Morgan, Others On $6.2bn Fresh Borrowing