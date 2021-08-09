News
Insecurity: Buhari, Colossal Failure, PDP Slams FG, Masari
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) took a swipe at the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, over his recent lamentations on the spate of insecurity in his state, advising the governor to be courageous enough by telling President Muhammadu Buhari that he has “failed” to protect Nigerians, contrary to his electioneering promises.
This is as the main opposition party noted that the former House of Representatives’ Speaker is doing a great disservice to his people, “who have fallen victims to persistent banditry, owing to President Buhari’s incompetence and inability to secure the nation, by not shading his parochial politics to join other patriotic Nigerians in voicing out to President Buhari, the truth of his failures.”
In the words of the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, “It is indeed a distressing and colossal mark of failure that President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, is being taken over by bandits, who are now overrunning local governments, killing, raping, maiming and pillaging innocent citizens, while Mr President, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the fronts, continues to recede deeper into the safety and comfort of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.”
He said, “It is totally upsetting that while Mr President is busy with his unnecessary rhetoric in Abuja, bandits, according to Governor Masari, are having a field day in persistent attacks on 10 local government areas, killing and robbing innocent citizens on daily basis.
“While it is common knowledge that President Buhari has failed and especially, in his three-pronged focus of security, economy and anti-corruption, it is however regrettable that his administration could be so aloof, cold and unperturbed as bandits ravage our citizens in most states and particularly in Mr President’s home state. What a failure!
“President Buhari and Governor Masari must know that there is no way history will be kind to them and their party, the APC, for their incompetence, insensitivity and failure in governance, which have brought so much devastation to our dear nation.
“The PDP for the umpteenth time calls on President Buhari to wake up to the responsibilities of his office, pick himself up and lead from the front in the fight against insurgents, in line with his campaign promise. He should either shape up or ship out.
“Our party, however, urges Nigerians, especially the people of Katsina state not to resign to despondency over President Buhari’s failures, while charging our gallant troops to remain strong as we work hard to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC, which has led to the escalation of woes in our country.”
NEC Approves Umuahia For NUJ 7th National Delegates’ Confab
The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has approved October 4, 2021 for its 7th Triennial National Delegates Congress slated for Umuahia, the Abia State capital.
It has also set up an 8-member Electoral Committee with National Officer and Deputy Editor of News Express, Garba Muhammad, as chairman.
Muhammad also chaired the recent 3rd National Conference of the NUJ in Port Harcourt, last June.
Abia State Council Chairman of NUJ, Victor Ndukwe, would serve as secretary of the committee.
Other members of the committee include, NAWOJ National President, Ladi Bala; FCT Council Chairman, Ogbeche Emmanuel; Cross River Council Chairman, Udu Victor; Sokoto State Council Chairman, Isa A. Shuni; Secretary, Ondo State Council, Prince Leke Adegbite; and Secretary, Borno State Council, Mohammed Ibrahim.
The composition of the electoral committee was one of the highlights of a communique signed by Secretary, Zone A, Abdullahi Isma Yamadi; Chairman, Ondo Council, Adetona Aderoboye; and Secretary, Abia Council, Adaeze Ralph Igbokwe; and NUJ National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman Usman, after the union’s NEC meeting in Abuja, last Saturday.
The communique stated that sportswriters who dissociated selves from the NUJ should henceforth cease to enjoy patronage of the union, including using the facilities of NUJ anywhere in the country.
It would be recalled that the NUJ 6th Triennial Delegates’ Conference was held in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, on October 4-5, 2018.
The current Central Working Committee (CWC) was sworn in on October 5, 2018 for a tenure which will come to an end on October 5 this year.
The CWC comprises the National President, Deputy President, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Zonal Vice President and Zonal Secretaries of NUJ.
Appointed positions in the CWC include the National Secretary, the two Assistant National Secretaries and other national officers, while the national chairmen of the two NUJ affiliates (SWAN and NAWOJ) elected from their associations membership are also automatic members of the CWC.
NEC in its bid to resolve the factionalisation of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) resolved that “only sportswriters who pledge allegiance to the State Councils of the NUJ at the State levels would henceforth be recognised.”
As safety and security of journalists have become priority issues, NEC expressed worry over the high rate of intimidation and attacks on journalists in the country by both agents of the state and freelance actors.
It thus charged the Federal Government to urgently wade in and avert its escalation.
NEC also appealed to the Federal Government to dialogue with resident doctors to end the ongoing industrial action which has already subjected many Nigerians to untold hardship.
It equally called on the Federal Government to return to the negotiation table with ASUU to prevent an impending strike.
According to the communiqué, “NEC supports the position of Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria – BON calling for a complete review of the digitisation process specifically in the area of legal framework. It notes that the only document available remains the Government White paper of 2012 which does not capture contemporary technological development and it is deficient in addressing decade long issues that have emerged since its issuance.
“NEC notes with concern the high rate of insecurity across the country and calls on the Federal Government to overhaul the security apparatus with a view to combatting incessant killings, kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities ravaging the country. Efforts should also be intensified to effect the release of 136 school pupils still in the kidnappers custody in Niger State without further delay.
