Iheanacho Leads Leicester To Community Shield Victory

Bayelsa State’s two main football clubs, the Bayelsa United and the Bayelsa Queens Football Clubs are to receive brand new buses before the commencement of the next football league season.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa while giving a pre-match pep talk to the players, coaches and officials of the two teams, ahead of their Aiteo FA Cup final matches.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who said the two teams had made Bayelsa proud for getting to the final of the FA Cup, assured them that they would have their buses as part of government efforts to boost their morale before, during and after every league season.

The Deputy Governor who said he was at the stadium to encourage the teams, lauded them for their perseverance and assured them of government’s full support towards winning.

“We want to thank you for your show of confidence and perseverance. Initially we were afraid with the way things were going, thinking you will crash out at the group stages of the competition, but you all survived. You have shown that you are Bayelsans in spirit and in physical.

“The state is proud of you; the government is proud of you. I decided to personally come to witness this last training session and speak to you and encourage you. The best way to ask a person to do more is to thank him and encourage him.

“We will ensure that before the next football league season starts, the two teams will have their buses, because the best way to tell somebody thank you is to reward them positively for the feat achieved”, he said.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa