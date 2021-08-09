Business
Expert Faults CBN’s Ban Of FX Sale To BDC
An economist and lecturer at the Department of Economics, Federal University, Wukari in Taraba State, Dr Emma Okeh, has criticised the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ban on the sale of Foreign Exchange (FX) to the Bureau De Change (BDC)
The university don chided the Federal Government for doing ‘trial and error’ with the nation’s monetary policy through the CBN.
He said that the possibility of the Federal Government reversing the policy in a couple of months was high, adding this will trigger inflation in the market.
Okeh, while interacting with the aviation correspondents in Port Harcourt, last Friday, noted that the economy was already dollarised, saying the new policy will reduce the circulation of dollar in the local economy and increase the prices of goods in the market.
“The response of prices will be instantaneous, particularly on items like electronics, because sellers will anticipate an increase in the cost of importing new items”, he said.
The economist also said the policy might lead to hoarding of foreign currencies, as some of the Bureau De Change operators may be privy to the decision to ban sales to them.
“Traders will anticipate an increase, in the short run, the commodity market will respond. This affects all the sectors on the immediate. People will react. The economy is dollarised already. The circulation will dwindle. Some are waiting for this policy to make profit. Some could be privy to this information. Hoarding will be an issue. This will be a big blow to the economy.
“Before you carry out any policy, it is expected you put a few things in place. Putting this policy out, what are the regulations put in place to regulate prices?
“This administration has been doing trial and error. In the long run, the economy is still oil-dependent. As you continue to import items, the demands for dollar and other currencies will continue to increase against the Naira.
“In the next couple of months, the policy will probably be reverted. The aftermath has not been well evaluated”, Okeh posited.
According to him, inflation in Nigeria stands at 17.75% in the month of July and scarcity of Forex Exchange in the parallel market could lead to higher demands with the resultant effect on commodities.
Most goods, he said, were imported into the country, hence, the demand for certain foreign currencies will increase and ultimately affect the prices of imported goods.
“Before this announcement of BDC, we already had spikes in the prices of vehicles. With this ban, only God can tell”, he said.
The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele had, last Tuesday, announced the ban of sale of FX to BDC in an effort to sustaining the gaps in the foreign currency market.
According to Emefiele, the BDC are now agents that facilitate graft and curruption in the country, and that CBN can not continue with the bad practice.
Business
Business Operators Smile As PH Airport Resumes International Flights
Business operators, particularly the car rentals and car hire service operators, are now in high spirit following the resumption of international flights at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
This follows the final resumption of international flight operations at the international terminal of the airport.
Already, some of the international flights like Lufthansa, Cronaux and Cargolux have resumed operations at the airport.
Expressing happiness over the development, a car hire service operator, MrChimezie, who is popularly known as ‘ Machine’ told The Tide that the resumption of international flight at the airport had been long awaited.
According to him, the Port Harcourt International Airport, being the airport in the hub of oil and gas in Nigeria that attracts foreign expatriates, was supposed to be considered for resumption alongside Lagos and Abuja airports.
“To my greatest surprise, even Kano airport which does not even attract much foreigners like Port Harcourt, had since resumed operations.
“Anyway, to God be the glory that the terminal has finally been opened, so that our operations can expand. We have been for long limited our operations here at the domestic terminal, because the international had been shut, and you know what that means”, he said.
Meanwhile, another business operator at the airport, Mrs Beatrice Ide, explained that her business at the international terminal had been closed since the Covid-19, but expressed happiness that business was gradually returning to normal following the resumption of international flight at the airport.
According to her, the claim that the curfew imposed by the Rivers State Government recently to tackle insecurity challenges was responsible for the delayed resumption of international terminal was not true.
She argued that there was no curfew as at when the Port Harcourt International terminal was scheduled to resume along with Kano airport reopened.
She, however, expressed hope that everything she had lost during the closure of the international terminal would be recovered, and urged the airport policy makers to factor in the uniqueness of Port Harcourt Airport in their policy making.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Nigeria Imported 400,000 Vehicles In Five Years -FG
The Federal government says Nigeria imported over 400,000 vehicles between 2015 and 2020.
The government also said 40 per cent of the vehicles were smuggled into the country annually.
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, revealed this at a one-day sensitisation on the National Vehicle Registry (VREG) in Kano, at the weekend.
Represented by Director, Technical Services in the Ministry, Fatima Hayatu, Ahmed said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed that between 2015 and 2020, Nigeria imported an average of 400,000 vehicles, adding that an additional 40 per cent of the vehicles were smuggled into the country annually.
“A case study revealed that Nigeria was the hub of stolen vehicles, as Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of vehicles in the country were usually unregistered. Consequently, vehicles within the shores of Nigeria cannot be traced”, she said.
She said the ministry would introduce the Nationalist Nationals Vehicle Registry (VREG) to address these challenges.
The system, Ahmed said, would provide a singular platform through which all relevant agencies would reference vehicular data with a view to ascertaining ownership and value information.
The minister said the system would also assist to ensure accurate monitoring, documentation and tracking of vehicular activities across the country as well as enhance national security.
Also speaking, Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Zone B, Nigeria Customs Service, Uba Muhammad, said the initiative would ensure the security of lives and property.
Business
Stakeholder Laments Untapped Agric Potentials In N’ Delta
Sequel to the rising cost of food items in the market, a stakeholder in the Niger Delta region and an Engineer by training, AnthonyOmudu, has expressed displeasure over the untapped vast agricultural potentials in the region.
He said that the vast agricultural potentials of the Niger Delta region have been left untapped due to the domineering activities of the oil and gas.
Omudu, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, who disclosed this while speaking at a forum in Port Harcourt, recently, noted that many able bodied youths in the region now focus on how to make money through the oil and gas business.
He said that almost everybody in the Niger Delta now depends on food supplied from outside the region for feeding, while those that brought them make so much profits and smile to the bank.
“Apart from the oil and gas activities, some of the most fertile lands on earth could also be found in Niger Delta, but we have not taken advantage of this properly.
“The rich alluvial soil of the Delta, ports, good weather and climate, large markets and population of over 32 million persons from all over 40 ethnic groups, coupled with copious web of fishes and salt water bodies, make the region a viable hub for agriculture.
“There has been little focus on what agriculture is capable of helping the people to achieve, even as many wallow in poverty because of much focus on oil, which we don’t have control over”, he lamented.
Engr. Omudu further explained that agriculture and energy development would offer sustainable solutions that could salvage the Niger Delta from poverty and destruction, as the region is faced with explosive population growth, unemployment, and gross underdevelopment.
He said that the Niger Delta region, which is well known all over the world as an energy hub, is also very viable for robust agricultural activities.
By: Corlins Walter
Trending
