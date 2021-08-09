Sports
Kenya’s Kipchoge Fulfills Olympic Legacy
Eliud Kipchoge says he has “fulfilled” his legacy after the Kenyan became the first athlete since 1980 to retain an Olympic marathon title at Tokyo 2020.
Kipchoge, only the third person to win successive Olympic marathons, finished in two hours eight minutes 38 seconds.
Regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time, the 36-year-old crossed the line one minute 20 seconds ahead of the Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye.
In the race for bronze, Belgian Bashir Abdi edged out Kenyan Lawrence Cherono.
“I think I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back-to-back. I hope now to help inspire the next generation,” world record holder Kipchoge said.
“Tokyo 2020 has happened, it means a lot. It means there is hope. It means we are on the right track to a normal life,” he told Tidesports source. “We are on the track to our normal lives, that is the meaning of the Olympics.
“I am happy to defend my title and to show the next generation, if you respect the sport and be disciplined you can accomplish your assignment.”
It is a fourth Olympic medal for Kipchoge, who famously recorded the first sub two hour marathon in 2019.
Sports
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
Bayelsa State’s two main football clubs, the Bayelsa United and the Bayelsa Queens Football Clubs are to receive brand new buses before the commencement of the next football league season.
The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa while giving a pre-match pep talk to the players, coaches and officials of the two teams, ahead of their Aiteo FA Cup final matches.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who said the two teams had made Bayelsa proud for getting to the final of the FA Cup, assured them that they would have their buses as part of government efforts to boost their morale before, during and after every league season.
The Deputy Governor who said he was at the stadium to encourage the teams, lauded them for their perseverance and assured them of government’s full support towards winning.
“We want to thank you for your show of confidence and perseverance. Initially we were afraid with the way things were going, thinking you will crash out at the group stages of the competition, but you all survived. You have shown that you are Bayelsans in spirit and in physical.
“The state is proud of you; the government is proud of you. I decided to personally come to witness this last training session and speak to you and encourage you. The best way to ask a person to do more is to thank him and encourage him.
“We will ensure that before the next football league season starts, the two teams will have their buses, because the best way to tell somebody thank you is to reward them positively for the feat achieved”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Sports
Football Competition, Veritable Tool To Fight Social Vices – Coach
The head coach of Future Stars Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Churches Benibo, has described football competition in the grassroots as one of the best ways to bring children out of social vices in the society.
He said that, if the children are engaged in different sporting activities at the grassroots they will have no time to Indulge in cultism.
Benibo stated this, at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, just after his boys defeated, Bright Stars football academy, 4-2 via panelty, after playing goalless draw in the regulation time of the semi final match of the ongoing Sir P, Under 13 football tournament, at the Ruomuji football pitch, Port Harcourt.
He commended his boys, for a job well done adding that, he is happy for their performance so far in the competition.
“ I love the tempo of the game, because both teams played well.
I need more effort from my boys because the final game is not going to be easy.
This is our year, as I speak with you, my boys are also in the final of The Kings football tournament at number six field and today we are through with this competition as well.
We need more competitions, for the past three weeks the children are engaged and it will take off their minds form social vices in the society,” Benibo stated.
He commended the organiser of the tournament, saying that to gather children from different parts of Port Harcourt was not easy.
“ I think we need more competitions to engage the children in the grassroots,” he said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
Team Nigeria was placed 74th at the end of the 2020 Tokyo Games yesterday and eighth best among the 54 African nations at the Games.
Tidesports source reports that Team Nigeria won two medals comprising one silver and one bronze, after being represented by 55 athletes.
While Ese Brume won the bronze medal from the women’s long jump event, Blessing Oborududu won the silver medal from the wrestling event’s women’s freestyle 68kg.
The Games which began on July 23 and ended yesterday had 93 of the 206 participating teams making it to the medals table,including 13 of the 54 from Africa.