“More importantly NEC encourages the Federal Government to make public the list of those sponsoring criminality in the country as earlier promised by the Attorney General of the Federation.
“As a further step towards improving the security situation in the Country, NEC adds its voice to calls that State Governments should be allowed to establish state police to complement the existing security architecture.
“NEC calls on the Federal Government to summon an urgent conference of stakeholders to map out strategies to avert the impending food crisis in the country, as a result of insecurity.
“The poor state of Federal Roads across the country is affecting the economy and wellbeing of Nigeria, and NEC after reviewing the situation, calls on the Federal Government to prioritise the construction of additional rail lines and rehabilitation of more roads for effective transportation.
“NEC expresses regret that more state governments are now unable to pay salaries of workers as and when due, including pensions and gratuities.”
The full text of the communiqué read, “Communioue issued at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) held at the NUJ Press Centre, Utako, Abuja, August 7, 2021.
“The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists held its meeting in Abuja with all the National Officers as well as Chairmen and Secretaries of State Councils in attendance, and came up with the following resolutions:
“NEC in session has approved the 4th of October 2021 for its 7th Triennial National Delegates’ Conference slated for Umuahia, Abia State, and set up an Electoral Committee with National Officer, Garba Muhammad as Chairman”, it added.
Mrs Wike, Family Float Foundation For Father
An education foundation to assist indigent students has been set up in honour of Elder Ikechukwu Amadi Obuzor, the father of the wife of the governor of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike.
The foundation was announced by the wife of the governor on the occasion of the 80th birthday of her father at Odiokwu Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Friday.
Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike explained that the education foundation, which is in honour of her father’s legacy, has been set up to help indigent students in Odiokwu and other parts of the state, realize their academic aspirations.
“Everywhere in the world, there is poverty. So, there are people who have need for good education. And the more education we give to people, the more light we bring into our communities.”
She stated that the Obuzor family had already started supporting, at least, 20 students in higher institutions.
According to her, there was, however, plan to extend the assistance to indigent students across the entire Rivers State.
“Starting from this little community of Odiokwu, we plan to extend it to Ahoada West, Ahoada East, the whole of Orashi, and as we have more (funds), of course, the whole of Rivers State.”
Obuzor, a United States-trained surgeon, was a former Commissioner for Health, Education, and Commerce and Industry in the old Rivers State.
He is a voracious, unapologetic giver, whose educational advancement scheme has produced the highest amount of human resource development in Ekpeye history.
He was coroneted as the Unwo Yaweh Usamali Ekpeye Logbo, which means, “One who has brought light (civilization) to his people.”
Obuzor commended his children for the establishment of the education foundation, which is in furtherance of his legacy of enhancing the human capital development of his people.
The octogenarian expressed profound gratitude to his children for their show of love, and also thanked all family members, friends and dignitaries that graced the occasion of his 80th birthday.
The mother of the wife of the governor, Deaconess Patience Horsfall Obuzor, thanked God for preserving the life of her husband, who recently experienced serious health challenges.
She also expressed gratitude to God for granting her husband very productive years during which he has been able to impact positively on humanity.
The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, in his remarks, thanked God for the life of Dr. Obuzor and all that he has accomplished in life.
At the event, which was attended by dignitaries from across Rivers State, and chaired by Chief D.A. Ochoma, the biography of the Dr Obuzor titled, “OBUZOR: THE LIGHT BEARER”, authored by Precious Anuonyeh, was also launched.
The occasion, which had in attendance the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simon C. Amadi; Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State, Amb Desmond Akawor; former Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Bro Felix Obuah; Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom, and Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja; Elder Ferdinand Alabraba, among other dignitaries.
Reps Mull Stripping President Power To Appoint, Sack Service Chiefs
The President may be stripped of his exclusive powers on the appointment, removal and elongation of tenures of service chiefs in the ongoing amendment to the Armed Forces Act 2004 by the House of Representatives.
Instead, it is being proposed that the Armed Forces Council would determine the qualification.
This is being proposed in the legislation titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the Armed Forces Act, Cap. A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Foster Collaboration between the Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies in the Provision of National Security and Establish the Armed Forces Human Rights Unit to Provide a Reporting Channel for Civilians Whose Human Rights Are Violated by Members of Armed Forces.’
It was one of the eight bills passed for second reading on July 14, 2021, which were recommended by the House’s Special Ad-Hoc Committee on National Security chaired by the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.
The bills, which were introduced following the House’s Special Summit on National Security held earlier in May, were also to fill lacunas in the country’s laws on security and address the crisis often caused by the overlapping mandates among the various security-related agencies.
The House, on July 13, 2021, considered and adopted the report from the summit, while Gbajabiamila presented the report to President Muhammadu Buhari, for prosecution.
Buhari had nominated the present Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, and sought the National Assembly’s confirmation based on Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act.
The President reportedly skipped about 25 major generals from Course 36, and appointed Yahaya (then, a major general), who is a member of Regular Course 37, as Army chief.
After lawyers criticised the unilateral nomination of Inspectors-General of Police, the Nigerian Police Council is to nominate and confirm the appointment of a new IGP.
